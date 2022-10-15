Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Agro Phos (India) Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AGROPHOS   INE740V01019

AGRO PHOS (INDIA) LIMITED

(AGROPHOS)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:35 2022-10-14 am EDT
35.10 INR   +2.03%
10:13aAgro Phos India : Credit Rating
PU
08/10Agro Phos Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2022
CI
07/04Agro Phos India : Outcome of Board Meeting
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Agro Phos India : Credit Rating

10/15/2022 | 10:13am EDT
RAJ KUMAR GUPTA

Digitally signed by RAJ KUMAR GUPTA

DN: c=IN, postalCode=452001, st=MADHYA PRADESH, l=INDORE, o=AGRO PHOS (INDIA) LTD. (UNIT-2), ou=NA, serialNumber=bd24ed6e150ceeb1ca661b9af 9469b60bed62506f36d4ae0ba422a21a924ef 89, pseudonym=7657bc94951f452cbd6b05f051c 09325, 2.5.4.20=0b32a1ce44a9fa0fd60b8dcbd24ff67 1f8ba1b99c05ba331bcb2350f05cf51c2, email=RAJKUMARSUHANE@GMAIL.COM, cn=RAJ KUMAR GUPTA

Date: 2022.10.15 15:37:19 +05'30'

Disclaimer

Agro Phos India Ltd. published this content on 15 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2022 14:12:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 600 M 7,29 M 7,29 M
Net income 2021 31,8 M 0,39 M 0,39 M
Net Debt 2021 137 M 1,66 M 1,66 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,47x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 712 M 8,65 M 8,65 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,43x
EV / Sales 2021 0,62x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart AGRO PHOS (INDIA) LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Agro Phos (India) Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AGRO PHOS (INDIA) LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Raj Kumar Gupta Chairman & Managing Director
Vishnu Kant Gupta Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Sumit Sharma Secretary & Compliance Officer
Vidhi Jain Independent Non-Executive Director
Chandresh Kumar Gupta Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AGRO PHOS (INDIA) LIMITED45.95%9
SABIC AGRI-NUTRIENTS COMPANY-4.87%21 282
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.38.51%19 536
QINGHAI SALT LAKE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD-31.62%18 283
THE MOSAIC COMPANY19.27%16 179
FERTIGLOBE PLC51.14%12 022