Agritech : Material Information

AGRITECH
AGL/CA/PSX/210-2023
March 28, 2023
The General Manager
Executive Director/ HOD
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
Offsite-II Department
Stock Exchange Building
Supervision Division
Stock Exchange Road
Securitics & Exchange Comnmission of Pakistan
Karachi.
63, NIC Building, Jinnah Avenue, Blue Area,
Islamabad
Subject: Material Information
Dear Sir,
In accordance with Section 96 of the Securities hereby convey the following information:
Act, 2015 and Clause 5.6.1 of PSX Regulations, we
Upon restoration of gas supply by the Government to the Company's Urea Plant, the Plant has resumed its Urea production.
You may please inform the TRE Certificates Holders of the Exchange accordingly.
Sincerely
For and on behalf of
Agritech Limited
Asma Itfan
Company Secretary
Head Office:
AGRITECH LIMITED, 2nd Floor, Asia Centre, 8-Babar Block, New Garden Town, Lahore-Pakistan.
Tel: +92-42-35860341-45, Fax: +92-42-35860339-40
Web: www.pafl.com.pk
