AGRO FINANCE REIT : with investment portfolio of 13 857 hectares agricultural land as January 31st, 2021

INFORMATION BULLETIN

JANUARY 2021

Investment portfolio

As of January 31st 2021 the investment portfolio of Agro Finance REIT includes 13 857 hectares of agricultural land. The funds invested by the Company amount to BGN 44.007 million (EUR 22.501 million), at an average acquisition price (all costs included) of BGN 3175.8 (EUR 1623.76) per hectare.

Investment portfolio structure as of January 31st 2021

The Company maintains permanent structure of its portfolio and adheres to its policy of investing in high-quality land in regions with well-developed renting relations.

As of January 31st 2021 the portfolio consists of 96.88 % agricultural land, classified in categories from I to VI (10 categories in total, category I is of highest quality), which are Company's investment priority, and 3.12 % in lower categories.

Agricultural land portfolio structure by categories

Category Acquired land (hectares) % of the total land acquired І-II 633 4.57% III-V 11 947 86.21% VІ 845 6.10% VІІ-X 432 3.12% Total 13 857 100.00%

As of January 31st 2021 88.35 % of the agricultural land acquired is in three of the six regions of the country - Northwestern, North Central and Northeastern regions. The land of these regions is of high quality and has a strong potential for further development of agricultural activities.

Agricultural land portfolio structure by regions

Region Acquired land (hectares) % of the total land acquired Northwestern region 5738 41.41 North Central region 4581 33.06 Northeastern region 1924 13.88 Southern region 1614 11.65 Total 13 857 100.00

The agricultural land is mostly concentrated in Montana, Pleven and Vratsa districts where Agro Finance REIT owns in total 8 511 hectares (61 % of the Company's investment portfolio).

Map of the agricultural land portfolio by districts as of January 31st 2021

Rents Information

As of January 31st 2021, nearly 13.3 thousand hectares are rented for 2020/2021 agricultural season (96 % of the acquired land). The average contracted rental payment for 2020/2021 agricultural season is EUR 267 per hectare.

Structure by agricultural seasons

Agricultural

Agricultural season Land rented (hectares) * % of the total land acquired Average contracted rental payment per hectare /EUR/ * % collected payments 2008/2009 8 600 69 % 92 98 % 2009/2010 11 500 88 % 104 98 % 2010/2011 12 200 93 % 117 99 % 2011/2012 13 600 96 % 138 98 % 2012/2013 13 900 99 % 167 93 % 2013/2014 13 600 96 % 199 99 % 2014/2015 13 800 98 % 247 ~100% 2015/2016 13 500 96% 247 ~100% 2016/2017 13 600 96% 248 ~100% 2017/2018 13 300 96% 250 97% 2018/2019 13 300 96% 256 96% 2019/2020 13 000 94% 273 93% 2020/2021 13 300 96% 267 75%

* As of the end of the corresponding agricultural season

Stock Exchange information about Agro Finance REIT for January 31st 2021

Agro Finance REIT (6AG) Share price BGN* Turnover (number of shares) 0 Market capitalization (million BGN) 103 103 Market capitalization (million EUR) 52 716 Net asset value per share (31.12.2020) BGN 2.06 (EUR 1.05)

EUR 1 = BGN 1.95583

* The market capitalization is calculated on the basis of last close price

Plovdiv

February 15th, 2021

Desislava Stoyanova Director of Investor Relations