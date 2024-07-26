FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2024
AgStar PLC
Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income
Three months ended 30th June
Year ended
31st March
2024
2023
Change
2024
(Rs.Mns)
Unaudited
Unaudited
Audited
Continuing operations
Revenue
2,804.32
2,289.14
23%
7,666.13
Cost of sales
(2,695.37)
(2,046.38)
-32%
(6,784.10)
Gross profit
108.95
242.76
-55%
882.03
Other income
26.37
96.42
-73%
160.88
Distribution expenses
(105.77)
(45.47)
-133%
(315.16)
Administration expenses
(98.36)
(121.04)
19%
(632.54)
Net finance income/(costs)
(28.69)
58.14
149%
82.06
Profit/(loss) before tax
(97.50)
230.81
-142%
177.28
Income tax expense (charge)/reversal
(11.95)
(53.49)
78%
(12.08)
Profit/(loss) from continuing operations
(109.45)
177.32
-162%
165.20
Discontinued operations
Profit/(loss) from discontinued operations (net of tax)
0.27
(0.21)
227%
(5.51)
Profit/(loss) for the period
(109.18)
177.11
-162%
159.69
Other comprehensive income:
Items that will never be reclassified
to profit or loss
Revaluation of property, plant and equipment
-
-
100%
22.99
Deferred tax impact on revaluation of assets
-
-
-100%
(6.90)
Actuarial gain/(loss) on defined benefit obligations
-
-
-
(5.85)
Deferred tax impact on actuarial loss
-
-
-
1.76
Other comprehensive income, net of tax
-
-
-
12.00
Total comprehensive income
(109.18)
177.11
-162%
171.69
Profit attributable to :
Owners of the parent
(109.18)
177.11
-162%
159.69
Non-controlling interests
-
-
-
-
(109.18)
177.11
-162%
159.69
Total comprehensive income attributable to :
Owners of the parent
(109.18)
177.11
-162%
171.69
Non-controlling interests
-
-
-
-
(109.18)
177.11
-162%
171.69
Basic earnings/(loss) per share (Rs.)
(0.22)
0.36
-162%
0.33
The above figures are provisional and subject to audit.
Figures in brackets indicate deductions.
AgStar PLC
Company Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income
Three months ended 30th June
Year ended
31st March
2024
2023
Change
2024
(Rs.Mns)
Unaudited
Unaudited
Audited
Revenue
2,349.30
1,785.68
32%
6,034.83
Cost of sales
(2,350.15)
(1,634.80)
-44%
(5,480.81)
Gross profit
(0.85)
150.88
-101%
554.02
Other income
27.93
83.73
-67%
245.54
Distribution expenses
(58.66)
(29.75)
-97%
(184.63)
Administration expenses
(74.12)
(124.63)
41%
(483.88)
Net finance income/(costs)
(28.02)
53.94
152%
85.39
Profit/(loss) before tax
(133.73)
134.17
-200%
216.44
Income tax expense (charge)/reversal
-
(33.44)
100%
(4.82)
Profit/(loss) for the period
(133.73)
100.73
-233%
211.62
Other comprehensive income:
Items that will never be reclassified
to profit or loss
Revaluation of property, plant and equipment
-
-
100%
22.99
Deferred tax impact on revaluation of assets
-
-
-100%
(6.90)
Actuarial gain/(loss) on defined benefit obligations
-
-
-
(5.84)
Deferred tax impact on actuarial loss
-
-
-
1.75
Other comprehensive income, net of tax
-
-
-
12.00
Total comprehensive income
(133.73)
100.73
-233%
223.63
Profit attributable to :
Owners of the parent
(133.73)
100.73
-233%
211.62
Non-controlling interests
-
-
-
(133.73)
100.73
-233%
211.62
Total comprehensive income attributable to :
Owners of the parent
(133.73)
100.73
-233%
223.63
Non-controlling interests
-
-
0%
-
(133.73)
100.73
-233%
223.63
Basic earnings/(loss) per share (Rs.)
(0.27)
0.21
-231%
0.43
The above figures are provisional and subject to audit.
Figures in brackets indicate deductions.
