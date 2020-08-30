AgBank of China's first-half profit falls 10.4% as coronavirus bites

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Agricultural Bank of
China Ltd (AgBank) reported a 10.4% fall in
first-half net profit on Sunday, the first drop in six-month
profit since its market debut in 2010, as the COVID-19 pandemic
hit margins.
China's third-largest lender by assets said profit for the
first six months of 2020 totalled 108.83 billion yuan ($15.85
billion), versus 121.45 billion yuan in the same period a year
earlier.
The result implies profit of 44.66 billion yuan for the
April-June quarter, down 25.8% from 60.194 billion yuan a year
prior, the biggest slump in its quarterly profit since 2010,
Reuters calculations showed.
($1 = 6.8647 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Cheng Leng and Zhang Yan in Beijing, Engen Tham
in Shanghai; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Sam Holmes)