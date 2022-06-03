Agros Development "Proodos" Public : Transfer of the titles of Agros Development Company "Proodos" Public Ltd from the Surveillance Market to the Alternative Market (Regulated Market)

ANNOUNCEMENT

Transfer of the titles of Agros Development Company "Proodos" Public Ltd

(Regulated Market)

The Stock Exchange announces the transfer of the titles of Agros Development Company "Proodos" Public Ltd from the Surveillance Market to the Alternative Market of the Stock Exchange, as the reason for which the company's titles had been transferred no longer applies following the issuance and publication of its Annual Financial Report for the year ended 31/12/2021. The decision was taken pursuant to Paragraph 2.2.5 of RAA 379/2014 (as amended).

The company's titles will be traded on the Alternative Market as of Tuesday, 7 June 2022.

Nicosia, 2 June 2022