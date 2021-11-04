Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the Month Ended 31 October 20212021-11-04
FF301
Monthly Return for Equity Issuer and Hong Kong Depositary Receipts listed under Chapter 19B of the Exchange Listing Rules on Movements in Securities
For the month ended:
31
October 2021
Status: New Submission
To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
Name of Issuer:
Agricultural Bank of China Limited
Date Submitted:
04
November 2021
I. Movements in Authorised / Registered Share Capital
1. Type of shares
Ordinary shares
Class of shares
Class H
Listed on SEHK (Note 1)
Yes
Stock code
01288
Description
Number of authorised/registered shares
Par value
Authorised/registered share capital
Balance at close of preceding month
30,738,823,096
RMB
1
RMB
30,738,823,096
Increase / decrease (-)
RMB
Balance at close of the month
30,738,823,096
RMB
1
RMB
30,738,823,096
2. Type of shares
Ordinary shares
Class of shares
Class A
Listed on SEHK (Note 1)
No
Stock code
601288
Description
Number of authorised/registered shares
Par value
Authorised/registered share capital
Balance at close of preceding month
319,244,210,777
RMB
1
RMB
319,244,210,777
Increase / decrease (-)
RMB
Balance at close of the month
319,244,210,777
RMB
1
RMB
319,244,210,777
Total authorised/registered share capital at the end of the month:
RMB
349,983,033,873
FF301
II. Movements in Issued Shares
1. Type of shares
Ordinary shares
Class of shares
Class H
Listed on SEHK (Note 1)
Yes
Stock code
01288
Description
Balance at close of preceding month
30,738,823,096
Increase / decrease (-)
0
Balance at close of the month
30,738,823,096
2. Type of shares
Ordinary shares
Class of shares
Class A
Listed on SEHK (Note 1)
No
Stock code
601288
Description
Balance at close of preceding month
319,244,210,777
Increase / decrease (-)
Balance at close of the month
319,244,210,777
3. Type of shares
Preference shares
Class of shares
Not applicable
Listed on SEHK (Note 1)
No
Stock code
360001
Description
The preference shares will not be counted into the registered share capital of the Company.
Balance at close of preceding month
400,000,000
Increase / decrease (-)
Balance at close of the month
400,000,000
4. Type of shares
Preference shares
Class of shares
Not applicable
Listed on SEHK (Note 1)
No
Stock code
360009
Description
The preference shares will not be counted into the registered share capital of the Company.
Balance at close of preceding month
400,000,000
Increase / decrease (-)
Balance at close of the month
400,000,000
FF301
III. Details of Movements in Issued Shares
(A). Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)
Not applicable
(B). Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed
Not applicable
(C). Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)
1. Type of shares issuable
Preference shares
Class of shares
Not applicable
Shares issuable to be listed on SEHK (Note 1)
No
Stock code of shares issuable (if listed on SEHK) (Note 1)
No. of new shares of
No. of new shares of
Description of the Convertibles
Currency
Amount at close of
Movement during the month
Amount at close of the
issuer issued during the
issuer which may be
preceding month
month
month pursuant thereto
issued pursuant thereto
(C)
as at close of the month
1).
Preference Shares,
RMB
80,000,000,000
80,000,000,000
32,520,325,203
convertible compulsorily
upon occurrence of a
trigger event pursuant to
the terms and conditions
with respect to the
Preference Shares
Type of convertibles
Preference Shares
Stock code of the Convertibles
(if listed on SEHK) (Note 1)
Subscription/Conversion price
RMB
100
General Meeting approval date
23 June 2014
(if applicable)
Total C (Preference shares):
Remarks:
The subscription price of the Preference Shares under the issuance is RMB100 per share.
No. of new shares of issuer which may be issued = No. of preference shares x subscription price ÷ conversion price = 800,000,000 x RMB100 ÷ RMB2.46 = 32,520,325,203 A shares.
FF301
(D). Any other Agreements or Arrangements to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be listed, including Options (other than Share Options Schemes)
Not applicable
(E). Other Movements in Issued Share
Not applicable
Total increase / decrease (-) in Preference shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E)
FF301
IV. Information about Hong Kong Depositary Receipt (HDR)
Not applicable
