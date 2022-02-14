Log in
    AMN   AU000000AMN1

AGRIMIN LIMITED

(AMN)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 02/13 11:24:15 pm
0.4 AUD   --.--%
Agrimin : Corporate Governance Statement

02/14/2022 | 05:47pm EST
only

ABN 15 122 162 396

Corporate Governance Statement

use

For the Financial Year Ending 30 June 2021

This Corporate Governance Statement is current as at 30 June 2021 and has been approved by the Board of Agrimin

Limited (the Company) on 9 September 2021.

personalFor

This Corporate Governance Statement discloses the extent to which the Company has, during the financial year

e ding 30 June 2021, followed the recommendations set by the ASX Corporate Governance Council in its publication Corporate Governance Principles and Recommendations (Recommendations). The Recommendations are not mandatory, however the Recommendations that have not been followed for any part of the reporting period have been identified and reasons provided for not following them along with what, if any, alternative governance practices were adopted in lieu of the recommendation during that period.

The Company's Corporate Governance Policies are available on the Company's website at www.agrimin.com.au.

www.agrimin.com.au

Recommendations (4th Edition)

Comply

Explanation

Principle 1: Lay solid foundations for management and oversight

only

Recommendation 1.1

Yes

The Company has adopted a Board Charter that sets out the

A listed entity should have and disclose a

functions of the Board including specific roles and

responsibilities of the Board and its committees (when

charter which sets out the respective roles

established), the Chair and management and includes a

and responsibilities of the Board, the Chair

description of those matters expressly reserved to the Board

and management, and includes a description

and those delegated to management.

of those matters expressly reserved to the

Board and those delegated to management.

The Board Charter sets out the specific responsibilities of the

Board, requirements as to the Board's composition, the roles

and responsibilities of the Chair and Company Secretary,

Directors' access to Company records and information,

use

details of the Board's relationship with management and

details of the Board's performance review.

A copy of the Company's Board Charter is available in the

Corporate Governance section on the Company's website.

Recommendation 1.2

Yes

The Company has adopted a People and Remuneration

A listed entity should:

Committee Charter that provides guidelines for the

selection, appointment and remuneration of the Board,

undertake appropriate checks before

Senior Management and employees and the provision of

appointing a person, or putting forward

relevant information to shareholders. The People and

to security holders a candidate for

Remuneration Committee Charter requires that prior to

personal

election, as a Director; and

appointing a director or recommending a new candidate

provide security holders with all

for election as a director, that appropriate checks are

material information relevant to a

undertaken as to the person's character, experience,

decision on whether or not to elect or

education, criminal record and bankruptcy history. The

re- elect a Director.

Company has undertaken, and will continue to

undertake these checks as part of the process of

appointing a director or recommending a new candidate

for election as a director. The People and Remuneration

Committee Charter also requires that prior to

recruitment of Senior Management, similar checks are

undertaken.

The People and Remuneration Committee Charter,

requires monitoring and public reporting of

remuneration policies and arrangements for the Chief

Executive Officer, other members of Senior

Management and the Board.

The People and Remuneration Committee Charter,

requires that all material information relevant to a

decision on whether or not to elect or re-elect a director

must be provided to security holders in the Notice of

For

Meeting containing the resolution to elect or re-elect a

director. The Company has provided such information in

the past and will continue to ensure that such

information will be provided to security holders in the

future.

Recommendation 1.3

Yes

The Company has adopted a People and Remuneration

A listed entity should have a written

Committee Charter that requires the Company to ensure that

each director and member of Senior Management is a party

agreement with each Director and senior

to a written agreement with the Company which sets out the

executive setting out the terms of their

terms of that director's or manager's appointment.

appointment.

The Company has had written agreements with each of its

directors and Senior Managers for the past financial year.

