Agronomics' portfolio companies join fermentation alliance

Agronomics Ltd - Isle of Man-based venture capital firm focused on opportunities within the field of cellular agriculture - Says its portfolio companies, The Every Co and OnegoBio, have joined seven other companies in the creation of a new precision fermentation alliance. Explains the group will serve as an "industry voice and global convener" for the precision fermentation industry. The alliance, named the Precision Fermentation Alliance, will also focus on ensuring that "science-based decision-making and informed public policy are used in the regulation of precision fermentation products and technology that are used in food", Agronomics says.

Current stock price: 12.20 pence

12-month change: down 32%

By Heather Rydings, Alliance News senior economics reporter

