Agricultural Bank of China : Notice of the 2021 Second Extraordinary General Meeting2021-06-22

AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED

中 國 農 業 銀 行 股 份 有 限 公 司

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1288)

NOTICE OF THE 2021 SECOND

EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the 2021 second extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") of Agricultural Bank of China Limited (the "Bank") will be held at 2:45 p.m. on Friday, 9 July 2021, at the Bank's headquarters, No.18B Jianguomen Nei Avenue, Beijing, the PRC to consider and, if thought fit, pass the following businesses:

ORDINARY RESOLUTION

1. To consider and approve the election of Mr. WU Liansheng as an independent non-executive director of the Bank;

SPECIAL RESOLUTION

2. To consider and approve the issuance plan of write-down undated capital bonds of the Bank. "THAT:

In order to enhance capital strength, optimise the capital structure, ensure healthy and sustainable development of business, and in accordance to the needs of business development of the Bank, the plan of issuing write-down undated capital bonds by the Bank is hereby proposed: