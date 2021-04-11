Agricultural Bank of China : REPLY SLIP OF ATTENDANCE FOR THE 2020 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED
中 國 農 業 銀 行 股 份 有 限 公 司
(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1288)
REPLY SLIP OF ATTENDANCE
FOR THE 2020 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
To: Agricultural Bank of China Limited (the "Bank")
I/We (Note 1), of
being the registered holder(s) of (Note 2)H shares in the share capital of the Bank, hereby inform the Bank that I/we intend to attend (in person or by proxy) the 2020 annual general meeting of the Bank to be held at 2:45 p.m. on Thursday, 27 May 2021 at the Bank's headquarters, No. 18B Jianguomen Nei Avenue, Beijing, the PRC.
Signature(s):
Date:2021
Notes:
-
Please insert full name(s) and address(es) as shown in the Bank's H share register of members in BLOCK CAPITALS.
-
Please insert the number of H shares registered under your name(s).
-
The completed and signed reply slip shall be delivered to the H share registrar of the Bank on or before Friday, 7 May 2021 in person, by mail or by fax. The address is:
Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre
183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong Fax: (852) 2865 0990
