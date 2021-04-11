Agricultural Bank of China : REPLY SLIP OF ATTENDANCE FOR THE 2020 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED

中 國 農 業 銀 行 股 份 有 限 公 司

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1288)

REPLY SLIP OF ATTENDANCE

FOR THE 2020 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

To: Agricultural Bank of China Limited (the "Bank")

I/We (Note 1), of

being the registered holder(s) of (Note 2)H shares in the share capital of the Bank, hereby inform the Bank that I/we intend to attend (in person or by proxy) the 2020 annual general meeting of the Bank to be held at 2:45 p.m. on Thursday, 27 May 2021 at the Bank's headquarters, No. 18B Jianguomen Nei Avenue, Beijing, the PRC.

Signature(s):

Date:2021

Notes: