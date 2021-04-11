Agricultural Bank of China : PROXY FORM FOR THE 2020 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON 27 MAY 2021

AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED

中 國 農 業 銀 行 股 份 有 限 公 司

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1288)

PROXY FORM FOR THE 2020 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

TO BE HELD ON 27 MAY 2021

being the registered holder(s) of H shares in the share capital of Agricultural Bank of China Limited (the "Bank"), hereby designate(Note 3)

of,

or failing him/her, the Chairman of the meeting as my/our proxy to attend and vote on my/our behalf at the 2020 annual general meeting of the Bank to be held at 2:45 p.m. on Thursday, 27 May 2021 at the Bank's headquarters, No.18B Jianguomen Nei Avenue, Beijing, the PRC (the "AGM") and any adjournment thereof. I/We direct that my/our vote(s) be cast on the below resolutions as indicated by a "✓" in the appropriate boxes. In absence of any indication, the proxy may vote for or against the resolutions at his/her own discretion.

To listen to the 2020 report on the implementation of the Plan on Authorization of General Meeting of Shareholders to the Board of Directors of the Bank

To consider and approve the election of Mr. LIN Li as an executive director of the Bank

To consider and approve the 2020 work report of the board of supervisors of the Bank

To consider and approve the 2020 work report of the board of directors of the Bank

Notes:

If no number is inserted, this proxy form will be deemed to relate to all the H shares of the Bank registered in your name(s).

Please insert your full name(s) and address(es) as registered in the Bank's H share register of members in BLOCK CAPITALS .

Please insert the name and address of the proxy. If no name is inserted, the Chairman of the AGM will act as your proxy. A shareholder may designate one or more proxies to attend and vote at the meeting on his/her behalf. The proxy need not be a shareholder of the Bank but must attend the meeting in person to represent you. Any alteration made to this proxy form must be initialed by the person who signs it.

IMPORTANT: IF YOU WISH TO VOTE FOR A RESOLUTION, TICK ( ✓ ) IN THE RELEVANT BOX BELOW THE BOX MARKED "FOR". IF YOU WISH TO VOTE AGAINST A RESOLUTION, TICK ( ✓ ) IN THE RELEVANT BOX BELOW THE BOX MARKED "AGAINST". IF YOU WISH TO VOTE ABSTAINED A RESOLUTION, TICK ( ✓ ) IN THE RELEVANT BOX BELOW THE BOX MARKED "ABSTAINED" (SUCH ABSTAINED VOTES WILL BE COUNTED IN THE CALCULATION OF THE REQUIRED MAJORITY OF THE RESOLUTIONS). If you do not indicate how you wish your proxy to vote, your proxy will be entitled to exercise his/her discretion or to abstain. Your proxy will also be entitled to vote or abstain at his/her discretion on any resolution properly proposed to the meeting other than those referred to in the notice for the meeting.

This proxy form must be signed by you, or your attorney duly authorised in writing or, in the case of a corporation as a shareholder, must either be executed under its common seal or under the hand of its legal representative, director(s) or duly authorised attorney(s).

To be valid, this completed and signed proxy form together with the power of attorney (if any) and other authorisation document (if any) which have been notarised must be deposited at the H share registrar of the Bank, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong by not less than 24 hours before the time designated for the AGM (i.e. 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday, 26 May 2021) or any adjournment thereof (as the case may be).

Please refer to the circular of the Bank dated 12 April 2021 for the details of the above resolutions to be proposed at the AGM for consideration and approval.