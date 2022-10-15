Agro Phos India : Credit Rating
Digitally signed by RAJ KUMAR GUPTA
DN: c=IN, postalCode=452001, st=MADHYA PRADESH, l=INDORE, o=AGRO PHOS (INDIA) LTD. (UNIT-2), ou=NA, serialNumber=bd24ed6e150ceeb1ca661b9af 9469b60bed62506f36d4ae0ba422a21a924ef 89, pseudonym=7657bc94951f452cbd6b05f051c 09325, 2.5.4.20=0b32a1ce44a9fa0fd60b8dcbd24ff67 1f8ba1b99c05ba331bcb2350f05cf51c2, email=RAJKUMARSUHANE@GMAIL.COM, cn=RAJ KUMAR GUPTA
Date: 2022.10.15 15:37:19 +05'30'
Disclaimer
Agro Phos India Ltd. published this content on 15 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2022 14:12:03 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about AGRO PHOS (INDIA) LIMITED
Sales 2021
600 M
7,29 M
7,29 M
Net income 2021
31,8 M
0,39 M
0,39 M
Net Debt 2021
137 M
1,66 M
1,66 M
P/E ratio 2021
7,47x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
712 M
8,65 M
8,65 M
EV / Sales 2020
0,43x
EV / Sales 2021
0,62x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
99,0%
Chart AGRO PHOS (INDIA) LIMITED
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends AGRO PHOS (INDIA) LIMITED
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Neutral Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.