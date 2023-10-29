Agritech Limited reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported sales was PKR 8,324.34 million compared to PKR 5,496.15 million a year ago. Net income was PKR 104.64 million compared to net loss of PKR 613.87 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was PKR 0.27 compared to basic loss per share from continuing operations of PKR 1.56 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was PKR 0.27 compared to diluted loss per share from continuing operations of PKR 1.56 a year ago.
For the nine months, sales was PKR 13,908.62 million compared to PKR 12,010.92 million a year ago. Net loss was PKR 2,760.44 million compared to PKR 2,422.68 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was PKR 7.03 compared to PKR 6.17 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was PKR 7.03 compared to PKR 6.17 a year ago.
Agritech Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023
October 28, 2023 at 09:36 pm EDT