Agrimin Limited - Corporate Governance Statement

page | 1

For personal use only

Recommendations (4th Edition)

Comply

Explanation

Recommendation 1.4

Yes

The Company has adopted a Board Charter that outlines the

The company secretary of a listed entity

roles, responsibility and accountability of the Company

Secretary. In accordance with this, the Company Secretary

should be accountable directly to the Board,

reports to the Board through the Chair and is responsible for

through the Chair, on all matters to do with

monitoring the extent that Board policy and procedures are

the proper functioning of the Board.

followed, and coordinating the timely completion and

dispatch of Board agenda and briefing material. All directors

have access to the Company Secretary.

Recommendation 1.5

Partially

The Company has adopted a Diversity Policy which

A listed entity should:

provides a framework for the Company to establish and

achieve measurable diversity objectives, including in

have a diversity policy which includes

respect of gender diversity. The Diversity Policy allows

requirements for the Board or a

the Board to set measurable gender diversity objectives,

relevant committee of the Board to set

if considered appropriate, and to assess annually both

measurable objectives for achieving

the objectives if any have been set and the Company's

gender diversity and to assess annually

progress in achieving them.

both the objectives and the entity's

A copy of the Company's Diversity Policy is available in

progress in achieving them;

the Corporate Governance section on the Company's

disclose that policy or a summary or it;

website.

and

The Board did not set measurable gender diversity

disclose as at the end of each reporting

objectives for the past financial year.

period:

The respective proportions of men and women on

(i) the measurable objectives for

the Board, across the whole organisation for the past

achieving gender diversity set by

financial year is disclosed below:

the Board in accordance with the

Female

Male

entity's diversity policy and its

progress towards achieving them;

Board

0%

100%

and

Senior Management

20%

80%

(ii) either:

Whole organisation

21%

79%

(A) the respective proportions of

men and women on the

The Company was not a "relevant employer" under the

Board, in senior executive

Workplace Gender Equality Act as it did not have 100 or

positions and across the

more employees in the past financial year.

whole organisation (including

how the entity has defined

"senior executive" for these

purposes); or

(B) if the entity is a "relevant

employer" under the

Workplace Gender Equality

Act, the entity's most recent

"Gender Equality Indicators",

as defined in the Workplace

Gender Equality Act.

Recommendation 1.6

Yes

The Board is responsible for evaluating the performance

A listed entity should:

of the Board, its committees, the chair of the Board and

individual directors.

have and disclose a process for

The Board completed to its satisfaction a review of

periodically evaluating the performance

board and director performance in relation to the past

of the Board, its committees and

financial year.

individual Directors; and

disclose, in relation to each reporting

period, whether a performance

evaluation was undertaken in the

reporting period in accordance with

that process.

Agrimin Limited - Corporate Governance Statement

page | 2

Recommendations (4th Edition)

Comply

Explanation

Recommendation 1.7

Yes

The People and Remuneration Committee Charter

only

A listed entity should:

defines responsibility for evaluating the performance of

the Company's Chief Executive Officer and for approving

have and disclose a process for

changes to remuneration or contract terms of the Chief

periodically evaluating the performance

Executive Officer.

of its senior executives; and

The Board completed a formal performance evaluation

disclose, in relation to each reporting

in respect of the Chief Executive Officer and Senior

period, whether a performance

Management during the past financial year.

evaluation was undertaken in the

reporting period in accordance with

that process.

Principle 2: Structure the Board to add value

use

Recommendation 2.1

No

Under the Board Charter, the Board takes responsibility

The Board of a listed entity should:

for board structure, performance and succession

planning, given that the Company is a small exploration

have a nomination committee which:

company with only four directors, of which three are

(i) has at least three members, a

non-executive.

majority of whom are independent

A copy of the Company's Board Charter is available in

Directors; and

the Corporate Governance section on the Company's

(ii) is chaired by an independent

website.

Director,

As part of its annual performance review and as a

personal

and disclose:

regular agenda item the Board considers succession

(iii) the charter of the committee;

issues, the skills, experience, independence and

(iv) the members of the committee;

knowledge of the entity of its members.

