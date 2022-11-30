EQS-News: AgriFORCE Growing Systems

This Company Looks To Change The AgTech Industry With The Help Of Some Strategic M&A



30.11.2022 / 15:26 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Click Here to Read the Latest Report on AgriFORCE.

As Christmas approaches, AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI) is looking back on a series of exciting mergers and acquisitions (M&As) and forward to a fresh 2023.

AgriFORCE is an agricultural technology company using cutting-edge innovations and leveraging a robust intellectual property (IP) portfolio to find solutions for the future of how food is developed and grown to meet demand from growing populations.

The company has recently announced and has pending a series of acquisitions , including data and consulting company Delphy Group, biotech company Deroose Plants NV and IP from Manna Nutritional Group (MNG). These form part of its growth model for the future.

Building On A Foundation Of Four Pillars

AgriFORCE’s clear mission to the agricultural industry is supported by four pillars:

1) Facility and lighting design. The company delivers controlled-environment agriculture solutions emphasizing innovative designs. These utilize the power of natural sunlight within a controlled facility to create optimal plant growth conditions.

2) Automation and artificial intelligence. Its facilities use cutting-edge growth technology via artificial intelligence (AI) and the internet of things (IoT) to harness the fullest genetic potential of the product while minimizing resources and costs.

3) Fertigation and nutrients. Channeling its technological advantage, AgriFORCE uses lower feed applications for higher yields that simultaneously reduce environmental impact.

4) Micropropagation and genetics. Using IP, as well as tissue culture developments, the company uses asexual propagation to produce healthy and robust plants.

AgriFORCE has strengthened its commitment to these pillars through its recent closed and pending acquisitions. The European agricultural technology (agtech) consultancy company Delphy is expected to soon join AgriFORCE, bringing its expertise in innovation and solutions in the agricultural and controlled-environment sectors. Expanding the company’s global reach, the pending Delphy acquisition will continue AgriFORCE’s solutions development through “top-tier R&D capabilities, a more diverse product pipeline, increased IP development capabilities and a broader footprint," said AgriFORCE CEO Ingo Mueller.

The company also announced acquiring food processing and development IP from MNG. This includes patent-pending technologies to increase natural grain healthiness, amplifying AgriFORCE’s commitment to providing nutrient-dense, low-impact foods. Mueller commented on the Manna IP acquisition, “This acquisition is aligned with our broader strategy of leveraging our IP to meet the growing demand for healthy, delicious and nutritious foods.”

Another company AgriFORCE has publicly announced a Binding Letter of Intent is leading tissue-culture and young plants company Deroose Plants. This commitment strengthens the company’s position in core markets and provides it with fresh abilities to increase its micropropagation and genetics portfolio.

These closed (Manna) and pending (Delphy and Deroose) acquisitions represent a reinforcement of AgriFORCE’s position in the agtech market and complement each of its mission-driven pillars. Other companies working in the agtech space include FMC Corp. (NYSE: FMC) and Tyson Foods Inc. (NYSE: TSN).

The company is excited for 2023 as it proceeds to launch its (UN)THINK food brand of high-protein, high-fiber, low-carb grains. Anticipation of closing of announced acquisitions, paired with future M&A in next-gen proteins, the company continues its vertical integration journey to achieve status as agtech 2.0. AgriFORCE is focussed and excited for further developments for 2023!

Learn more about AgriFORCE by visiting its website .

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI; AGRIW) is an agtech company focused on building an integrated agtech platform that combines the best technology, intellectual property and knowledge to solve an urgent problem – providing the best solutions to help drive sustainable crops and nutritious food for people around the world. Looking to serve the global market, the Company’s current focus is on North America, Europe and Asia. The AgriFORCE vision is to be a leader in delivering plant-based foods and products through an advanced and sustainable agtech platform that makes positive change in the world—from seed to table.

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

Contact Details

TraDigital IR - Malaika Temu

malaika@tradigitalir.com

Company Website

https://agriforcegs.com/

News Source: News Direct