Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Agritrade Resources Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1131   BMG0130N1130

AGRITRADE RESOURCES LIMITED

(1131)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Agritrade Resources : APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

09/03/2021 | 04:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Pursuant to the Codes on Takeovers and Mergers and Share Repurchases ('Takeovers Codes'), a copy of each document to be displayed under Note 1 to Rule 8 of the Takeovers Codes must be provided by the issuer of the offer document or offeree board circular, as appropriate, to Securities and Futures Commission ('SFC') for display on the SFC's website. To access these documents on display, you can either click this link https://www.sfc.hk/dod/jsp/EN/DoDmain.jsp or click the View Documents on Displaybutton next to the subject title of the offer document or offeree board circular.

Some of the files are prepared in the portable document format and viewing them requires Adobe(R) Reader(R) which can be downloaded free of charge.

Disclaimer

Agritrade Resources Ltd. published this content on 03 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2021 08:41:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AGRITRADE RESOURCES LIMITED
04:42aAGRITRADE RESOURCES : Appointment of independent non-executive director
PU
09/01Agritrade Resources Limited Announces Board Changes
CI
08/09Agritrade Resources Limited Appoints Solomon Tan as Chief Restructuring Offic..
CI
07/26AGRITRADE RESOURCES : CEO Resigns
MT
07/23Agritrade Resources Limited Announces Resignation of Sullivan, David as Chief..
CI
07/16Agritrade Resources Limited Announces Change of Executive Directors, Chairman..
CI
06/09Agritrade Resources Limited Announces the Resignation of Siu Kin Wai as an In..
CI
06/08Agritrade Resources Limited Announces Resignation of Phen Chun Shing Vincent ..
CI
06/06Agritrade Resources Limited Announces Resignation of Non-Executive Directors
CI
05/06AGRITRADE RESOURCES : Inside information updates on winding up petitions & chang..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 1 905 M 245 M 245 M
Net income 2019 1 068 M 137 M 137 M
Net Debt 2019 2 388 M 307 M 307 M
P/E ratio 2019 8,02x
Yield 2019 0,38%
Capitalization 529 M 68,1 M 68,1 M
EV / Sales 2018 3,61x
EV / Sales 2019 5,60x
Nbr of Employees 1 375
Free-Float 93,2%
Chart AGRITRADE RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Agritrade Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Peter Park Chief Operating Officer
Amy Cheung Regional Manager- HR & Administration
Yu Cheng Independent Non-Executive Director
Chu Sern Yew Executive Director
Nicole Chen Head-Public & Investor Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AGRITRADE RESOURCES LIMITED0.00%68
GLENCORE PLC41.27%60 137
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED16.30%58 744
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED50.43%21 097
YANZHOU COAL MINING COMPANY LIMITED130.00%15 832
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED140.34%14 824