AgriFORCE Growing Systems to Present at The Investor Summit Group/Harbor Access Food & AgTech Conference: The Future of Food

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 3, 2022) - AgriFORCE Growing Systems, (NASDAQ: AGRI) (NASDAQ: AGRIW) today announced that Ingo Mueller, CEO, and Mauro Pennella, President and CMO, will be attending The Investor Summit Group/Harbor Access Food & AgTech Conference virtually.

Event: The Investor Summit Group/Harbor Access Food & AgTech Conference

Date: June 8th, 2022 at 2:45 PM ET

Location: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN__FLeZO3cRGuWoES827pkgA

Company Description

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI) (NASDAQ: AGRIW) is an AgTech company focused on the development and acquisition of crop production know-how and intellectual property augmented by advanced AgTech facilities and solutions. Looking to serve the global market, the Company's current focus is on North America, Europe and Asia. The AgriFORCE vision is to be a leader in delivering plant-based foods and products through advanced and sustainable AgTech solution platforms that make positive change in the world-from seed to table. The AgriFORCE goal: Clean. Green. Better.

About The Investor Summit Group

The Investor Summit Group alongside Harbor Access is excited to host the virtual Food & AgTech Conference: The Future of Food on June 8th. We would like to personally invite you to be a part of this event, which offers 1:1 meeting access to institutional and retail investors as well as a 30-minute recorded live presentation. Food & Ag Tech Company Registration

Revolutionary advances are underway in agriculture technology, sustainable food product & packaging, and nutritional innovation. New technologies are creating big opportunities in the fast-growing global food and agriculture market. At this Food & AgTech conference, we'll explore the shifts at the intersection of agriculture and science which underpin the four pillars of food security as stated at the World Summit: availability, access, utilization and stability. Meet the innovative companies, from seed through supply chain, shaping the global economic future of food.

About Harbor Access

Harbor Access represents and advises small- and mid-cap companies. Whether you are planning an IPO, contemplating a new stock exchange listing or, a listed multi-national seeking a capital raise, we can help optimize your investment story, raise your visibility and connect you to investors and capital sources in the North American and European Equity markets.

Investor Relations:

Ian Pendersen, Director of Investor Relations

AgriFORCE Growing Systems

ipedersen@agriforcegs.com

