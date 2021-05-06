Agricultural Bank of China : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the Month Ended 30 April 20212021-05-06
Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities
For the month ended
(dd/mm/yyyy) :
30 April 2021
To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
Name of Issuer
Agricultural Bank of China Limited
Date Submitted
6 May 2021
I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital
(THE FOLLOWING SHOWS MOVEMENTS IN THE REGISTERED SHARE CAPITAL (AS OPPOSED TO AUTHORISED SHARE CAPITAL) OF THE COMPANY AS THE COMPANY IS INCORPORATED IN THE PRC.)
1. Ordinary Shares
(1) Stock code :
1288
Description :
H shares
Authorised share
No. of ordinary
Par value
capital
shares
(RMB)
(RMB)
Balance at close of preceding month
30,738,823,096
1.00
30,738,823,096
Increase/(decrease)
NIL
NIL
Balance at close of the month
30,738,823,096
1.00
30,738,823,096
(2) Stock code :
601288
Description :
A shares
Authorised share
No. of ordinary
Par value
capital
shares
(RMB)
(RMB)
Balance at close of preceding month
319,244,210,777
1.00
319,244,210,777
Increase/(decrease)
NIL
NIL
Balance at close of the month
319,244,210,777
1.00
319,244,210,777
March 2019
2. Preference Shares
Stock code :
N/A
Description :
N/A
No. of
Par value
Authorised share
preference
(State
capital
shares
currency)
(State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
3. Other Classes of Shares
Stock code :
N/A
Description :
N/A
No. of other
Par value
Authorised share
classes of
(State
capital
shares
currency)
(State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
Total authorised share capital at the end of the month
(RMB)
:
349,983,033,873
II. Movements in Issued Share Capital
No. of ordinary shares
No of preference
(1)
(2)
shares
No. of other
H shares
A shares
(see Remark 1) classes of shares
Balance at close of
preceding month
30,738,823,096
319,244,210,777
800,000,000
N/A
Increase/ (decrease)
during the month
NIL
NIL
NIL
N/A
Balance at close of
the month
30,738,823,096
319,244,210,777
800,000,000
N/A
III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital
Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)
Particulars of
No. of new shares of No. of new shares of
share option
issuer issued during
issuer which may be
scheme
the month pursuant
issued pursuant
including EGM
Movement during the month
thereto
thereto as at close of
approval date
the month
(dd/mm/yyyy) and
class of shares
issuable
Granted
Exercised
Cancelled
Lapsed
1. N/A
( / /
)
shares
(Note 1)
2. N/A
shares
(Note 1)
3. N/A
( / /
)
shares
(Note 1)
Total A.
(Ordinary shares)
NIL
(Preference shares)
NIL
(Other class)
NIL
Total funds raised during the month from exercise
of options (State currency)
N/A
Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed
No. of new
No. of new
shares of
shares of
issuer
issuer which
issued
may be
during the
issued
Nominal value
month
pursuant
Currency
at close of
Exercised
Nominal value
pursuant
thereto as at
Description of warrants
of nominal
preceding
during the
at close of the
thereto
close of the
(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)
value
month
month
month
month
1. N/A
(
/
/
)
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares
issuable
(Note 1)
Subscription price
EGM approval date
(if applicable)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
2. N/A
(
/
/
)
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares
issuable
(Note 1)
Subscription price
EGM approval date
(if applicable)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
3. N/A
(
/
/
)
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares
issuable
(Note 1)
Subscription price
EGM approval date
(if applicable)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
4. N/A
(
/
/
)
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares issuable
(Note 1)
Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
Total B.
(Ordinary shares)
NIL
(Preference shares)
NIL
(Other class
)
NIL
Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)
No. of new
No. of new
shares of
shares of
issuer
issuer which
issued
may be
during the
issued
month
pursuant
Amount at
pursuant
thereto as at
Currency of
close of
Converted
Amount at
thereto
close of the
amount
preceding
during the
close of the
month
Class and description
outstanding
month
month
month
1. Preference Shares, convertible compulsorily upon occurrence of a trigger event pursuant to the terms and conditions with respect to the Preference Shares
32,520,325,203
RMB
80,000,000,000
NIL
80,000,000,000
NIL
A shares
(see Remark 2)
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares
issuable
(Note 1)
Preference Shares
Subscription price
RMB 100
AGM approval date
(if applicable)
(dd/mm/yyyy))
( 23 / 06 / 2014 )
2. N/A
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares
issuable
(Note 1)
Subscription price
EGM approval date
(if applicable)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
( / /
)
3. N/A
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares
issuable
(Note 1)
Subscription price
EGM approval date
(if applicable)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
( / /
)
4. N/A
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares
issuable
(Note 1)
Subscription price
EGM approval date
(if applicable)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
( / /
)
Total C. (Ordinary shares)
NIL
(Preference shares)
NIL
(Other class)
NIL
March 2019
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
Agricultural Bank of China Ltd. published this content on 06 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 May 2021 08:48:04 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
All news about AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED
Sales 2021
713 B
110 B
110 B
Net income 2021
228 B
35 130 M
35 130 M
Net Debt 2021
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2021
4,02x
Yield 2021
7,80%
Capitalization
1 099 B
170 B
170 B
Capi. / Sales 2021
1,54x
Capi. / Sales 2022
1,41x
Nbr of Employees
459 000
Free-Float
63,0%
Chart AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bullish Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
25
Average target price
3,37 CNY
Last Close Price
2,53 CNY
Spread / Highest target
62,9%
Spread / Average Target
32,9%
Spread / Lowest Target
9,79%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.