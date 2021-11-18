Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. AgriFORCE Growing Systems, Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AGRI   CAC009481069

AGRIFORCE GROWING SYSTEMS, LTD.

(AGRI)
  Report
BTV Highlights Pontus Protein, Gratomic, Goldshore, AgriFORCE, & HIRE Technologies

11/18/2021 | 06:05am EST
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2021) - On national TV Sat. Nov 20 & Sun. Nov 21, 2021 - BTV-Business Television drops in on emerging companies in the markets.



Cannot view this video? Visit:
https://b-tv.com/btv-highlights-pontus-protein-gratomic-goldshore-agriforce-hire-technologies-btv-ep-367/

Discover Companies to Invest In - Click company name to watch their TV feature:

Pontus Protein (TSXV: HULK) (OTCQB: HLKKF) - Vancouver-based agritech offers sustainably grown plant-based food options. BTV explores how they're reinventing agriculture with their proprietary 'Closed Environment Vertical Aquaponic System'.

HIRE Technologies Inc. (TSXV: HIRE) - Focused on modernizing and digitizing human resource solutions. HIRE is building a world-class portfolio of brands with a technology-first focus that will impact the future of human resources through synergies, scale, and reach.

Goldshore Resources Inc. (TSX: GSHR) (OTC: GSHRF) - BTV checks in on this emerging junior exploration company positioned to advance their Ontario based gold project, through the next stage of development.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI) - BTV visits this innovative agritech company focused on developing and acquiring agriculture IP to advance sustainable cultivation and processing for crops across multiple verticals.

Gratomic Inc. (TSXV: GRAT) (OTCQB: CBULF) - As the demand for electric vehicles continues to rise, so does the demand for graphite. BTV discovers this company's grand plans to supply that demand.

About BTV:

On air for more than 20 years, BTV - Business Television, a half-hour investment TV show, features analysts and emerging companies on location. With Hosts, Taylor Thoen and Jessica Katrichak, BTV brings viewers investment opportunities.

TV BROADCAST NETWORKS and TIMES:
CANADA:

BNN Bloomberg - Saturday Nov 20 @ 8:00pm ET, Sunday Nov 21 @ 4:30pm ET
Bell Express Vu - Saturday Nov 20 @ 8:00pm ET, Sunday Nov 21 @ 4:30pm ET

US National TV:
Biz Television Network - Sun Nov 28 @ 8:30am ET

Suggest a Company to Feature!
Contact: (604) 664-7401 x3 info@b-tv.com
To receive BTV news, click here to subscribe.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/104137


© Newsfilecorp 2021
