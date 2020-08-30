Log in
AgBank of China's first-half profit falls 10.4% as coronavirus bites

08/30/2020 | 04:47am EDT

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Agricultural Bank of China Ltd (AgBank) reported a 10.4% fall in first-half net profit on Sunday, the first drop in six-month profit since its market debut in 2010, as the COVID-19 pandemic hit margins.

China's third-largest lender by assets said profit for the first six months of 2020 totalled 108.83 billion yuan ($15.85 billion), versus 121.45 billion yuan in the same period a year earlier.

The result implies profit of 44.66 billion yuan for the April-June quarter, down 25.8% from 60.194 billion yuan a year prior, the biggest slump in its quarterly profit since 2010, Reuters calculations showed. ($1 = 6.8647 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Cheng Leng and Zhang Yan in Beijing, Engen Tham in Shanghai; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Sam Holmes)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED 0.31% 3.23 End-of-day quote.-12.47%
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED -0.39% 2.56 End-of-day quote.-23.12%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.00% 6.8565 End-of-day quote.-1.48%
Financials
Sales 2020 664 B 96 720 M 96 720 M
Net income 2020 215 B 31 274 M 31 274 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 3,95x
Yield 2020 7,76%
Capitalization 1 104 B 161 B 161 B
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,66x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,57x
Nbr of Employees 464 011
Free-Float 60,9%
