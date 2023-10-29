Agritech Limited is a Pakistan-based company, which is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of fertilizers. The Company owns and operates the urea manufacturing plant at Mianwali, Punjab Province. The Company operates in two segments: Urea fertilizer and Phosphate fertilizer. The Urea fertilizer segment is engaged in the production of Urea fertilizer and ammonia from natural gas. The Phosphate fertilizer segment is engaged in production of Phosphate fertilizer from rock phosphate. The Company also operates the manufacturing facility of GSSP (Granular Single Super Phosphate) at Haripur Hazara, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) Province. The Company markets its fertilizers from these plants under one the brand name TARA in the fertilizer industry. The Company's products include TARA urea and TARA SSP. Its single superphosphate is used as an alternative source for phosphorus and sulfur throughout the world.

Sector Agricultural Chemicals