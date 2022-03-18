Agrimin : Change in substantial holding from BCI 03/18/2022 | 03:41am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields For personal use only 604 Page 1 of 3 15 July 2001 Form 604 Corporations Act 2001 Section 671B Notice of change of interests of substantial holder ToCompany Name/Scheme Agrimin Limited ACN/ARSN 122 162 396 1. Details of substantial holder (1) Name BCI Minerals Limited ACN/ARSN (if applicable) 120 646 924 There was a change in the interests of the 23/2/2022 substantial holder on The previous notice was given to the company on 22/11/2021 The previous notice was dated 22/11/2021 2. Previous and present voting power The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows: Class of securities (4) Previous notice Present notice Person's votes Voting power (5) Person's votes Voting power (5) Fully paid ordinary 31,147,824 14.76% 31,147,824 13.00% shares ('Shares') 3. Changes in relevant interests Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows: Date of Person whose Nature of change (6) Consideration given in Class and number Person's votes change relevant interest relation to change (7) of securities affected changed affected Change in the 46,662,048 nature of Series 1 relevant Convertible interest (from Notes issued pursuant to by BCI 24 BCI Minerals 608(2)(b)(ii) Minerals 31,147,824 December of Limited. 31,147,824 Limited Shares 2021 Corporations Act to Refer to pursuant to Annexure A for 608(1) a summary of Corporations these Act) securities. 4. Present relevant interests Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows: For personal use only 604 Page 2 of 3 15 July 2001 Holder of Registered holder Person entitled to be Nature of relevant Class and number Person's votes relevant of securities registered as holder interest (6) of securities interest (8) BCI Pursuant to BCI Minerals BCI Minerals Section 608(1) 31,147,824 Minerals 31,147,824 Limited Limited Corporations Shares Limited Act 5. Changes in association The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows: Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable) Nature of association Not applicable Not applicable 6. Addresses The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows: Name Address BCI Minerals Limited Level 1, 1 Altona Street, West Perth WA 6005 Signature print name Stephanie Majteles capacity Company Secretary sign here date 18/03/2022 DIRECTIONS If there are a number of substantial holders with similar or related relevant interests (eg. a corporation and its related corporations, or the manager and trustee of an equity trust), the names could be included in an annexure to the form. If the relevant interests of a group of persons are essentially similar, they may be referred to throughout the form as a specifically named group if the membership of each group, with the names and addresses of members is clearly set out in paragraph 6 of the form. See the definition of "associate" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001. See the definition of "relevant interest" in sections 608 and 671B(7) of the Corporations Act 2001. The voting shares of a company constitute one class unless divided into separate classes. The person's votes divided by the total votes in the body corporate or scheme multiplied by 100. Include details of: any relevant agreement or other circumstances because of which the change in relevant interest occurred. If subsection 671B(4) applies, a copy of any document setting out the terms of any relevant agreement, and a statement by the person giving full and accurate details of any contract, scheme or arrangement, must accompany this form, together with a written statement certifying this contract, scheme or arrangement; and any qualification of the power of a person to exercise, control the exercise of, or influence the exercise of, the voting powers or disposal of the securities to which the relevant interest relates (indicating clearly the particular securities to which the qualification applies). See the definition of "relevant agreement" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001. 604 Page 3 of 3 15 July 2001 Details of the consideration must include any and all benefits, money and other, that any person from whom a relevant interest was acquired has, or may, become entitled to receive in relation to that acquisition. Details must be included even if the benefit is conditional on the happening or not of a contingency. Details must be included of any benefit paid on behalf of the substantial holder or its associate in relation to the acquisitions, even if they are not paid directly to the person from whom the relevant interest was acquired. If the substantial holder is unable to determine the identity of the person (eg. if the relevant interest arises because of an option) write "unknown". Give details, if appropriate, of the present association and any change in that association since the last substantial holding notice. For personal use only Annexure A of 47 pages referred to in ASIC form 604 ...1111111 BCI MINERALS LIMITED Signed__________________________ Date 18 March 2022 BCI Minerals Limited use only ABN 21 120 646 924 NOTICE OF GENERAL MEETING personal AND EXPLANATORY MEMORANDUM TO SHAREHOLDERS Date of Meeting 20 December 2021 Time of Meeting 1 0:00am (AWST) Place of Meeting For Virtually via Lumi (details in the Notice) A Proxy Form has been provided Please read this Notice and Explanatory Memorandum carefully. If you are unable to attend the General Meeting please complete and return the Proxy Form in accordance with the specified directions. For personal use only BCI Minerals Limited ABN 21 120 646 924 NOTICE OF GENERAL MEETING Notice is given that the General Meeting of Shareholders of BCI Minerals Limited ABN 21 120 646 924 will be held virtually via https://web.lumiagm.com/367385908on Monday, 20 December 2021 at 10:00am (AWST) for the purpose of transacting the following business referred to in this Notice of General Meeting. AGENDA Details of the definitions and abbreviations used in this Notice are set out in the Glossary to the Explanatory Memorandum. Resolution 1 - Proposed issue of Shares to Wroxby (substantial Shareholder) To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: "That, for the purposes of Listing Rule 10.11 and for all other purposes, Shareholders approve the issue of up to 255,813,953 Shares at an issue price of $0.43 per Share to Wroxby, a substantial Shareholder of the Company, on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Memorandum." Voting exclusion statement: The Companywill disregard anyvotes cast in favour of the Resolution byor on behalf of: the person who is to receive the securities in question and any other person who will obtain a material benefit as a result of the issue of the securities (except a benefit solelybyreason of being a holder of ordinary securities in the Company); or an Associate of that person. However, this does not applyto a vote cast in favour of the Resolution by: a person as proxyor attorneyfor a person who is entitled to vote on the Resolution, in accordance with the directions given to the proxy or attorney to vote on the Resolution in that way; or the Chair of the Meeting as proxy or attorneyfor a person who is entitled to vote on the Resolution, in accordance with a direction given to the Chair to vote on the Resolution as the Chair decides; or a holder acting solelyin a nominee, trustee, custodial or other fiduciary capacity on behalf of a beneficiary provided the following conditions are met : the beneficiary provides written confirmation to the holder that the beneficiary is not excluded from voting, and is not an Associate of a person excluded from voting, on the Resolution; and the holder votes on the Resolution in accordance with directions given bythe beneficiary to the holder to vote in that way. 2 This is an excerpt of the original content. 