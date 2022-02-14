Agrimin : Corporate Governance Statement

This Corporate Governance Statement is current as at 30 June 2021 and has been approved by the Board of Agrimin
Limited (the Company) on 9 September 2021.
This Corporate Governance Statement discloses the extent to which the Company has, during the financial year
e ding 30 June 2021, followed the recommendations set by the ASX Corporate Governance Council in its publication Corporate Governance Principles and Recommendations (Recommendations). The Recommendations are not mandatory, however the Recommendations that have not been followed for any part of the reporting period have been identified and reasons provided for not following them along with what, if any, alternative governance practices were adopted in lieu of the recommendation during that period.
The Company's Corporate Governance Policies are available on the Company's website at www.agrimin.com.au.
www.agrimin.com.au
Recommendations (4th Edition)
Comply
Explanation
Principle 1: Lay solid foundations for management and oversight
Recommendation 1.1
Yes
The Company has adopted a Board Charter that sets out the
A listed entity should have and disclose a
functions of the Board including specific roles and
responsibilities of the Board and its committees (when
charter which sets out the respective roles
established), the Chair and management and includes a
and responsibilities of the Board, the Chair
description of those matters expressly reserved to the Board
and management, and includes a description
and those delegated to management.
of those matters expressly reserved to the
Board and those delegated to management.
The Board Charter sets out the specific responsibilities of the
Board, requirements as to the Board's composition, the roles
and responsibilities of the Chair and Company Secretary,
Directors' access to Company records and information,
details of the Board's relationship with management and
details of the Board's performance review.
A copy of the Company's Board Charter is available in the
Corporate Governance section on the Company's website.
Recommendation 1.2
Yes
The Company has adopted a People and Remuneration
A listed entity should:
Committee Charter that provides guidelines for the
selection, appointment and remuneration of the Board,
undertake appropriate checks before
Senior Management and employees and the provision of
appointing a person, or putting forward
relevant information to shareholders. The People and
to security holders a candidate for
Remuneration Committee Charter requires that prior to
election, as a Director; and
appointing a director or recommending a new candidate
provide security holders with all
for election as a director, that appropriate checks are
material information relevant to a
undertaken as to the person's character, experience,
decision on whether or not to elect or
education, criminal record and bankruptcy history. The
re- elect a Director.
Company has undertaken, and will continue to
undertake these checks as part of the process of
appointing a director or recommending a new candidate
for election as a director. The People and Remuneration
Committee Charter also requires that prior to
recruitment of Senior Management, similar checks are
undertaken.
The People and Remuneration Committee Charter,
requires monitoring and public reporting of
remuneration policies and arrangements for the Chief
Executive Officer, other members of Senior
Management and the Board.
The People and Remuneration Committee Charter,
requires that all material information relevant to a
decision on whether or not to elect or re-elect a director
must be provided to security holders in the Notice of
Meeting containing the resolution to elect or re-elect a
director. The Company has provided such information in
the past and will continue to ensure that such
information will be provided to security holders in the
future.
Recommendation 1.3
Yes
The Company has adopted a People and Remuneration
A listed entity should have a written
Committee Charter that requires the Company to ensure that
each director and member of Senior Management is a party
agreement with each Director and senior
to a written agreement with the Company which sets out the
executive setting out the terms of their
terms of that director's or manager's appointment.
appointment.
The Company has had written agreements with each of its
directors and Senior Managers for the past financial year.
Recommendations (4th Edition)
Comply
Explanation
Recommendation 1.4
Yes
The Company has adopted a Board Charter that outlines the
The company secretary of a listed entity
roles, responsibility and accountability of the Company
Secretary. In accordance with this, the Company Secretary
should be accountable directly to the Board,
reports to the Board through the Chair and is responsible for
through the Chair, on all matters to do with
monitoring the extent that Board policy and procedures are
the proper functioning of the Board.
followed, and coordinating the timely completion and
dispatch of Board agenda and briefing material. All directors
have access to the Company Secretary.
Recommendation 1.5
Partially
The Company has adopted a Diversity Policy which
A listed entity should:
provides a framework for the Company to establish and
achieve measurable diversity objectives, including in
have a diversity policy which includes
respect of gender diversity. The Diversity Policy allows
requirements for the Board or a
the Board to set measurable gender diversity objectives,
relevant committee of the Board to set
if considered appropriate, and to assess annually both
measurable objectives for achieving
the objectives if any have been set and the Company's
gender diversity and to assess annually
progress in achieving them.
both the objectives and the entity's
A copy of the Company's Diversity Policy is available in
progress in achieving them;
the Corporate Governance section on the Company's
disclose that policy or a summary or it;
website.
and
The Board did not set measurable gender diversity
disclose as at the end of each reporting
objectives for the past financial year.
period:
The respective proportions of men and women on
(i) the measurable objectives for
the Board, across the whole organisation for the past
achieving gender diversity set by
financial year is disclosed below:
the Board in accordance with the
Female
Male
entity's diversity policy and its
progress towards achieving them;
Board
0%
100%
and
Senior Management
20%
80%
(ii) either:
Whole organisation
21%
79%
(A) the respective proportions of
men and women on the
The Company was not a "relevant employer" under the
Board, in senior executive
Workplace Gender Equality Act as it did not have 100 or
positions and across the
more employees in the past financial year.
whole organisation (including
how the entity has defined
"senior executive" for these
purposes); or
(B) if the entity is a "relevant
employer" under the
Workplace Gender Equality
Act, the entity's most recent
"Gender Equality Indicators",
as defined in the Workplace
Gender Equality Act.
