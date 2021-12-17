Log in
INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Agrify Corporation with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

12/17/2021 | 10:18am EST
The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Agrify Corporation (“Agrify” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: AGFY) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Agrify is the subject of a report published by Bonitas Research on December 16, 2021. The report alleges: “We believe that Agrify created artificial demand for its product by financing undisclosed Company insiders to act as independent customers.” The report continues, “Agrify insiders lied to investors about the independence of its customer base in order to execute a dubious stock promotion for self-enrichment at the expense of minority shareholders,” and that “Evidence showed that five (5) of Agrify’s eight (8) customer announcements in 2021 are either with undisclosed Company insiders or with unlicensed unproven operators.” Based on this report, Agrify shares dropped sharply on the same day.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2021
