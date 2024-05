Agro Industrial Paramonga SAA is a Peru-based company primarily engaged in the agriculture sector. The Company’s main activities comprise the sowing, cultivation and harvesting of sugar cane, as well as the production, distribution and sale of brown and refined sugar, molasses, bagasse and other sugar cane derivates. The Company’s facilities include over 10,000 hectares of cultivable land located in the Paramonga District, province of Barranca. As of December 31, 2011, Rio Pativilca SA was the Company’s majority shareholder with 96.3% of its interest.

Sector Food Processing