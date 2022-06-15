Log in
    AGF   BG1100039061

AGRO FINANCE REIT

(AGF)
End-of-day quote Bulgaria Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-13
3.760 BGN    0.00%
3.760 BGN    0.00%
08:23aAGRO FINANCE REIT : AD with investment portfolio of 13 792 hectares agricultural land as May 31st, 2022
PU
05/11Agro Finance REIT Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
04/15AGRO FINANCE REIT : AD with investment portfolio of 13 792 hectares agricultural land as March 31st, 2022
PU
Agro Finance REIT : AD with investment portfolio of 13 792 hectares agricultural land as May 31st, 2022

06/15/2022 | 08:23am EDT
Agro Finance

4003 Plovdiv

5 Dunav Blvd.

Tel:.+359 32 204 939

INFORMATION BULLETIN

MAY 2022

Investment portfolio

As of May 31st, 2022 the investment portfolio of Agro Finance AD includes 13 792 hectares of agricultural land. The funds invested by the Company amount to BGN 43.832 million (EUR 22.411 million), at an average acquisition price (all costs included) of BGN 3178.2 (EUR 1624.99) per hectare.

1

Investment portfolio structure as of May 31st 2022

The Company maintains permanent structure of its portfolio and adheres to its policy of investing in high-quality land in regions with well-developed renting relations.

As of May 31st 2022 the portfolio consists of 96.87 % agricultural land, classified in categories from I to VI (10 categories in total, category I is of highest quality), which are Company's investment priority, and 3.13 % in lower categories.

Agricultural land portfolio structure by categories

Category

Acquired land

% of the total

(hectares)

land acquired

І-II

633

4.59%

III-V

11 887

86.19%

840

6.09%

VІІ-X

432

3.13%

Total

13 792

100.00%

As of May 31st 2022 88.39 % of the agricultural land acquired is in three of the six regions of the country - Northwestern, North Central and Northeastern regions. The land of these regions is of high quality and has a strong potential for further development of agricultural activities.

Agricultural land portfolio structure by regions

Region

Acquired land

% of the total

(hectares)

land acquired

Northwestern region

5694

41.29

North Central region

4577

33.19

Northeastern region

1919

13.91

Southern region

1602

11.61

Total

13 792

100.00

The agricultural land is mostly concentrated in Montana, Pleven and Vratsa districts where Agro Finance AD owns in total 8 511 hectares (61 % of the Company's investment portfolio).

2

Map of the agricultural land portfolio by districts as of May 31st 2022

Rents Information

As of May 31st 2022, nearly 13.5 thousand hectares are rented for 2021/2022 agricultural season (98 % of the acquired land). The average contracted rental payment for 2021/2022 agricultural season is EUR 308 per hectare.

Structure by agricultural seasons

Average contracted

Agricultural

Land rented

% of the total land

rental payment per

% collected

season

(hectares) *

acquired

hectare /EUR/ *

payments

2008/2009

8 600

69 %

92

98 %

2009/2010

11 500

88 %

104

98 %

2010/2011

12 200

93 %

117

99 %

2011/2012

13 600

96 %

138

98 %

2012/2013

13 900

99 %

167

93 %

2013/2014

13 600

96 %

199

99 %

2014/2015

13 800

98 %

247

~100%

2015/2016

13 500

96%

247

~100%

2016/2017

13 600

96%

248

~100%

2017/2018

13 300

96%

250

97%

2018/2019

13 300

96%

256

96%

2019/2020

13 100

94%

273

~100%

2020/2021

13 300

96%

367

97%

2021/2022

13 500

98%

308

80%

* As of the end of the corresponding agricultural season

3

Stock Exchange information about Agro Finance AD for May 2022

Agro Finance (AGF)

Share price

BGN*

Beginning of month (open) share price (BGN)

3.700

End of month (close) share price (BGN)

3.800

Turnover (number of shares)

300

Average price

3.800

Market capitalization (million BGN)

122 435

Market capitalization (million EUR)

62 600

Net asset value per share (31.03.2022)

BGN 2.19 (EUR 1.12)

EUR 1 = BGN 1.95583

* The market capitalization is calculated on the basis of last close price

Plovdiv

Desislava Stoyanova

June 15th, 2022

Director of Investor Relations

4

Disclaimer

Agro Finance ADSITS published this content on 15 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2022 12:22:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
