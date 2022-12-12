Agrify : What is CO2 Extraction?

2

The CO2 extraction method uses carbon dioxide in its supercritical state to extract the key chemical compounds from cannabis plant material in place of solvents like butane, propane, or mixtures of ethanol and alcohol.

Depending on the exact temperature and pressure used, supercritical carbon dioxide extraction can be used to make concentrates for dabbing, vape oils, and cannabis oil destined for use in tinctures. It can also be used to separate individual compounds from the extract, such as CBD or THC. Generally, lower pressures create lighter-colored extracts whereas higher pressures create darker-colored extracts.

The carbon dioxide with which most of us are familiar is the gas that is emitted by the burning of fuel and absorbed and converted into oxygen by plants. However, at a certain temperature and pressure, carbon dioxide converts from a gas into a supercritical fluid.

The liquid-vapor critical point of carbon dioxide-the temperature and pressure at which carbon dioxide is equally a liquid and gas-is 88°F and 1073 psi (pounds per square inch) according to scientists from Purdue University. When the pressure is increased beyond 1073 psi, carbon dioxide turns into a supercritical fluid-supercritical fluids are those that retain the density of a liquid but expand like a gas.

After being harvested from the plant, cannabis buds need to be heated to turn the acid forms of the key cannabinoids into a form the body can use. While some concentrates are sold without decarboxylation, most processors apply heat treatment to the initial plant material to turn THCA into THC so that the final product is ready to use.

Typically, this means putting the dried and cured cannabis flower into an oven set to a low temperature of around 230°F for 40-45 minutes. Once cooled, the material is processed to a coffee-ground consistency for extraction.

For supercritical fluid extraction, the ground cannabis plant material is placed in an extraction chamber with the supercritical carbon dioxide, which pulls the cannabinoids, terpenes, and other chemical compounds out of the material and sends them to a separator with an oil integrity cup where the extracted oil collects.

At room temperature, CO2 turns into a gas again and simply bubbles off the extracted oil and out through a pipe, so no carbon dioxide remains in the final product and the carbon dioxide can be used again.

Because the initial extract still contains the waxes, lipids, and fats from the plant material, the extract then needs to be winterized. To winterize the extract, it is mixed with alcohol and chilled overnight so that the fats separate from the extract.

Then, the mixture is filtered to collect the fats, lipids, and other compounds, leaving a pure, full-spectrum extract. Some extract producers further refine the extract to isolate specific compounds like THC, CBD, or terpenes. Otherwise, the full-spectrum cannabis concentrates can be sold as-is.

Once finished, the cannabinoid and terpene profile of the final product is compared to that of the original plant material to determine the extraction efficiency and how well the terpenes were preserved. If the pressure and temperature were just right, the ratios present in the final product should be similar to those present in the original plant material.

In contrast, if terpenes have been lost through thermal degradation or some cannabinoids are more prominent in the extract, it might be necessary to adjust the temperature and pressure of the CO2.

CO2 extraction is one of the most utilized extraction systems in the cannabis industry. However, other methods, including conventional solvents, rosin presses, and bubble hash maintain their popularity alongside supercritical extraction techniques. So what is CO2 extraction's unique contribution?

Compared to extraction with solvents like butane, propane, and ethanol/alcohol blends, supercritical CO2 extraction has advantages and disadvantages:

CO2 extraction comes without the risk of residual solvents being present in the final product.

CO2 extracts don't need to be separated from the solvent after extraction.

CO2 extraction comes without the risk of fire and explosion and the related permits and licenses.

CO2 extraction allows for fine-tuned variables with presets for temperature, pressure, and time.

Supercritical carbon dioxide extraction is largely hands-off whereas traditional solvent extraction requires that someone be present at all times.

Supercritical CO2 extraction may produce higher yields than extraction using hydrocarbons.

CO2 extraction systems are often free from the processing limitations (maximum allowable quantities or MAQs) that apply to hydrocarbon solvent systems.

Traditional solvent extraction typically retains more terpenes and flavor.

The solvent extraction process is quicker than the CO2 extraction process.

Extracts made with solvent and alcohol/ethanol systems can be manipulated into a greater variety of textures, increasing the number of possible end-products.

The extraction equipment for solvent-based extraction typically comes at a lower price point than the specialized equipment required for CO2 extraction, especially for small-scale operations.

Supercritical CO2 extraction also has pros and cons vis-a-vis solventless extraction with a rosin press:

Carbon dioxide extraction methods can produce oils as well as concentrates with a thicker viscosity whereas a rosin press typically produces only thicker extracts.

Carbon dioxide extraction can be fine-tuned to separate individual compounds whereas a rosin press is mostly used for full-spectrum extracts.

Carbon dioxide extraction is less labor-intensive than pressing with a manual rosin press.

A pneumatic rosin press can process as much (if not more) volume of plant material as a CO2 extraction system.

Lower rosin press temperatures can produce a concentrate that's typically richer in terpenes than concentrate made using a CO2 extraction method.

Rosin press systems have a much lower entry price point and smaller size compared to a full CO2 extraction system. You can pick up a premium pneumatic rosin press for under $10,000, while complete CO2 systems often run hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Both regular extraction and fresh frozen extraction are more efficient with a rosin press compared to the CO2 extraction process.

Supercritical carbon dioxide extraction is an excellent choice for commercial extraction companies that want to create extracts with no residual solvent in the finished product, whereas rosin presses are a great choice for extractors who want to avoid all solvents to begin with.

Every extraction process has its merits. Choosing the best one for you is all about assessing your budget, your goals, and the types of products you want to produce.