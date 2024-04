Agricultural Land Trust (the Trust) is an Australia-based company focused on the ownership of rural property for the purpose of generating rental income and capital appreciation. The principal activity of the Trust is to earn income from its investment property, Linkletter's Place, located near Esperance, Western Australia, including from the sale of harvested timber. The Trust's Properties are funded through a combination of unit holder equity and debt funding. The Trust owns approximately 8,937 hectares of rural property located in Western Australia. Its properties are funded through a combination of unit holder equity and debt funding. The Trust's subsidiaries include Kalgoorlie Apartment Hotel Syndicate, Murray Street Mall Property Trust, ALT No 1 Trust, LT Sub Trust No 4 and ALT Sub Trust No 5.