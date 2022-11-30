Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AGRI   CAC009481069

AGRIFORCE GROWING SYSTEMS LTD.

(AGRI)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nasdaq  -  2022-11-27
1.310 USD   +11.97%
09:27aThis Company Looks To Change The AgTech Industry With The Help Of Some Strategic M&A
EQ
09:02aAgriFORCE to Present at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences in December
GL
09:01aAgriFORCE to Present at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences in December
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

This Company Looks To Change The AgTech Industry With The Help Of Some Strategic M&A

11/30/2022 | 09:27am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS-News: AgriFORCE Growing Systems
This Company Looks To Change The AgTech Industry With The Help Of Some Strategic M&A

30.11.2022 / 15:26 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Click Here to Read the Latest Report on AgriFORCE.

As Christmas approaches, AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI) is looking back on a series of exciting mergers and acquisitions (M&As) and forward to a fresh 2023.

AgriFORCE is an agricultural technology company using cutting-edge innovations and leveraging a robust intellectual property (IP) portfolio to find solutions for the future of how food is developed and grown to meet demand from growing populations.

The company has recently announced and has pending a series of acquisitions, including data and consulting company Delphy Group, biotech company Deroose Plants NV and IP from Manna Nutritional Group (MNG). These form part of its growth model for the future.

Building On A Foundation Of Four Pillars

AgriFORCE’s clear mission to the agricultural industry is supported by four pillars:

1) Facility and lighting design. The company delivers controlled-environment agriculture solutions emphasizing innovative designs. These utilize the power of natural sunlight within a controlled facility to create optimal plant growth conditions.

2) Automation and artificial intelligence. Its facilities use cutting-edge growth technology via artificial intelligence (AI) and the internet of things (IoT) to harness the fullest genetic potential of the product while minimizing resources and costs.

3) Fertigation and nutrients. Channeling its technological advantage, AgriFORCE uses lower feed applications for higher yields that simultaneously reduce environmental impact.

4) Micropropagation and genetics. Using IP, as well as tissue culture developments, the company uses asexual propagation to produce healthy and robust plants.

AgriFORCE has strengthened its commitment to these pillars through its recent closed and pending acquisitions. The European agricultural technology (agtech) consultancy company Delphy is expected to soon join AgriFORCE, bringing its expertise in innovation and solutions in the agricultural and controlled-environment sectors. Expanding the company’s global reach, the pending Delphy acquisition will continue AgriFORCE’s solutions development through “top-tier R&D capabilities, a more diverse product pipeline, increased IP development capabilities and a broader footprint," said AgriFORCE CEO Ingo Mueller.

The company also announced acquiring food processing and development IP from MNG. This includes patent-pending technologies to increase natural grain healthiness, amplifying AgriFORCE’s commitment to providing nutrient-dense, low-impact foods. Mueller commented on the Manna IP acquisition, “This acquisition is aligned with our broader strategy of leveraging our IP to meet the growing demand for healthy, delicious and nutritious foods.”

Another company AgriFORCE has publicly announced a Binding Letter of Intent is leading tissue-culture and young plants company Deroose Plants. This commitment strengthens the company’s position in core markets and provides it with fresh abilities to increase its micropropagation and genetics portfolio.

These closed (Manna) and pending (Delphy and Deroose) acquisitions represent a reinforcement of AgriFORCE’s position in the agtech market and complement each of its mission-driven pillars. Other companies working in the agtech space include FMC Corp. (NYSE: FMC) and Tyson Foods Inc. (NYSE: TSN).

The company is excited for 2023 as it proceeds to launch its (UN)THINK food brand of high-protein, high-fiber, low-carb grains. Anticipation of closing of announced acquisitions, paired with future M&A in next-gen proteins, the company continues its vertical integration journey to achieve status as agtech 2.0. AgriFORCE is focussed and excited for further developments for 2023!

Learn more about AgriFORCE by visiting its website.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI; AGRIW) is an agtech company focused on building an integrated agtech platform that combines the best technology, intellectual property and knowledge to solve an urgent problem – providing the best solutions to help drive sustainable crops and nutritious food for people around the world. Looking to serve the global market, the Company’s current focus is on North America, Europe and Asia. The AgriFORCE vision is to be a leader in delivering plant-based foods and products through an advanced and sustainable agtech platform that makes positive change in the world—from seed to table.

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

Contact Details

TraDigital IR - Malaika Temu

malaika@tradigitalir.com

Company Website

https://agriforcegs.com/


News Source: News Direct

30.11.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: AgriFORCE Growing Systems
United States
ISIN: CAC009481069
EQS News ID: 1502157

 
End of News EQS News Service

1502157  30.11.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1502157&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about AGRIFORCE GROWING SYSTEMS LTD.
09:27aThis Company Looks To Change The AgTech Industry With The Help Of Some Strategic M&A
EQ
09:02aAgriFORCE to Present at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences in December
GL
09:01aAgriFORCE to Present at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences in December
AQ
11/29AgriFORCE Secures Patent Allowance From US Patent and Trademark Office for Food Process..
MT
11/29AgriFORCE Receives Patent Allowance from the United States Patent and Trademark Office ..
GL
11/29AgriFORCE Receives Patent Allowance from the United States Patent and Trademark Office ..
AQ
11/29AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. Receives Patent Allowance from the United States Patent ..
CI
11/23Agriforce Growing Systems Ltd. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form..
AQ
11/22Agriculture And Water Scarcity : Solutions for a critical global challenge
PU
11/17AgriFORCE Receives Notice of Allowance Related to its FORCEGH+ Facility from the United..
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AGRIFORCE GROWING SYSTEMS LTD.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 16,8 M - -
Net income 2022 -16,8 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,22x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 20,6 M 20,6 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,23x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,30x
Nbr of Employees 13
Free-Float 70,7%
Chart AGRIFORCE GROWING SYSTEMS LTD.
Duration : Period :
AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AGRIFORCE GROWING SYSTEMS LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 1,31 $
Average target price 5,25 $
Spread / Average Target 301%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ingo Wilhelm Mueller Chairman & Chief Executive Director
Richard Wong Chief Financial Officer
Laila Benkrima Chief Scientist
William John Meekison Independent Director
David Welch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AGRIFORCE GROWING SYSTEMS LTD.-37.02%21
JOHNSON & JOHNSON2.93%460 384
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY32.42%345 817
ABBVIE INC.16.84%279 679
PFIZER, INC.-16.19%277 803
NOVO NORDISK A/S19.71%276 497