  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AGRI   CAC009481069

AGRIFORCE GROWING SYSTEMS LTD.

(AGRI)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nasdaq  -  06-01
2.550 USD   +5.37%
03:40pAGRIFORCE GROWING SYSTEMS TO PRESENT AT THE INVESTOR SUMMIT GROUP/HARBOR ACCESS FOOD & AGTECH CONFERENCE : The Future of Food
NE
06/02AgriForce to Present at the Food & AgTech Conference on June 8th
GL
06/02AgriForce to Present at the Food & AgTech Conference on June 8th
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

AgriFORCE Growing Systems to Present at The Investor Summit Group/Harbor Access Food & AgTech Conference: The Future of Food

06/03/2022 | 03:40pm EDT
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 3, 2022) - AgriFORCE Growing Systems, (NASDAQ: AGRI) (NASDAQ: AGRIW) today announced that Ingo Mueller, CEO, and Mauro Pennella, President and CMO, will be attending The Investor Summit Group/Harbor Access Food & AgTech Conference virtually.

Event: The Investor Summit Group/Harbor Access Food & AgTech Conference
Date: June 8th, 2022 at 2:45 PM ET
Location: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN__FLeZO3cRGuWoES827pkgA

Company Description

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI) (NASDAQ: AGRIW) is an AgTech company focused on the development and acquisition of crop production know-how and intellectual property augmented by advanced AgTech facilities and solutions. Looking to serve the global market, the Company's current focus is on North America, Europe and Asia. The AgriFORCE vision is to be a leader in delivering plant-based foods and products through advanced and sustainable AgTech solution platforms that make positive change in the world-from seed to table. The AgriFORCE goal: Clean. Green. Better.

About The Investor Summit Group

The Investor Summit Group alongside Harbor Access is excited to host the virtual Food & AgTech Conference: The Future of Food on June 8th. We would like to personally invite you to be a part of this event, which offers 1:1 meeting access to institutional and retail investors as well as a 30-minute recorded live presentation. Food & Ag Tech Company Registration

Revolutionary advances are underway in agriculture technology, sustainable food product & packaging, and nutritional innovation. New technologies are creating big opportunities in the fast-growing global food and agriculture market. At this Food & AgTech conference, we'll explore the shifts at the intersection of agriculture and science which underpin the four pillars of food security as stated at the World Summit: availability, access, utilization and stability. Meet the innovative companies, from seed through supply chain, shaping the global economic future of food.

About Harbor Access

Harbor Access represents and advises small- and mid-cap companies. Whether you are planning an IPO, contemplating a new stock exchange listing or, a listed multi-national seeking a capital raise, we can help optimize your investment story, raise your visibility and connect you to investors and capital sources in the North American and European Equity markets.

Investor Relations:
Ian Pendersen, Director of Investor Relations
AgriFORCE Growing Systems
ipedersen@agriforcegs.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/126493


© Newsfilecorp 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 16,6 M - -
Net income 2022 -10,4 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -11,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 39,1 M 39,1 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,35x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,30x
Nbr of Employees 13
Free-Float 79,8%
Chart AGRIFORCE GROWING SYSTEMS LTD.
Technical analysis trends AGRIFORCE GROWING SYSTEMS LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 2,55 $
Average target price 5,00 $
Spread / Average Target 96,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ingo Wilhelm Mueller Chairman & Chief Executive Director
Richard Wong Chief Financial Officer
Laila Benkrima Chief Scientist
William John Meekison Independent Director
David Welch Independent Director
