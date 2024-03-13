Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 13, 2024) - Agrinam Acquisition Corporation (TSX: AGRI.U) (the "Corporation"), announced today that the ordinary resolution put to the holders (the "Shareholders") of the Corporation's Class A Restricted Voting shares at the special meeting of Shareholders held on March 12, 2024 (the "Meeting") to extend the date by which the Corporation has to consummate a qualifying acquisition from March 15, 2024 to September 15, 2024 (the "Resolution") was approved.

100% of the votes cast at the Meeting by Shareholders present or represented by proxy were cast in favour of the Resolution. Details of the voting results will be filed under the Corporation's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

About Agrinam Acquisition Corporation

Agrinam Acquisition Corporation is a special purpose acquisition corporation incorporated under the laws of the Province of British Columbia for the purpose of effecting, directly or indirectly, an acquisition of one or more businesses or assets, by way of a merger, amalgamation, arrangement, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or any other similar business combination within a specified period of time.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects the Corporation's current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Corporation's control that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risk that a qualifying acquisition may not be completed within the Corporation's permitted timeline or the potential failure to obtain an extension of the qualifying acquisition deadline if sought by the Corporation, the failure to satisfy the conditions to the consummation of any proposed qualifying acquisition, and the factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Corporation's amended and restated preliminary prospectus dated February 8, 2024. The Corporation does not undertake any obligation to update such forward looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

For further information contact:

Agustin Tristan Aldave

Chief Executive Officer

Agrinam Acquisition Corporation

agustin.tristan@agrinamspac.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/201554