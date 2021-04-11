Log in
Agricultural Bank of China : REPLY SLIP OF ATTENDANCE FOR THE 2020 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

04/11/2021 | 07:19am EDT
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED

中 國 農 業 銀 行 股 份 有 限 公 司

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1288)

REPLY SLIP OF ATTENDANCE

FOR THE 2020 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

To: Agricultural Bank of China Limited (the "Bank")

I/We (Note 1), of

being the registered holder(s) of (Note 2)H shares in the share capital of the Bank, hereby inform the Bank that I/we intend to attend (in person or by proxy) the 2020 annual general meeting of the Bank to be held at 2:45 p.m. on Thursday, 27 May 2021 at the Bank's headquarters, No. 18B Jianguomen Nei Avenue, Beijing, the PRC.

Signature(s):

Date:2021

Notes:

  1. Please insert full name(s) and address(es) as shown in the Bank's H share register of members in BLOCK CAPITALS.
  2. Please insert the number of H shares registered under your name(s).
  3. The completed and signed reply slip shall be delivered to the H share registrar of the Bank on or before Friday, 7 May 2021 in person, by mail or by fax. The address is:
    Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre
    183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong Fax: (852) 2865 0990

Disclaimer

Agricultural Bank of China Ltd. published this content on 11 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2021 11:18:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
