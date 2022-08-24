China to name Zhang Qingsong as vice governor of central bank -Caixin

Zhang, president of the Agricultural Bank of China, one of the "big four" state banks, is likely to fill a vacancy left after Liu Guiping was appointed vice mayor of Tianjin in April, Caixin said, citing sources.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) now has four vice governors - Chen Yulu, Pan Gongsheng, Fan Yifei and Liu Guoqiang. Yi Gang has been central bank governor since 2018.

Zhang, 57, is a seasoned banker who worked as vice president of Bank of China and president of policy bank the Export-Important Bank of China (EXimBank), an official biography showed.

During his stint at Bank of China, Zhang held senior posts in Hong Kong, Singapore and Luxembourg.

(Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)