Agricultural Bank of China : ANNOUNCEMENT ON THE RESOLUTIONS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS2021-06-17

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED

中 國 農 業 銀 行 股 份 有 限 公 司

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1288)

ANNOUNCEMENT ON THE RESOLUTIONS OF

THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

The board of directors (the "Board") of Agricultural Bank of China Limited (the "Bank") issued a written notice of a meeting on 8 June 2021 (the "Meeting") and held the Meeting onsite in Beijing on 17 June 2021. 15 directors were entitled to attend, of whom 14 directors attended the Meeting in person and 1 director attended the Meeting by proxy. Mr. LIU Shouying, due to other work arrangements, designated Ms. XIAO Xing in writing as his proxy to attend the Meeting and vote on his behalf. The Meeting was conducted in compliance with the applicable laws and regulations, the articles of association of the Bank and the rules of procedure of the Board.

Mr. GU Shu, the chairman of the Board, presided over the Meeting. The following proposals were considered and approved at the Meeting:

1. Nomination of Mr. WU Liansheng as an Independent Non-executive Director Candidate of the Bank

Voting result: 15 valid votes, including 15 votes in favour, 0 vote against and 0 vote abstained.

Opinions of the independent non-executive directors of the Bank with regard to this proposal: agreed.

It was resolved at the Meeting to nominate Mr. WU Liansheng as an independent non-executive director candidate of the Bank. The appointment of Mr. WU Liansheng as an independent non- executive director of the Bank is subject to the consideration and approval by the shareholders' general meeting and the ratification of his qualification by the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (the "CBIRC") after the Shanghai Stock Exchange reviews his qualification and confirms that it has no objection. His term of office as a director shall be three years, commencing upon the ratification of his qualification by the CBIRC.