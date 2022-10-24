Advanced search
    AGRI   CAC009481069

AGRIFORCE GROWING SYSTEMS LTD.

(AGRI)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:36 2022-10-24 am EDT
1.175 USD   -3.69%
10/21 AGRI Check Out This In-Depth Interview With AgriFORCE's CEO, Ingo Mueller
The Best Thing Since Sliced Bread: This Agtech Company Brings On Its New Product For Health-Conscious Millennials

10/24/2022 | 09:26am EDT
EQS-News: AgriFORCE Growing Systems
The Best Thing Since Sliced Bread: This Agtech Company Brings On Its New Product For Health-Conscious Millennials

24.10.2022 / 15:25 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Learn more about AgriFORCE from this latest report.

In an age of widespread agricultural pollution and obesogenic foods, consumers are looking for sustainably farmed, healthy food options. The global organic agriculture market was worth $227.2 billion in 2021, with the U.S. claiming the most retail revenue for organic food.

As concerns around climate change increase, consumers are also expecting agriculture to be more locally and sustainably sourced. And they are willing to pay for it, with 66% of consumers saying that despite inflation they would pay higher prices for sustainably produced food — a number that rises to 80% among millennials.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems (NASDAQ: AGRI) is launching its un(Think) Awakened Flour to meet the demands of this market.

Creating a New Standard for Sprouted Grains

AgriFORCE is an agtech company that is bringing solutions to the table through controlled-environment agriculture. Despite market uncertainties, this Canada-based small-cap company has thrived and has continued its focus on intellectual property (IP) development and acquisition geared toward sustainable agriculture solutions.

AgriFORCE plans to launch its new product, un(Think) Awakened Flour, soon – to be available in stores by late 2022. Using patent-pending processes, AgriFORCE controls the germination of its wheat in an environment where humidity and temperature are carefully managed. This activates the enzymes in the sprouted grains, which are then milled to become Awakened Flour, created to be both nutritious and tasty.

There are multiple health benefits specifically associated with sprouted grains. Due to having been harvested during the germination process, they have a greater concentration of important fibres and vitamins than traditional grains while having less starch which makes them easier to digest. The refining process traditional grains undergo also strips the fully matured grains of much of their natural nutritional value.

Beyond the increase in minerals like zinc, iron, magnesium, phosphorous and vitamin B, the greater amount of fibre present in Awakened Grains is seen as a major attraction. The recent attention consumers are giving to fibre comes from its role in better heart health, increased satiation and managed weight loss.

Other companies looking for technological solutions in the controlled environment agriculture space include AeroFarms (NASDAQ: ARFM) and Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HYFM).

“un(Think)’s Awakened Flour was created to deliver what a sprouted grain can and should provide to consumers, bakeries and other food businesses,” Hernando Ruiz-Jimenez, un(Think) Food Co.’s general manager, said about the launch of the product. “Our highly precise sprouting process is designed to increase the bioavailability of vitamins and minerals, allowing them to be absorbed by the body while changing the total amount of fibre in whole grains and helping to improve digestion and gut health. The launch of Awakened Flour, and what comes next, marks an exciting time for AgriFORCE, the market, customers and consumers.”

As an IP-focused agtech company with a mission to transform farming, AgriFORCE believes that innovation and creativity, like that seen in un(Think)’s Awakened products, are the driving forces behind the sustainable agriculture of the future.

Learn more about AgriFORCE by visiting its website.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI; AGRIW) is an agtech company focused on building an integrated agtech platform that combines the best technology, intellectual property and knowledge to solve an urgent problem – providing the best solutions to help drive sustainable crops and nutritious food for people around the world. Looking to serve the global market, the Company’s current focus is on North America, Europe and Asia. The AgriFORCE vision is to be a leader in delivering plant-based foods and products through an advanced and sustainable agtech platform that makes positive change in the world—from seed to table.

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

Contact Details

TraDigital IR - Malaika Temu

malaika@tradigitalir.com

Company Website

https://agriforcegs.com/


News Source: News Direct

24.10.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: AgriFORCE Growing Systems
United States
ISIN: CAC009481069
EQS News ID: 1470707

 
End of News EQS News Service

1470707  24.10.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1470707&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
