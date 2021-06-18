Agricultural Bank of China : Publication of the Offering Circular and the Pricing Supplement - HK$2,500,000,000 0.50 per cent. Fixed Rate Notes due 2023.2021-06-18
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED 中 國 農 業 銀 行 股 份 有 限 公 司
(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1288)
HK$2,500,000,000 0.50 per cent. Notes due 2023 (the "Notes") (Stock Code: 40729)
issued under the U.S.$15,000,000,000 Medium Term Note Programme
PUBLICATION OF THE PRICING SUPPLEMENT AND
THE OFFERING CIRCULAR
Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Lead Managers
Agricultural Bank of China
ABC International
Limited Hong Kong Branch
Bank of China
Bank of China (Hong Kong)
Bank of Communications
China Construction Bank
Crédit Agricole CIB
HSBC
(Asia)
Mizuho Securities
Standard Chartered Bank
Joint Lead Managers
Agricultural Bank of China
China Everbright Bank
Chiyu Bank
Limited Macao Branch
Hong Kong Branch
Citigroup
CMB Wing Lung Bank
DBS Bank Ltd.
Limited
Haitong International
ICBC International
ICBC (Asia)
Shanghai Pudong
Development Bank
Hong Kong Branch
Reference is made to the notice of listing of the Notes on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited dated 17 June 2021 published by Agricultural Bank of China Limited in respect of the offering and issuance of the Notes by Agricultural Bank of China Limited Hong Kong Branch (the "Issuer") (the "Formal Notice"). Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meaning as those defined in the Formal Notice.
This announcement is issued pursuant to Rule 37.39A of the Listing Rules. Please refer to the pricing supplement dated 9 June 2021 in relation to the Notes and the offering circular dated 24 August 2020 in relation to the U.S.$15,000,000,000 Medium Term Note Programme (collectively, the "Listing Documents"), appended herein in relation to the issuance of the Notes. The Listing Documents are published in English only. No Chinese versions of the Listing Documents have been published.
Notice to Hong Kong investors: The Issuer confirms that the Notes are intended for purchase by Professional Investors (as defined in Chapter 37 of the Listing Rules) only and are listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited on that basis. Accordingly, the Issuer confirms that the Notes are not appropriate as an investment for retail investors in Hong Kong. Investors should carefully consider the risks involved.
Hong Kong, 18 June 2021
As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors are Mr. GU Shu, Mr. ZHANG Qingsong, Mr. ZHANG Xuguang and Mr. LIN Li; the non-executive directors are Mr. ZHU Hailin, Mr. LIAO Luming, Mr. LI Qiyun, Mr. LI Wei, Mr. WU Jiangtao and Ms. ZHOU Ji; and the independent non-executive directors are Ms. XIAO Xing, Mr. WANG Xinxin, Mr. HUANG Zhenzhong, Ms. LEUNG KO May Yee, Margaret and Mr. LIU Shouying.
