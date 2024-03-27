Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 26, 2024) - Agrinam Acquisition Corporation (TSX: AGRI.U) (the "Corporation") announced today that 2,526,246 Class A Restricted Voting Shares were deposited for redemption and not withdrawn and will accordingly be redeemed pursuant to the option to redeem provided to holders (the "Shareholders") of Class A Restricted Voting Shares (the "Redemption") in connection with the Corporation's special meeting of Shareholders held on March 12, 2024 (the "Meeting"), whereat Shareholders approved an ordinary resolution to extend the date by which the Corporation has to consummate a qualifying acquisition from March 15, 2024 to September 15, 2024.

The Corporation expects that the amount each Class A Restricted Voting Share that was deposited for redemption will be redeemed for is approximately US$11.2331745 before taking certain applicable withholding taxes into account.

