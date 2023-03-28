Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Pakistan
  4. The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  5. Agritech Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AGL   PK0086301014

AGRITECH LIMITED

(AGL)
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-21
5.010 PKR   -4.02%
01:28aAgritech : Material Information
PU
01/09Agritech Limited Announces Company Secretary Changes
CI
2022Agritech Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Agritech : Material Information

03/28/2023 | 01:28am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AGRITECH

AGL/CA/PSX/210-2023

March 28, 2023

The General Manager

Executive Director/ HOD

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Offsite-II Department

Stock Exchange Building

Supervision Division

Stock Exchange Road

Securitics & Exchange Comnmission of Pakistan

Karachi.

63, NIC Building, Jinnah Avenue, Blue Area,

Islamabad

Subject: Material Information

Dear Sir,

In accordance with Section 96 of the Securities hereby convey the following information:

Act, 2015 and Clause 5.6.1 of PSX Regulations, we

Upon restoration of gas supply by the Government to the Company's Urea Plant, the Plant has resumed its Urea production.

You may please inform the TRE Certificates Holders of the Exchange accordingly.

Sincerely

For and on behalf of

Agritech Limited

Asma Itfan

Company Secretary

D

Head Office:

O

AGRITECH LIMITED, 2nd Floor, Asia Centre, 8-Babar Block, New Garden Town, Lahore-Pakistan.

Tel: +92-42-35860341-45, Fax: +92-42-35860339-40

Web: www.pafl.com.pk

AGRITECH

Disclosure Form

In terms of Section 96 the Securities Act 2015

Name of the Company:

Agritech Limited

Date of Reporting

March 28, 2023

Contact nformation:

Asma Irfan

Company Secretary

Agritech Limited

2nd Floor, Asia Centre, 8-Babar Block, New Garden Town Lahore

Disclosure of Material Information:

In accordance with Section 96 of the Securities Act, 2015 and Clause 5.6.1 (a) of PSX Regulations, we hereby convey the following information:

Upon restoration of gas supply by the Government to the Company's Urea Plant, the Plant has resumed its Urea production.

9o

AsmaIrfan

Company Secretary

Head Office:AGRITECH LIMITED, 2nd Floor, Asia Centre, 8-Babar Block, New Garden Town, Lahore-Pakistan.

Tel: +92-42-35860341-45, Fax: +92-42-35860339-40

Web: www.pafl.com.pk

Disclaimer

Agritech Ltd. published this content on 28 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2023 05:27:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about AGRITECH LIMITED
01:28aAgritech : Material Information
PU
01/09Agritech Limited Announces Company Secretary Changes
CI
2022Agritech Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended S..
CI
2022Agritech Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended J..
CI
2022Agritech Limited Auditor Raises 'Going Concern' Doubt
CI
2022Agritech Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
2022Agritech Limited Announces Directorate Changes
CI
2022Agritech Limited Announces Management Changes
CI
2021Agritech Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended S..
CI
2021Agritech Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2021
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 10 101 M 35,6 M 35,6 M
Net income 2021 -2 681 M -9,45 M -9,45 M
Net Debt 2021 23 193 M 81,8 M 81,8 M
P/E ratio 2021 -0,55x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 982 M 6,99 M 6,99 M
EV / Sales 2020 4,51x
EV / Sales 2021 2,44x
Nbr of Employees 971
Free-Float 40,6%
Chart AGRITECH LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Agritech Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Muhammad Faisal Muzammil Chief Executive Officer
Taneem Haider Chief Financial Officer
Shahid Iqbal Choudhri Chairman
Asim Murtaza Khan Independent Director
Sarwat Salahuddin Khan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AGRITECH LIMITED14.12%7
QINGHAI SALT LAKE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD1.15%17 998
SABIC AGRI-NUTRIENTS COMPANY-6.29%17 669
THE MOSAIC COMPANY-1.34%14 264
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.-18.66%13 581
YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA1.90%10 629
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer