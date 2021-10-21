Log in
    AGR   DE0005019004

AGROB IMMOBILIEN AG

(AGR)
  Report
AGROB Immobilien AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

10/21/2021 | 05:01am EDT
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: AGROB Immobilien AG
AGROB Immobilien AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

21.10.2021 / 11:00
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: AGROB Immobilien AG
Street: Münchener Straße 101
Postal code: 85737
City: Ismaning
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900PM60MSRCU5YY60

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on subsidiary level

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: BRH Holdings GP, Ltd.
City of registered office, country: George Town, Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
Ersa IV S.à r.l.; Ersa V S.à r.l.

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
30 Nov 2019

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 78.42 % 0.00 % 78.42 % 2314000
Previous notification 75.02 % 0.00 % 75.02 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0005019004 0 1814549 0.00 % 78.42 %
Total 1814549 78.42 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
BRH Holdings GP, Ltd. % % %
AGM Management, LLC % % %
Apollo Global Management, Inc. % % %
APO Corp. % % %
Apollo Principal Holdings IV GP, Ltd. % % %
APH Holdings (DC), L.P. % % %
Apollo EPF III Capital Management, LLC % % %
Apollo EPF Advisors III, L.P. % % %
Apollo European Principal Finance Fund III (Dollar A), L.P./ Apollo European Principal Finance Fund III (Master Dollar B), L.P./ Apollo European Principal Finance Fund III (Master Euro B), L.P. % % %
Ersa IV S.à r.l. 58.17 % % 58.17 %
Ersa V S.à r.l. 20.25 % % 20.25 %
- % % %
BRH Holdings GP, Ltd. % % %
AGM Management, LLC % % %
Apollo Global Management, Inc. % % %
APO Corp. % % %
Apollo Management Holdings GP, LLC % % %
Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. % % %
Apollo Capital Management GP, LLC % % %
Apollo Capital Management, L.P. % % %
Apollo EPF Management III, LLC % % %
Apollo European Principal Finance Fund III (Dollar A), L.P./ Apollo European Principal Finance Fund III (Master Dollar B), L.P./ Apollo European Principal Finance Fund III (Master Euro B), L.P. % % %
Ersa IV S.à r.l. 58.17 % % 58.17 %
Ersa V S.à r.l. 20.25 % % 20.25 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
In connection with an internal restructuring on 30 November 2019, APH Holdings (FC), L.P., Apollo Principal Holdings VII GP, Ltd. and APO (FC), LLC were removed and APH Holdings (DC), L.P. and Apollo Principal Holdings IV GP, Ltd. were included in the chain of controlled undertakings. 

Date
20 Oct 2021


21.10.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: AGROB Immobilien AG
Münchener Straße 101
85737 Ismaning
Germany
Internet: www.agrob-ag.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1242511  21.10.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1242511&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 11,3 M 13,2 M 13,2 M
Net income 2021 2,41 M 2,81 M 2,81 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 80,4x
Yield 2021 0,60%
Capitalization 93,0 M 108 M 108 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 8,22x
Capi. / Sales 2022 7,92x
Nbr of Employees 7
Free-Float 97,0%
Chart AGROB IMMOBILIEN AG
Duration : Period :
AGROB Immobilien AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 40,20 €
Average target price 43,80 €
Spread / Average Target 8,96%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter Mittelhäuser Head-Finance & Accounting
Alexander Goepfert Chairman-Supervisory Board
Daniela Bergdolt Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Diana Dobler Member-Supervisory Board
Daniel Kress Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AGROB IMMOBILIEN AG26.42%108
CBRE GROUP, INC.62.95%33 629
KE HOLDINGS INC.-62.30%27 629
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-34.08%22 535
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED69.72%12 894
FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION41.29%8 764