AGROB Immobilien AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
10/21/2021 | 05:01am EDT
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: AGROB Immobilien AG
21.10.2021 / 11:00
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
Name:
AGROB Immobilien AG
Street:
Münchener Straße 101
Postal code:
85737
City:
Ismaning Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
529900PM60MSRCU5YY60
2. Reason for notification
Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights
X
Other reason: voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on subsidiary level
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: BRH Holdings GP, Ltd. City of registered office, country: George Town, Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
Ersa IV S.à r.l.; Ersa V S.à r.l.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
30 Nov 2019
6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.)
% of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
Total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.)
Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New
78.42 %
0.00 %
78.42 %
2314000
Previous notification
75.02 %
0.00 %
75.02 %
/
7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN
Absolute
In %
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0005019004
0
1814549
0.00 %
78.42 %
Total
1814549
78.42 %
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
0
0.00 %
Total
0
0.00 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Cash or physical settlement
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
0
0.00 %
Total
0
0.00 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X
Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
Name
% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
BRH Holdings GP, Ltd.
%
%
%
AGM Management, LLC
%
%
%
Apollo Global Management, Inc.
%
%
%
APO Corp.
%
%
%
Apollo Principal Holdings IV GP, Ltd.
%
%
%
APH Holdings (DC), L.P.
%
%
%
Apollo EPF III Capital Management, LLC
%
%
%
Apollo EPF Advisors III, L.P.
%
%
%
Apollo European Principal Finance Fund III (Dollar A), L.P./ Apollo European Principal Finance Fund III (Master Dollar B), L.P./ Apollo European Principal Finance Fund III (Master Euro B), L.P.
%
%
%
Ersa IV S.à r.l.
58.17 %
%
58.17 %
Ersa V S.à r.l.
20.25 %
%
20.25 %
-
%
%
%
BRH Holdings GP, Ltd.
%
%
%
AGM Management, LLC
%
%
%
Apollo Global Management, Inc.
%
%
%
APO Corp.
%
%
%
Apollo Management Holdings GP, LLC
%
%
%
Apollo Management Holdings, L.P.
%
%
%
Apollo Capital Management GP, LLC
%
%
%
Apollo Capital Management, L.P.
%
%
%
Apollo EPF Management III, LLC
%
%
%
Apollo European Principal Finance Fund III (Dollar A), L.P./ Apollo European Principal Finance Fund III (Master Dollar B), L.P./ Apollo European Principal Finance Fund III (Master Euro B), L.P.
%
%
%
Ersa IV S.à r.l.
58.17 %
%
58.17 %
Ersa V S.à r.l.
20.25 %
%
20.25 %
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights
Proportion of instruments
Total of both
%
%
%
10. Other explanatory remarks:
In connection with an internal restructuring on 30 November 2019, APH Holdings (FC), L.P., Apollo Principal Holdings VII GP, Ltd. and APO (FC), LLC were removed and APH Holdings (DC), L.P. and Apollo Principal Holdings IV GP, Ltd. were included in the chain of controlled undertakings.
Date
20 Oct 2021
