  Homepage
  Equities
  Hong Kong
  Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  Agricultural Bank of China Limited
  News
  Summary
    1288   CNE100000Q43

AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED

(1288)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  02:46 2022-08-24 am EDT
2.540 HKD    0.00%
China to name Zhang Qingsong as vice governor of central bank -Caixin

08/24/2022 | 02:49am EDT
FILE PHOTO: People wearing face masks walk past the headquarters of PBOC

BEIJING (Reuters) - China is set to name Zhang Qingsong as a vice governor of the central bank, financial magazine Caixin said on Wednesday.

Zhang, president of the Agricultural Bank of China, one of the "big four" state banks, is likely to fill a vacancy left after Liu Guiping was appointed vice mayor of Tianjin in April, Caixin said, citing sources.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) now has four vice governors - Chen Yulu, Pan Gongsheng, Fan Yifei and Liu Guoqiang. Yi Gang has been central bank governor since 2018.

Zhang, 57, is a seasoned banker who worked as vice president of Bank of China and president of policy bank the Export-Important Bank of China (EXimBank), an official biography showed.

During his stint at Bank of China, Zhang held senior posts in Hong Kong, Singapore and Luxembourg.

(Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED -0.39% 2.54 Delayed Quote.-5.22%
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED -0.37% 2.7 Delayed Quote.-3.56%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) -0.58% 5580.24 Real-time Quote.-10.60%
Financials
Sales 2022 759 B 111 B 111 B
Net income 2022 245 B 35 897 M 35 897 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 3,23x
Yield 2022 9,64%
Capitalization 968 B 142 B 142 B
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,27x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,18x
Nbr of Employees 455 174
Free-Float 62,9%
Chart AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Agricultural Bank of China Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 2,21 CNY
Average target price 3,11 CNY
Spread / Average Target 40,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Qing Song Zhang Vice Chairman & President
Jing Dong Wang Chairman-Supervisory Board
Shu Gu Chairman
Xin Xin Wang Independent Non-Executive Director
Zhen Zhong Huang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-5.22%141 676
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK8.22%66 068
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.-10.79%60 111
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)5.50%55 812
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-7.51%53 873
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED-16.31%45 309