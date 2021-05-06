Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Agricultural Bank of China Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1288   CNE100000Q43

AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED

(1288)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Agricultural Bank of China : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the Month Ended 30 April 20212021-05-06

05/06/2021 | 04:49am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended

(dd/mm/yyyy) :

30 April 2021

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited

Name of Issuer

Agricultural Bank of China Limited

Date Submitted

6 May 2021

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

(THE FOLLOWING SHOWS MOVEMENTS IN THE REGISTERED SHARE CAPITAL (AS OPPOSED TO AUTHORISED SHARE CAPITAL) OF THE COMPANY AS THE COMPANY IS INCORPORATED IN THE PRC.)

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code :

1288

Description :

H shares

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

Par value

capital

shares

(RMB)

(RMB)

Balance at close of preceding month

30,738,823,096

1.00

30,738,823,096

Increase/(decrease)

NIL

NIL

Balance at close of the month

30,738,823,096

1.00

30,738,823,096

(2) Stock code :

601288

Description :

A shares

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

Par value

capital

shares

(RMB)

(RMB)

Balance at close of preceding month

319,244,210,777

1.00

319,244,210,777

Increase/(decrease)

NIL

NIL

Balance at close of the month

319,244,210,777

1.00

319,244,210,777

March 2019

2. Preference Shares

Stock code :

N/A

Description :

N/A

No. of

Par value

Authorised share

preference

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :

N/A

Description :

N/A

No. of other

Par value

Authorised share

classes of

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month

(RMB) :

349,983,033,873

March 2019

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares

No of preference

(1)

(2)

shares

No. of other

H shares

A shares

(see Remark 1) classes of shares

Balance at close of

preceding month

30,738,823,096

319,244,210,777

800,000,000

N/A

Increase/ (decrease)

during the month

NIL

NIL

NIL

N/A

Balance at close of

the month

30,738,823,096

319,244,210,777

800,000,000

N/A

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of

No. of new shares of No. of new shares of

share option

issuer issued during

issuer which may be

scheme

the month pursuant

issued pursuant

including EGM

Movement during the month

thereto

thereto as at close of

approval date

the month

(dd/mm/yyyy) and

class of shares

issuable

Granted

Exercised

Cancelled

Lapsed

1. N/A

( / /

)

shares

(Note 1)

2. N/A

(

/

/

)

shares

(Note 1)

3. N/A

( / /

)

shares

(Note 1)

Total A.

(Ordinary shares)

NIL

(Preference shares)

NIL

(Other class)

NIL

Total funds raised during the month from exercise

of options (State currency)

N/A

March 2019

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer

issuer which

issued

may be

during the

issued

Nominal value

month

pursuant

Currency

at close of

Exercised

Nominal value

pursuant

thereto as at

Description of warrants

of nominal

preceding

during the

at close of the

thereto

close of the

(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)

value

month

month

month

month

1. N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

2. N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

3. N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

4. N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

Total B.

(Ordinary shares)

NIL

(Preference shares)

NIL

(Other class)

NIL

March 2019

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer

issuer which

issued

may be

during the

issued

month

pursuant

Amount at

pursuant

thereto as at

Currency of

close of

Converted

Amount at

thereto

close of the

amount

preceding

during the

close of the

month

Class and description

outstanding

month

month

month

1. Preference Shares, convertible compulsorily upon occurrence of a trigger event pursuant to the terms and conditions with respect to the Preference Shares

32,520,325,203

RMB

80,000,000,000

NIL

80,000,000,000

NIL

A shares

(see Remark 2)

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Preference Shares

Subscription price

RMB 100

AGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy))

( 23 / 06 / 2014 )

2. N/A

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

3. N/A

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

4. N/A

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

Total C. (Ordinary shares)

NIL

(Preference shares)

NIL

(Other class)

NIL

March 2019

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Agricultural Bank of China Ltd. published this content on 06 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 May 2021 08:48:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED
04:49aAGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA  : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Se..
PU
04/30AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA  : Announcement on the approval of participation in i..
PU
04/29China's 'Big Five' Banks Post Marginal Profit Growths in Q1, Margins Fall
MT
04/29AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA  : AgBank's Profit Climbs 2.6% in Q1 as Revenue Advan..
MT
04/29China's Big Five banks boost profits, but margins shrink
RE
04/29AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA  : China's AgBank posts 2.6% rise in quarterly profit
RE
04/29AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA  : The First Quarterly Report of 20212021-04-29
PU
04/26China Urges Five Major Banks to Boost Loans to SMEs by Over 30%
MT
04/26Most Chinese Banks Safe From Risks as of Q4 2020, Central Bank Finds
MT
04/25China digital currency trials show threat to Alipay, WeChat duopoly
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 713 B 110 B 110 B
Net income 2021 228 B 35 130 M 35 130 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 4,02x
Yield 2021 7,80%
Capitalization 1 099 B 170 B 170 B
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,54x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,41x
Nbr of Employees 459 000
Free-Float 63,0%
Chart AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Agricultural Bank of China Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 3,37 CNY
Last Close Price 2,53 CNY
Spread / Highest target 62,9%
Spread / Average Target 32,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,79%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Qing Song Zhang Vice Chairman & President
Jing Dong Wang Chairman-Supervisory Board
Shu Gu Chairman
Xing Xiao Independent Non-Executive Director
Xin Xin Wang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED7.04%169 837
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.19.18%70 368
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.20.42%69 818
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED22.91%61 072
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-5.10%54 900
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK CO., LTD.3.82%45 569