All Board members would be involved in the Company's

and

(v) as at the end of each reporting

nomination process, to the maximum extent permitted

under the Corporations Act and ASX Listing Rules.

period, the number of times the

committee met throughout the

period and the individual

attendances of the members at

those meetings; or

if it does not have a nomination

committee, disclose that fact and the

processes it employs to address Board

succession issues and to ensure that the

Board has the appropriate balance of

skills, experience, independence and

knowledge of the entity to enable it to

discharge its duties and responsibilities

effectively.

For

Recommendation 2.2

Yes

Under the Board Charter the Board is required to prepare a

A listed entity should have and disclose a

Board skills matrix setting out the mix of skills and diversity

that the Board currently has (or is looking to achieve) and to

Board skill matrix setting

out

the mix

of

review this at least annually against the Company's Board to

skills

and diversity that

the

Board

ensure the appropriate mix of skills and expertise is present

currently has or is looking to achieve in its

to facilitate successful strategic direction.

membership.

A copy of the Board skills matrix is available in the Corporate

Governance section on the Company's website.

Agrimin Limited - Corporate Governance Statement

page | 3

Recommendations (4th Edition)

Comply

Explanation

Recommendation 2.3

Yes

Under the Board Charter, the Company is required to

only

A listed entity should disclose:

disclose in its annual report the names of directors

considered by the Board to be independent. The

the names of the Directors considered

Company's Chair Mr Seville and non-executive director

by the Board to be independent

Mr Sampson are considered to be independent

Directors;

directors.

if a Director has an interest, position,

Under the Board Charter, the Company is required to

association or relationship of the type

disclose in its annual report if a director has an interest,

described in Box 2.3 of the ASX

position or relationship which may be perceived to

Corporate Governance Principles and

compromise a director's independence.

Recommendation, but the Board is of

The Company's Chair Mr Seville and non-executive

the opinion that it does not

director Mr Sampson are considered to be independent,

compromise the independence of the

use

notwithstanding that they have received performance-

Director, the nature of the interest,

based remuneration under the Company's employee

position, association or relationship in

incentive scheme.

question and an explanation of why the

Board is of that opinion; and

The Company's Chief Executive Officer Mr Savich is not

the length of service of each Director

considered independent due to his management

responsibility for the business. Non-executive Director

Mr Pismiris is not considered independent due to his

role of Company Secretary.

Under the Board Charter, the Company is required to

personal

disclose in its annual report the length of service of each

director and does so.

appropriate professional development

No

of the Company and that they can effectively discharge their

Recommendation 2.4

The Company's Board Charter requires that, where practical,

A majority of the Board of a listed entity

the majority of the Board should be independent. The Board

should be independent Directors.

did not have an independent majority during the past

financial year.

The Board considers the composition of the Board is

appropriate in the context of the size of the Board and the

Company and the scope and scale of the Company's

operations.

Recommendation 2.5

Yes

The Company's Board Charter provides that, where practical,

The Chair of the Board of a listed entity

the Chair of the Board should be an independent director

and should not be the Chief Executive Officer.

should be an independent Director and, in

particular, should not be the same person as

The current Chair Mr Seville, is independent and is not the

the CEO of the entity.

Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

Recommendation 2.6

Yes

The Company Secretary together with assistance of the

A listed entity should have a program for

Board, is responsible for implementing an induction program

for new directors to ensure that they gain an understanding

inducting new Directors and providing

For

opportunities for continuing Directors to

responsibilities. The Company Secretary assists in the

facilitation of inductions and professional development. The

develop and maintain the skills and

Board is responsible for ensuring directors are provided

knowledge needed to perform their role as a

opportunities for ongoing professional development.

Director effectively.

Principle 3: Act ethically and responsibly

Recommendation 3.1

Yes

A copy of the Company's Values Statement is available in the

A listed entity should articulate and disclose

Corporate Governance section on the Company's website.

its values.

Agrimin Limited - Corporate Governance Statement

page | 4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Agrimin Ltd. published this content on 14 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2022 22:45:48 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
