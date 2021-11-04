Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the Month Ended 31 October 20212021-11-04

FF301

III. Details of Movements in Issued Shares

(A). Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer) Not applicable

(B). Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed Not applicable

(C). Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)

1. Type of shares issuable Preference shares Class of shares Not applicable Shares issuable to be listed on SEHK (Note 1) No

Stock code of shares issuable (if listed on SEHK) (Note 1)

No. of new shares of No. of new shares of Description of the Convertibles Currency Amount at close of Movement during the month Amount at close of the issuer issued during the issuer which may be preceding month month month pursuant thereto issued pursuant thereto (C) as at close of the month 1). Preference Shares, RMB 80,000,000,000 80,000,000,000 32,520,325,203 convertible compulsorily upon occurrence of a trigger event pursuant to the terms and conditions with respect to the Preference Shares Type of convertibles Preference Shares Stock code of the Convertibles (if listed on SEHK) (Note 1) Subscription/Conversion price RMB 100 General Meeting approval date 23 June 2014 (if applicable)

Total C (Preference shares):

Remarks: