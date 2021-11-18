Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2021) - On national TV Sat. Nov 20 & Sun. Nov 21, 2021 - BTV-Business Television drops in on emerging companies in the markets.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://b-tv.com/btv-highlights-pontus-protein-gratomic-goldshore-agriforce-hire-technologies-btv-ep-367/

Discover Companies to Invest In - Click company name to watch their TV feature:

Pontus Protein (TSXV: HULK) (OTCQB: HLKKF) - Vancouver-based agritech offers sustainably grown plant-based food options. BTV explores how they're reinventing agriculture with their proprietary 'Closed Environment Vertical Aquaponic System'.

HIRE Technologies Inc. (TSXV: HIRE) - Focused on modernizing and digitizing human resource solutions. HIRE is building a world-class portfolio of brands with a technology-first focus that will impact the future of human resources through synergies, scale, and reach.

Goldshore Resources Inc. (TSX: GSHR) (OTC: GSHRF) - BTV checks in on this emerging junior exploration company positioned to advance their Ontario based gold project, through the next stage of development.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI) - BTV visits this innovative agritech company focused on developing and acquiring agriculture IP to advance sustainable cultivation and processing for crops across multiple verticals.

Gratomic Inc. (TSXV: GRAT) (OTCQB: CBULF) - As the demand for electric vehicles continues to rise, so does the demand for graphite. BTV discovers this company's grand plans to supply that demand.

About BTV:

On air for more than 20 years, BTV - Business Television, a half-hour investment TV show, features analysts and emerging companies on location. With Hosts, Taylor Thoen and Jessica Katrichak, BTV brings viewers investment opportunities.

TV BROADCAST NETWORKS and TIMES:

CANADA:

BNN Bloomberg - Saturday Nov 20 @ 8:00pm ET, Sunday Nov 21 @ 4:30pm ET

Bell Express Vu - Saturday Nov 20 @ 8:00pm ET, Sunday Nov 21 @ 4:30pm ET

US National TV:

Biz Television Network - Sun Nov 28 @ 8:30am ET

Suggest a Company to Feature!

Contact: (604) 664-7401 x3 info@b-tv.com

To receive BTV news, click here to subscribe.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/104137