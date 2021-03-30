Log in
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED    1288

AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED

(1288)
  Report
News 
All News

Agricultural Bank of China : ANNOUNCEMENT ON THE RESOLUTION OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

03/30/2021 | 06:07am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED 中國農業銀行股份有限公司

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1288)

ANNOUNCEMENT ON

THE RESOLUTIONS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

The board of directors (the "Board") of Agricultural Bank of China Limited (the "Bank") issued a written notice of the meeting of the Board (the "Meeting") on 15 March 2021 and held the Meeting on-site in Beijing on 30 March 2021. 14 directors were entitled to attend, of whom 13 directors attended the Meeting in person and 1 director attended the Meeting by proxy. Ms. LEUNG KO May Yee, Margaret, due to other work arrangements, designated Ms. XIAO Xing in writing as her proxy to attend the Meeting and vote on her behalf. The Meeting was conducted in compliance with the applicable laws and regulations, the articles of association of the Bank and the rules of procedure of the Board.

Mr. GU Shu, the chairman of the Board, presided over the Meeting. The following proposal was considered and approved at the Meeting:

Changes in the Members of the Special Committees of the Board

It was resolved at the Meeting to elect Mr. LIN Li and Ms. ZHOU Ji as members of the Strategic Planning and Sustainable Development Committee; to elect Ms. ZHOU Ji as a member of the County Area Banking Business and Inclusive Finance Development Committee; to elect Ms. ZHOU Ji as a member of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, Mr. ZHU Hailin will cease to be a member of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee; and to elect Mr. LIN Li and Mr. ZHU Hailin as members of the Risk Management and Consumers' Interest Protection Committee and the Risk Management Committee of Institutions in the United States Regions concurrently.

According to the requirement to abstain due to conflict of interests in the articles of association of the Bank, Mr. ZHU Hailin and Ms. ZHOU Ji abstained from voting.

Voting result: 12 valid votes, including 12 votes in favour, 0 vote against and 0 vote abstained.

Mr. LIN Li's appointment of positions at the relevant special committees of the Board of the Bank will become effective upon the consideration and approval of his appointment as an executive director of the Bank by the shareholders' general meeting and the ratification of his qualification as a director by the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission.

By Order of the Board Agricultural Bank of China Limited

HAN Guoqiang

Company Secretary

Beijing, the PRC

30 March 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors are Mr. GU Shu, Mr. ZHANG Qingsong and Mr. ZHANG Xuguang; the non-executive directors are Mr. ZHU Hailin, Mr. LIAO Luming, Mr. LI Qiyun, Mr. LI Wei, Mr. WU Jiangtao and Ms. ZHOU Ji; and the independent non-executive directors are Ms. XIAO Xing, Mr. WANG Xinxin, Mr. HUANG Zhenzhong, Ms. LEUNG KO May Yee, Margaret and Mr. LIU Shouying.

Disclaimer

Agricultural Bank of China Ltd. published this content on 30 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2021 10:06:25 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
