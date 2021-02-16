AGRO FINANCE REIT : with investment portfolio of 13 857 hectares agricultural land as January 31st, 2021

Agro Finance REIT
4003 Plovdiv
5 Dunav Blvd.
Tel:.+359 32 204 939
INFORMATION BULLETIN
JANUARY 2021
Investment portfolio
As of January 31st 2021 the investment portfolio of Agro Finance REIT includes 13 857 hectares of agricultural land. The funds invested by the Company amount to BGN 44.007 million (EUR 22.501 million), at an average acquisition price (all costs included) of BGN 3175.8 (EUR 1623.76) per hectare.
Investment portfolio structure as of January 31st 2021
The Company maintains permanent structure of its portfolio and adheres to its policy of investing in high-quality land in regions with well-developed renting relations.
As of January 31st 2021 the portfolio consists of 96.88 % agricultural land, classified in categories from I to VI (10 categories in total, category I is of highest quality), which are Company's investment priority, and 3.12 % in lower categories.
Agricultural land portfolio structure by categories
|
Category
|
Acquired land
(hectares)
|
% of the total land acquired
|
І-II
|
633
|
4.57%
|
III-V
|
11 947
|
86.21%
|
VІ
|
845
|
6.10%
|
VІІ-X
|
432
|
3.12%
|
Total
|
13 857
|
100.00%
As of January 31st 2021 88.35 % of the agricultural land acquired is in three of the six regions of the country - Northwestern, North Central and Northeastern regions. The land of these regions is of high quality and has a strong potential for further development of agricultural activities.
Agricultural land portfolio structure by regions
|
Region
|
Acquired land
(hectares)
|
% of the total land acquired
|
Northwestern region
|
5738
|
41.41
|
North Central region
|
4581
|
33.06
|
Northeastern region
|
1924
|
13.88
|
Southern region
|
1614
|
11.65
|
Total
|
13 857
|
100.00
The agricultural land is mostly concentrated in Montana, Pleven and Vratsa districts where Agro Finance REIT owns in total 8 511 hectares (61 % of the Company's investment portfolio).
Map of the agricultural land portfolio by districts as of January 31st 2021
Rents Information
As of January 31st 2021, nearly 13.3 thousand hectares are rented for 2020/2021 agricultural season (96 % of the acquired land). The average contracted rental payment for 2020/2021 agricultural season is EUR 267 per hectare.
Structure by agricultural seasons
Agricultural
|
Agricultural season
|
Land rented (hectares) *
|
% of the total land acquired
|
Average contracted rental payment per hectare /EUR/ *
|
% collected payments
|
2008/2009
|
8 600
|
69 %
|
92
|
98 %
|
2009/2010
|
11 500
|
88 %
|
104
|
98 %
|
2010/2011
|
12 200
|
93 %
|
117
|
99 %
|
2011/2012
|
13 600
|
96 %
|
138
|
98 %
|
2012/2013
|
13 900
|
99 %
|
167
|
93 %
|
2013/2014
|
13 600
|
96 %
|
199
|
99 %
|
2014/2015
|
13 800
|
98 %
|
247
|
~100%
|
2015/2016
|
13 500
|
96%
|
247
|
~100%
|
2016/2017
|
13 600
|
96%
|
248
|
~100%
|
2017/2018
|
13 300
|
96%
|
250
|
97%
|
2018/2019
|
13 300
|
96%
|
256
|
96%
|
2019/2020
|
13 000
|
94%
|
273
|
93%
|
2020/2021
|
13 300
|
96%
|
267
|
75%
* As of the end of the corresponding agricultural season
Stock Exchange information about Agro Finance REIT for January 31st 2021
|
Agro Finance REIT (6AG)
|
Share price
BGN*
|
Turnover (number of shares)
|
0
|
Market capitalization (million BGN)
|
103 103
|
Market capitalization (million EUR)
|
52 716
|
Net asset value per share (31.12.2020)
|
BGN 2.06 (EUR 1.05)
EUR 1 = BGN 1.95583
* The market capitalization is calculated on the basis of last close price
Plovdiv
February 15th, 2021
Desislava Stoyanova Director of Investor Relations