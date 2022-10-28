Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AGFS   US00856G1094

AGROFRESH SOLUTIONS, INC.

(AGFS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-28 pm EDT
2.790 USD   +3.72%
10/28Agrofresh Investor Alert By The Former Attorney General Of Louisiana : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. - AGFS
BU
10/27Sector Update: Consumer Discretionary Stocks Continue to Struggle This Afternoon
MT
10/27Sector Update: Consumer
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AGROFRESH INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. - AGFS

10/28/2022 | 08:14pm EDT
Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the agreement between AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (the “Company”) (NasdaqGS: AGFS) and Paine Schwartz Partners to pursue a transaction pursuant to which Paine Schwartz would acquire all of the outstanding common stock of the Company (“Common Stock”) for $3.00 per share in cash, subject to the creation of a definitive agreement..

If you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the agreement, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-agfs/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about AGROFRESH SOLUTIONS, INC.
10/27Agrofresh Solutions, Inc. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
10/27PSP AGFS Holdings, L.P agreed to acquire AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. for
CI
10/26AgroFresh Solutions Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Date
AQ
Analyst Recommendations on AGROFRESH SOLUTIONS, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 177 M - -
Net income 2022 -36,1 M - -
Net Debt 2022 190 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -3,97x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 147 M 147 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,90x
EV / Sales 2023 1,70x
Nbr of Employees 300
Free-Float 95,6%
Chart AGROFRESH SOLUTIONS, INC.
AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends AGROFRESH SOLUTIONS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 2,79 $
Average target price 3,88 $
Spread / Average Target 38,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Clinton A. Lewis Chief Executive Officer & Director
Graham G. Miao Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Nance K. Dicciani Non-Executive Chairman
Duncan Aust CTO, Head-Research & Development
Robert Johnson Campbell Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AGROFRESH SOLUTIONS, INC.40.20%147
SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.91.95%27 181
PHOSAGRO35.93%16 685
FMC CORPORATION7.88%14 858
ICL GROUP LTD4.63%11 432
OCI N.V.64.73%7 930