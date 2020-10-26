Log in
AGROFRESH SOLUTIONS, INC.

AGROFRESH SOLUTIONS, INC.

(AGFS)
AgroFresh : Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Date

10/26/2020 | 08:12am EDT

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGFS), a global leader in produce freshness solutions, today announced that it will release third quarter 2020 results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5, 2020, followed by a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the results.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at 4:30 p.m. ET where members of the executive management team will discuss third quarter 2020 results with additional comments and details. The conference call and supplemental earnings presentation will be available live over the internet through the "Events & Presentations" page of the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.agrofresh.com. To participate on the live call listeners in the United States may dial 877-407-4018 and international listeners may dial 201-689-8471.

A replay of the conference call will be archived on the Company's website and telephonic playback will be available from 7:30 p.m. ET, November 5, 2020, through November 19, 2020. Listeners in the United States may dial 844-512-2921 and international listeners may dial 412-317-6671. The passcode for the playback is 13710418.

About AgroFresh

AgroFresh (Nasdaq: AGFS) is a leading global innovator and provider of science-based solutions, data-driven technologies and experience-backed services to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce. For more than 20 years, AgroFresh has been revolutionizing the apple industry and has launched new innovative solutions in a variety of fresh produce categories from bananas to cherries and citrus to pears. AgroFresh supports growers, packers and retailers by supplying post-harvest solutions across the industry that enhance crop values while conserving our planet’s resources and reducing global food waste.

Visit www.agrofresh.com to learn more.

™Trademark of AgroFresh Inc.

© Business Wire 2020

