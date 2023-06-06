Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. AGS Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3648   JP3160460006

AGS CORPORATION

(3648)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-06-06 am EDT
709.00 JPY   +0.71%
05:37pRepublican state AGs, industry groups challenge US approval of California truck rules
RE
05/26The Hour Glass' Profit Slips 5% in Fiscal H2; Shares Drop 4%
MT
05/16J&J's proposed talc settlement would pay $400 million to US state AGs
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Republican state AGs, industry groups challenge US approval of California truck rules

06/06/2023 | 05:37pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A truck engine is tested for pollution near the Mexican-U.S. border in Otay Mesa, California

WASHINGTON, June 6 (Reuters) - A group of 19 Republican state attorneys general, oil industry, farming and truck driver groups said Tuesday they had filed legal challenges to the Biden administration decision approving California's plans to require a rising number of zero-emission heavy-duty trucks as the state pushes to cut pollution.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in March approved a pair of waivers under the Clean Air Act sought by California to set heavy-duty vehicle and engine emission standards.

The states led by Iowa filed a petition on Monday in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia challenging the decisions. Similar challenges were filed by the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association, the American Petroleum Institute, the Illinois Soybean Association, the National Association of Convenience Stores and Diamond Alternative Energy, a unit of Valero, and other groups.

California Governor Gavin Newsom in March said the EPA waivers would allow the state to require half of all heavy-duty trucks sold in the state be electric by 2035.

California plans to mandate by 2045 that all operations of medium- and heavy-duty vehicles be zero emission where feasible, shifting away from diesel-powered trucks.

Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird said California's rules will "devastate the demand for liquid fuels, such as biodiesel." The states argue California's rules violate federal laws and the Clean Air Act that generally pre-empts states from acting.

The EPA declined to comment.

California has been joined by Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Washington and Vermont in adopting the rules.

Last month, the U.S. House of Representatives voted to overturn EPA rules that aim to drastically cut smog- and soot-forming emissions from heavy-duty trucks.

The White House said President Joe Biden would veto the measure after it was passed earlier by the Senate.

Republicans argue the new rules, finalized in December, are challenging to implement, will increase supply chain costs and will make trucks too expensive for small business owners.

The standards tighten yearly emissions limits, the first update to clean air standards for heavy duty trucks in more than two decades, and are 80% more stringent than current standards.

The EPA estimates by 2045, the rule will result in up to 2,900 fewer premature deaths annually, 1.1 million fewer lost school days for children and $29 billion in annual net benefits.

The EPA in April proposed new pollution cuts for larger vehicles, estimating 50% of vehicles like buses and garbage trucks could be EVs by 2032, along with 35% of new short-haul freight tractors and 25% of new long-haul freight tractors. (Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Deepa Babington)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AGS CORPORATION 0.71% 709 Delayed Quote.2.03%
BRENT OIL -0.56% 76.08 Delayed Quote.-10.96%
CORN?FUTURES (SETTLEMENT ONLY) (ZC) - CBR (FLOOR)/C11 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%
VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION 1.75% 109.27 Delayed Quote.-13.23%
WTI -0.60% 71.505 Delayed Quote.-8.79%
All news about AGS CORPORATION
05:37pRepublican state AGs, industry groups challenge US approval of California truck rules
RE
05/26The Hour Glass' Profit Slips 5% in Fiscal H2; Shares Drop 4%
MT
05/16J&J's proposed talc settlement would pay $400 million to US state AGs
RE
05/11AGS Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 31, 2023
CI
05/09Earnings Flash (AGS) AGS Reports Q1 Revenue $83.2M, vs. Street Est of $77.4M
MT
04/21Belgium's Ageas to Divest French Life Insurance Business
MT
04/19Veru Sets Accord With Afaxys to Offer FC2 Female Condom in US Public Health Centers
MT
04/12Juul to pay $462 mln over youth addiction claims
RE
04/05Intercontinental Exchange Average Daily Volume Rises 15% in March
MT
04/05Tranche Update on AGS Corporation's Equity Buyback Plan announced on October 28, 2022.
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AGS CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 21 187 M 152 M 152 M
Net income 2022 638 M 4,57 M 4,57 M
Net cash 2022 4 019 M 28,8 M 28,8 M
P/E ratio 2022 22,2x
Yield 2022 1,38%
Capitalization 12 478 M 89,3 M 89,3 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,57x
EV / Sales 2022 0,48x
Nbr of Employees 1 057
Free-Float 44,7%
Chart AGS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
AGS Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AGS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Toshiki Hara Director, EVP, GM-Administration & Planning
Susumu Ishii Director & General Manager-Administration
Kazuhiro Oikawa Manager-Planning
Hiroyuki Okada Independent Outside Director
Takanori Umahashi Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AGS CORPORATION2.03%89
ACCENTURE PLC14.09%192 270
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.0.99%145 796
SIEMENS AG22.28%134 584
IBM-5.19%120 443
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-9.35%89 334
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer