  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Deutsche Boerse AG
  AGROB Immobilien AG
  News
  Summary
    AGR   DE0005019004

AGROB IMMOBILIEN AG

(AGR)
  Report
DGAP-AFR : AGROB Immobilien AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

08/16/2021 | 03:40am EDT
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: AGROB Immobilien AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements AGROB Immobilien AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] 2021-08-16 / 09:39 Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

AGROB Immobilien AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed: Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2) Language: German Date of disclosure: August 26, 2021 Address: http://www.agrob-ag.de/investor-relations/berichte#halbjahresfinanzberichte-318

2021-08-16 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

Language:     English 
Company:      AGROB Immobilien AG 
              Münchener Straße 101 
              85737 Ismaning 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.agrob-ag.de 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
1226602 2021-08-16

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 16, 2021 03:39 ET (07:39 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2021 11,3 M 13,3 M 13,3 M
Net income 2021 2,41 M 2,84 M 2,84 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 62,0x
Yield 2021 0,77%
Capitalization 71,7 M 84,7 M 84,5 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 6,34x
Capi. / Sales 2022 6,11x
Nbr of Employees 7
Free-Float 97,0%
Chart AGROB IMMOBILIEN AG
AGROB Immobilien AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 31,00 €
Average target price 43,80 €
Spread / Average Target 41,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter Mittelhäuser Head-Finance & Accounting
Alexander Goepfert Chairman-Supervisory Board
Daniela Bergdolt Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Diana Dobler Member-Supervisory Board
Daniel Kress Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AGROB IMMOBILIEN AG-2.52%85
CBRE GROUP, INC.52.07%31 385
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-26.93%24 643
KE HOLDINGS INC.-71.08%21 198
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED68.22%12 655
EVERGRANDE PROPERTY SERVICES GROUP LIMITED-18.79%10 085