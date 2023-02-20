Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Agronomics Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PEBI   IM00B6QH1J21

AGRONOMICS LIMITED

(PEBI)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:06 2023-02-20 am EST
12.20 GBX   -2.40%
01:12pAgronomics' portfolio companies join fermentation alliance
AN
02/08Agronomics half-year net asset value rises; profit jumps
AN
02/08Agronomics Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Agronomics' portfolio companies join fermentation alliance

02/20/2023 | 01:12pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Agronomics Ltd - Isle of Man-based venture capital firm focused on opportunities within the field of cellular agriculture - Says its portfolio companies, The Every Co and OnegoBio, have joined seven other companies in the creation of a new precision fermentation alliance. Explains the group will serve as an "industry voice and global convener" for the precision fermentation industry. The alliance, named the Precision Fermentation Alliance, will also focus on ensuring that "science-based decision-making and informed public policy are used in the regulation of precision fermentation products and technology that are used in food", Agronomics says.

Current stock price: 12.20 pence

12-month change: down 32%

By Heather Rydings, Alliance News senior economics reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

All news about AGRONOMICS LIMITED
01:12pAgronomics' portfolio companies join fermentation alliance
AN
02/08Agronomics half-year net asset value rises; profit jumps
AN
02/08Agronomics Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
02/07Chrysalis invests in Starling; Agronomics notes deal
AN
01/30UK shareholder meetings calendar - next 7 days
AN
01/25TRADING UPDATES: 88 Energy anticipates well spud; Tern sees progress
AN
01/04Agronomics issues shares to Shellbay to partly settle consultancy deal
AN
2022TRADING UPDATES: Lansdowne extends loan, Celadon plans clinical trial
AN
2022Liberation Labs Holdings Inc. announced that it has received $20 million in funding fro..
CI
2022TRADING UPDATES: Webis wins racetrack deal; Plexus confident
AN
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 19,4 M 23,2 M 23,2 M
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 124 M 149 M 149 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 6,42x
EV / Sales 2024
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 75,3%
Chart AGRONOMICS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Agronomics Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AGRONOMICS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 12,50 GBX
Average target price 20,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 60,0%
Managers and Directors
Denham Hervey Newall Eke Finance Director & Executive Director
Richard John Reed Independent Non-Executive Chairman
David Giampaolo Independent Non-Executive Director
James Mellon Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AGRONOMICS LIMITED6.38%149
BLACKROCK, INC.1.06%107 250
UBS GROUP AG17.93%67 966
BLACKSTONE INC.26.05%66 425
KKR & CO. INC.23.18%49 238
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)13.14%41 635