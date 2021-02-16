Log in
AGRO FINANCE REIT

(6AG)
AGRO FINANCE REIT : with investment portfolio of 13 857 hectares agricultural land as January 31st, 2021

02/16/2021 | 02:15am EST
Agro Finance REIT

4003 Plovdiv

5 Dunav Blvd.

Tel:.+359 32 204 939

INFORMATION BULLETIN

JANUARY 2021

Investment portfolio

As of January 31st 2021 the investment portfolio of Agro Finance REIT includes 13 857 hectares of agricultural land. The funds invested by the Company amount to BGN 44.007 million (EUR 22.501 million), at an average acquisition price (all costs included) of BGN 3175.8 (EUR 1623.76) per hectare.

Investment portfolio structure as of January 31st 2021

The Company maintains permanent structure of its portfolio and adheres to its policy of investing in high-quality land in regions with well-developed renting relations.

As of January 31st 2021 the portfolio consists of 96.88 % agricultural land, classified in categories from I to VI (10 categories in total, category I is of highest quality), which are Company's investment priority, and 3.12 % in lower categories.

Agricultural land portfolio structure by categories

Category

Acquired land

(hectares)

% of the total land acquired

І-II

633

4.57%

III-V

11 947

86.21%

845

6.10%

VІІ-X

432

3.12%

Total

13 857

100.00%

As of January 31st 2021 88.35 % of the agricultural land acquired is in three of the six regions of the country - Northwestern, North Central and Northeastern regions. The land of these regions is of high quality and has a strong potential for further development of agricultural activities.

Agricultural land portfolio structure by regions

Region

Acquired land

(hectares)

% of the total land acquired

Northwestern region

5738

41.41

North Central region

4581

33.06

Northeastern region

1924

13.88

Southern region

1614

11.65

Total

13 857

100.00

The agricultural land is mostly concentrated in Montana, Pleven and Vratsa districts where Agro Finance REIT owns in total 8 511 hectares (61 % of the Company's investment portfolio).

Map of the agricultural land portfolio by districts as of January 31st 2021

Rents Information

As of January 31st 2021, nearly 13.3 thousand hectares are rented for 2020/2021 agricultural season (96 % of the acquired land). The average contracted rental payment for 2020/2021 agricultural season is EUR 267 per hectare.

Structure by agricultural seasons

Agricultural

Agricultural season

Land rented (hectares) *

% of the total land acquired

Average contracted rental payment per hectare /EUR/ *

% collected payments

2008/2009

8 600

69 %

92

98 %

2009/2010

11 500

88 %

104

98 %

2010/2011

12 200

93 %

117

99 %

2011/2012

13 600

96 %

138

98 %

2012/2013

13 900

99 %

167

93 %

2013/2014

13 600

96 %

199

99 %

2014/2015

13 800

98 %

247

~100%

2015/2016

13 500

96%

247

~100%

2016/2017

13 600

96%

248

~100%

2017/2018

13 300

96%

250

97%

2018/2019

13 300

96%

256

96%

2019/2020

13 000

94%

273

93%

2020/2021

13 300

96%

267

75%

* As of the end of the corresponding agricultural season

Stock Exchange information about Agro Finance REIT for January 31st 2021

Agro Finance REIT (6AG)

Share price

BGN*

Turnover (number of shares)

0

Market capitalization (million BGN)

103 103

Market capitalization (million EUR)

52 716

Net asset value per share (31.12.2020)

BGN 2.06 (EUR 1.05)

EUR 1 = BGN 1.95583

* The market capitalization is calculated on the basis of last close price

Plovdiv

February 15th, 2021

Desislava Stoyanova Director of Investor Relations

Disclaimer

Agro Finance ADSITS published this content on 16 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2021 07:14:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
