Agricultural Bank of China : NOTICE OF THE 2020 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED

中 國 農 業 銀 行 股 份 有 限 公 司

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1288)

NOTICE OF THE 2020 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the 2020 annual general meeting (the "AGM") of Agricultural Bank of China Limited (the "Bank") will be held at 2:45 p.m. on Thursday, 27 May 2021, at the Bank's headquarters, No.18B Jianguomen Nei Avenue, Beijing, the PRC to consider and, if thought fit, pass the following businesses:

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS