Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Agricultural Bank of China Limited    1288   CNE100000Q43

AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED

(1288)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Agricultural Bank of China : PROXY FORM FOR THE 2020 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON 27 MAY 2021

04/11/2021 | 07:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED

中 國 農 業 銀 行 股 份 有 限 公 司

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1288)

PROXY FORM FOR THE 2020 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

TO BE HELD ON 27 MAY 2021

Number of H shares in connection

with this proxy form(Note 1)

I/We(Note 2),

of

,

being the registered holder(s) of H shares in the share capital of Agricultural Bank of China Limited (the "Bank"), hereby designate(Note 3)

of,

or failing him/her, the Chairman of the meeting as my/our proxy to attend and vote on my/our behalf at the 2020 annual general meeting of the Bank to be held at 2:45 p.m. on Thursday, 27 May 2021 at the Bank's headquarters, No.18B Jianguomen Nei Avenue, Beijing, the PRC (the "AGM") and any adjournment thereof. I/We direct that my/our vote(s) be cast on the below resolutions as indicated by a "" in the appropriate boxes. In absence of any indication, the proxy may vote for or against the resolutions at his/her own discretion.

Ordinary Resolutions

For(Note 4)

Against(Note 4) Abstained(Note 4)

  1. To consider and approve the 2020 work report of the board of directors of the Bank
  2. To consider and approve the 2020 work report of the board of supervisors of the Bank
  3. To consider and approve the final financial accounts of the Bank for 2020
  4. To consider and approve the profit distribution plan of the Bank for 2020
  5. To consider and approve the appointments of external auditors of the Bank for 2021
  6. To consider and approve the election of Mr. LIN Li as an executive director of the Bank
  7. To consider and approve the fixed assets investment budget for 2021
    Other Businesses
  8. To listen to the 2020 work report of independent directors of the Bank
  9. To listen to the 2020 report on the implementation of the Plan on Authorization of General Meeting of Shareholders to the Board of Directors of the Bank
  10. To listen to the 2020 report on the management of related transactions of the Bank

Date:

Signature(s)(Note 5):

Notes:

  1. If no number is inserted, this proxy form will be deemed to relate to all the H shares of the Bank registered in your name(s).
  2. Please insert your full name(s) and address(es) as registered in the Bank's H share register of members in BLOCK CAPITALS.
  3. Please insert the name and address of the proxy. If no name is inserted, the Chairman of the AGM will act as your proxy. A shareholder may designate one or more proxies to attend and vote at the meeting on his/her behalf. The proxy need not be a shareholder of the Bank but must attend the meeting in person to represent you. Any alteration made to this proxy form must be initialed by the person who signs it.
  4. IMPORTANT: IF YOU WISH TO VOTE FOR A RESOLUTION, TICK () IN THE RELEVANT BOX BELOW THE BOX MARKED "FOR". IF YOU WISH TO VOTE AGAINST A RESOLUTION, TICK () IN THE RELEVANT BOX BELOW THE BOX MARKED "AGAINST". IF YOU WISH TO VOTE ABSTAINED A RESOLUTION, TICK () IN THE RELEVANT BOX BELOW THE BOX MARKED "ABSTAINED" (SUCH ABSTAINED VOTES WILL BE COUNTED IN THE CALCULATION OF THE REQUIRED MAJORITY OF THE RESOLUTIONS). If you do not indicate how you wish your proxy to vote, your proxy will be entitled to exercise his/her discretion or to abstain. Your proxy will also be entitled to vote or abstain at his/her discretion on any resolution properly proposed to the meeting other than those referred to in the notice for the meeting.
  5. This proxy form must be signed by you, or your attorney duly authorised in writing or, in the case of a corporation as a shareholder, must either be executed under its common seal or under the hand of its legal representative, director(s) or duly authorised attorney(s).
  6. To be valid, this completed and signed proxy form together with the power of attorney (if any) and other authorisation document (if any) which have been notarised must be deposited at the H share registrar of the Bank, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong by not less than 24 hours before the time designated for the AGM (i.e. 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday, 26 May 2021) or any adjournment thereof (as the case may be).
  7. Please refer to the circular of the Bank dated 12 April 2021 for the details of the above resolutions to be proposed at the AGM for consideration and approval.
  8. In the case of joint shareholders, any one of such persons may vote at the meeting, either in person or by proxy, in respect of such shares as if he/she was solely entitled thereto. If more than one of such joint shareholders attend the meeting, either in person or by proxy, the vote of the person, whose name stands first on the register of members of the Bank in respect of such shares shall be accepted to the exclusion of the vote(s) of the other joint shareholder(s).

Disclaimer

Agricultural Bank of China Ltd. published this content on 11 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2021 11:14:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED
07:19aAGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA  : Reply slip of attendance for the 2020 annual gener..
PU
07:15aAGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA  : Proxy form for the 2020 annual general meeting to ..
PU
07:09aAGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA  : Final financial accounts for 2020 profit distribut..
PU
07:03aAGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA  : Notice of the 2020 annual general meeting
PU
04/08AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA  : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Se..
PU
04/01China's 'Big Four' Banks Post Single-Digit Profit, Revenue Growth in 2020 Ami..
MT
03/31AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA  : Appointment of executive vice president
PU
03/30AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA  : AgBank's Profit Climbs 1.8% in 2020 as Revenue Gro..
MT
03/30AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA  : 2020 Capital Adequacy Ratio Report2021-03-30
PU
03/30AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA  : 2020 Corporate Social Responsibility Report2021-03..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 711 B 109 B 109 B
Net income 2021 224 B 34 204 M 34 204 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 4,10x
Yield 2021 7,52%
Capitalization 1 152 B 176 B 176 B
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,62x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,50x
Nbr of Employees 459 000
Free-Float 63,0%
Chart AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Agricultural Bank of China Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 3,34 CNY
Last Close Price 2,59 CNY
Spread / Highest target 61,8%
Spread / Average Target 29,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Qing Song Zhang Vice Chairman & President
Jing Dong Wang Chairman-Supervisory Board
Shu Gu Chairman
Xing Xiao Independent Non-Executive Director
Xin Xin Wang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED8.10%175 832
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.26.48%75 904
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.11.48%63 081
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED26.61%61 894
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-9.38%52 350
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK CO., LTD.10.12%47 438
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