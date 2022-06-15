Agro Finance REIT : AD with investment portfolio of 13 792 hectares agricultural land as May 31st, 2022

As of May 31st, 2022 the investment portfolio of Agro Finance AD includes 13 792 hectares of agricultural land. The funds invested by the Company amount to BGN 43.832 million (EUR 22.411 million), at an average acquisition price (all costs included) of BGN 3178.2 (EUR 1624.99) per hectare.

Investment portfolio structure as of May 31st 2022

The Company maintains permanent structure of its portfolio and adheres to its policy of investing in high-quality land in regions with well-developed renting relations.

As of May 31st 2022 the portfolio consists of 96.87 % agricultural land, classified in categories from I to VI (10 categories in total, category I is of highest quality), which are Company's investment priority, and 3.13 % in lower categories.

Agricultural land portfolio structure by categories

Category Acquired land % of the total (hectares) land acquired І-II 633 4.59% III-V 11 887 86.19% VІ 840 6.09% VІІ-X 432 3.13% Total 13 792 100.00%

As of May 31st 2022 88.39 % of the agricultural land acquired is in three of the six regions of the country - Northwestern, North Central and Northeastern regions. The land of these regions is of high quality and has a strong potential for further development of agricultural activities.

Agricultural land portfolio structure by regions

Region Acquired land % of the total (hectares) land acquired Northwestern region 5694 41.29 North Central region 4577 33.19 Northeastern region 1919 13.91 Southern region 1602 11.61 Total 13 792 100.00

The agricultural land is mostly concentrated in Montana, Pleven and Vratsa districts where Agro Finance AD owns in total 8 511 hectares (61 % of the Company's investment portfolio).

2