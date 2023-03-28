Agritech : Material Information

AGRITECH

AGL/CA/PSX/210-2023 March 28, 2023 The General Manager Executive Director/ HOD Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Offsite-II Department Stock Exchange Building Supervision Division Stock Exchange Road Securitics & Exchange Comnmission of Pakistan Karachi. 63, NIC Building, Jinnah Avenue, Blue Area, Islamabad Subject: Material Information

Dear Sir,

In accordance with Section 96 of the Securities hereby convey the following information:

Act, 2015 and Clause 5.6.1 of PSX Regulations, we

Upon restoration of gas supply by the Government to the Company's Urea Plant, the Plant has resumed its Urea production.

You may please inform the TRE Certificates Holders of the Exchange accordingly.

Sincerely

For and on behalf of

Agritech Limited

Asma Itfan

Company Secretary

Head Office:

AGRITECH LIMITED, 2nd Floor, Asia Centre, 8-Babar Block, New Garden Town, Lahore-Pakistan.

Tel: +92-42-35860341-45, Fax: +92-42-35860339-40

Web: www.pafl.com.pk

AGRITECH

