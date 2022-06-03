Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Cyprus
  4. CYPRUS STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Agros Development Company "Proodos" Public Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AGRO   CY0002401517

AGROS DEVELOPMENT COMPANY "PROODOS" PUBLIC LTD

(AGRO)
  Report
End-of-day quote CYPRUS STOCK EXCHANGE  -  05-22
1.060 EUR   +0.95%
12:52aAGROS DEVELOPMENT "PROODOS" PUBLIC : Transfer of the titles of Agros Development Company "Proodos" Public Ltd from the Surveillance Market to the Alternative Market (Regulated Market)
PU
05/17Agros Development Company "Proodos" Public Ltd Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
04/28AGROS DEVELOPMENT "PROODOS" PUBLIC : Announcement
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
Most relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Agros Development "Proodos" Public : Transfer of the titles of Agros Development Company "Proodos" Public Ltd from the Surveillance Market to the Alternative Market (Regulated Market)

06/03/2022 | 12:52am EDT
ANNOUNCEMENT

Transfer of the titles of Agros Development Company "Proodos" Public Ltd

(Regulated Market)

The Stock Exchange announces the transfer of the titles of Agros Development Company "Proodos" Public Ltd from the Surveillance Market to the Alternative Market of the Stock Exchange, as the reason for which the company's titles had been transferred no longer applies following the issuance and publication of its Annual Financial Report for the year ended 31/12/2021. The decision was taken pursuant to Paragraph 2.2.5 of RAA 379/2014 (as amended).

The company's titles will be traded on the Alternative Market as of Tuesday, 7 June 2022.

Nicosia, 2 June 2022

Disclaimer

Agros Development Proodos plc published this content on 02 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2022 04:51:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 2,53 M 2,71 M 2,71 M
Net income 2021 2,24 M 2,40 M 2,40 M
Net Debt 2021 4,77 M 5,12 M 5,12 M
P/E ratio 2021 1,69x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3,81 M 4,08 M 4,08 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,65x
EV / Sales 2021 3,38x
Nbr of Employees 48
Free-Float 65,4%
Chart AGROS DEVELOPMENT COMPANY "PROODOS" PUBLIC LTD
Duration : Period :
Agros Development Company
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Antonis Pissarides Executive Chairman
Andreas Stavrinos Independent Non-Executive Director
Christodoulos Ellinas Independent Non-Executive Director
Stelios Georgiou Non Executive Independent Director
Dimos Dimou Non-Executive Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AGROS DEVELOPMENT COMPANY "PROODOS" PUBLIC LTD0.95%4
HUAZHU GROUP LIMITED-13.02%10 408
SHANGHAI JIN JIANG INTERNATIONAL HOTELS CO., LTD.-1.58%7 349
WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS, INC.-11.89%7 275
CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL, INC.-16.61%7 040
WHITBREAD PLC-12.22%6 626