Recommendation 1.6
Yes
The Board is responsible for evaluating the performance
A listed entity should:
of the Board, its committees, the chair of the Board and
individual directors.
have and disclose a process for
The Board completed to its satisfaction a review of
periodically evaluating the performance
board and director performance in relation to the past
of the Board, its committees and
financial year.
individual Directors; and
disclose, in relation to each reporting
period, whether a performance
evaluation was undertaken in the
reporting period in accordance with
that process.
Recommendations (4th Edition)
Comply
Explanation
Recommendation 1.7
Yes
The People and Remuneration Committee Charter
only
A listed entity should:
defines responsibility for evaluating the performance of
the Company's Chief Executive Officer and for approving
have and disclose a process for
changes to remuneration or contract terms of the Chief
periodically evaluating the performance
Executive Officer.
of its senior executives; and
The Board completed a formal performance evaluation
disclose, in relation to each reporting
in respect of the Chief Executive Officer and Senior
period, whether a performance
Management during the past financial year.
evaluation was undertaken in the
reporting period in accordance with
that process.
Principle 2: Structure the Board to add value
use
Recommendation 2.1
No
Under the Board Charter, the Board takes responsibility
The Board of a listed entity should:
for board structure, performance and succession
planning, given that the Company is a small exploration
have a nomination committee which:
company with only four directors, of which three are
(i) has at least three members, a
non-executive.
majority of whom are independent
A copy of the Company's Board Charter is available in
Directors; and
the Corporate Governance section on the Company's
(ii) is chaired by an independent
website.
Director,
As part of its annual performance review and as a
personal
and disclose:
regular agenda item the Board considers succession
(iii) the charter of the committee;
issues, the skills, experience, independence and
(iv) the members of the committee;
knowledge of the entity of its members.
All Board members would be involved in the Company's
and
(v) as at the end of each reporting
nomination process, to the maximum extent permitted
under the Corporations Act and ASX Listing Rules.
period, the number of times the
committee met throughout the
period and the individual
attendances of the members at
those meetings; or
if it does not have a nomination
committee, disclose that fact and the
processes it employs to address Board
succession issues and to ensure that the
Board has the appropriate balance of
skills, experience, independence and
knowledge of the entity to enable it to
discharge its duties and responsibilities
effectively.
For
Recommendation 2.2
Yes
Under the Board Charter the Board is required to prepare a
A listed entity should have and disclose a
Board skills matrix setting out the mix of skills and diversity
that the Board currently has (or is looking to achieve) and to
Board skill matrix setting
out
the mix
of
review this at least annually against the Company's Board to
skills
and diversity that
the
Board
ensure the appropriate mix of skills and expertise is present
currently has or is looking to achieve in its
to facilitate successful strategic direction.
membership.
A copy of the Board skills matrix is available in the Corporate
Governance section on the Company's website.
Recommendations (4th Edition)
Comply
Explanation
Recommendation 2.3
Yes
Under the Board Charter, the Company is required to
only
A listed entity should disclose:
disclose in its annual report the names of directors
considered by the Board to be independent. The
the names of the Directors considered
Company's Chair Mr Seville and non-executive director
by the Board to be independent
Mr Sampson are considered to be independent
Directors;
directors.
if a Director has an interest, position,
Under the Board Charter, the Company is required to
association or relationship of the type
disclose in its annual report if a director has an interest,
described in Box 2.3 of the ASX
position or relationship which may be perceived to
Corporate Governance Principles and
compromise a director's independence.
Recommendation, but the Board is of
The Company's Chair Mr Seville and non-executive
the opinion that it does not
director Mr Sampson are considered to be independent,
compromise the independence of the
use
notwithstanding that they have received performance-
Director, the nature of the interest,
based remuneration under the Company's employee
position, association or relationship in
incentive scheme.
question and an explanation of why the
Board is of that opinion; and
The Company's Chief Executive Officer Mr Savich is not
the length of service of each Director
considered independent due to his management
responsibility for the business. Non-executive Director
Mr Pismiris is not considered independent due to his
role of Company Secretary.
Under the Board Charter, the Company is required to
personal
disclose in its annual report the length of service of each
director and does so.
appropriate professional development
No
of the Company and that they can effectively discharge their
Recommendation 2.4
The Company's Board Charter requires that, where practical,
A majority of the Board of a listed entity
the majority of the Board should be independent. The Board
should be independent Directors.
did not have an independent majority during the past
financial year.
The Board considers the composition of the Board is
appropriate in the context of the size of the Board and the
Company and the scope and scale of the Company's
operations.
Recommendation 2.5
Yes
The Company's Board Charter provides that, where practical,
The Chair of the Board of a listed entity
the Chair of the Board should be an independent director
and should not be the Chief Executive Officer.
should be an independent Director and, in
particular, should not be the same person as
The current Chair Mr Seville, is independent and is not the
the CEO of the entity.
Chief Executive Officer of the Company.
Recommendation 2.6
Yes
The Company Secretary together with assistance of the
A listed entity should have a program for
Board, is responsible for implementing an induction program
for new directors to ensure that they gain an understanding
inducting new Directors and providing
For
opportunities for continuing Directors to
responsibilities. The Company Secretary assists in the
facilitation of inductions and professional development. The
develop and maintain the skills and
Board is responsible for ensuring directors are provided
knowledge needed to perform their role as a
opportunities for ongoing professional development.
Director effectively.
Principle 3: Act ethically and responsibly
Recommendation 3.1
Yes
A copy of the Company's Values Statement is available in the
A listed entity should articulate and disclose
Corporate Governance section on the Company's website.
its values.