AgStar PLC
Statements of Financial Position
Group
Company
As at
As at
As at
As at
As at
As at
30/06/2024
30/06/2023
31/03/2024
30/06/2024
30/06/2023
31/03/2024
(Rs.Mns)
Unaudited
Unaudited
Audited
Unaudited
Unaudited
Audited
ASSETS
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
2,979.00
3,259.96
3,016.20
2,697.38
2,968.07
2,731.63
Right of use asset
39.55
42.18
39.96
21.26
22.03
21.45
Intangible assets and goodwill
106.99
108.46
107.35
0.56
2.03
0.92
Investment property
252.20
-
252.20
475.44
211.50
475.44
Investments in subsidiaries
-
-
-
230.73
133.78
230.73
Deferred tax assets
14.25
4.84
14.25
-
-
-
3,391.99
3,415.44
3,429.96
3,425.37
3,337.41
3,460.17
Current assets
Inventories
3,165.97
3,152.36
3,595.12
2,537.78
2,444.55
3,014.58
Trade and other receivables
1,896.52
1,995.61
1,050.69
1,549.06
1,805.81
840.82
Subsidy receivable
389.51
389.51
389.51
351.94
351.94
351.94
Amount due from related companies
-
-
-
327.64
451.49
221.43
Current tax receivable
-
1.29
-
-
-
-
Cash and cash equivalents
818.63
1,061.65
649.16
703.76
767.69
582.29
6,270.63
6,600.42
5,684.50
5,470.18
5,821.48
5,011.06
Assets classified as held for sale
140.57
181.14
140.34
-
-
-
Total current assets
6,411.20
6,781.56
5,824.84
5,470.18
5,821.48
5,011.06
Total assets
9,803.19
10,197.00
9,254.80
8,895.55
9,158.89
8,471.23
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Equity
Stated capital
2,007.86
2,007.86
2,007.86
2,007.86
2,007.86
2,007.86
Revaluation reserve
1,354.05
1,337.96
1,354.05
776.54
760.45
776.54
Retained earnings
3,887.25
4,017.94
3,996.43
3,601.31
3,628.23
3,735.03
Equity attributable to owners of the parent
7,249.16
7,363.76
7,358.34
6,385.71
6,396.54
6,519.43
Non-controlling interests
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total equity
7,249.16
7,363.76
7,358.34
6,385.71
6,396.54
6,519.43
Non-current liabilities
Employee benefits
49.53
42.60
49.53
49.37
42.49
49.37
Deferred tax liabilities
604.18
701.68
604.27
556.53
636.29
556.53
Loans and borrowings
-
37.60
-
-
37.60
-
Lease liability
6.96
6.92
6.81
2.13
2.12
2.06
660.67
788.80
660.61
608.03
718.50
607.96
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables
375.68
845.11
212.40
232.79
810.40
162.66
Loans and borrowings
1,352.49
535.05
681.26
1,352.49
535.05
681.26
Lease liability
0.08
0.51
0.07
0.03
0.03
0.02
Amount due to related companies
-
-
-
173.30
117.64
172.82
Current tax liabilities
164.79
663.44
329.82
143.20
580.73
315.29
Bank overdrafts
-
-
11.94
-
-
11.80
1,893.04
2,044.11
1,235.49
1,901.81
2,043.85
1,343.85
Liabilities classified as held for sale
0.32
0.33
0.36
-
-
-
Total current liabilities
1,893.36
2,044.44
1,235.86
1,901.81
2,043.85
1,343.85
Total liabilities
2,554.03
2,833.24
1,896.46
2,509.84
2,762.35
1,951.80
Total equity and liabilities
9,803.19
10,197.00
9,254.80
8,895.55
9,158.89
8,471.23
9,803.19
10,197.00
9,254.80
8,895.55
9,158.89
8,471.23
Net assets per share (Rs.)
14.87
15.11
15.09
13.10
13.12
13.37
The above figures are provisional and subject to audit.
Figures in brackets indicate deductions.
I certify that these financial statements have been prepared in compliance with the requirements of the Companies Act No.7 of 2007.
Sgd.
Mr. Sakitha Lakshan
Manager - Finance
The Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation and presentation of these financial statements.
Signed for and on behalf of the Board;
Sgd.
Sgd.
Mr. R.S.I. Gunawardhana
Mrs. S.S. Kotakadeniya
Director
Director
July 25, 2024
AgStar PLC
Statement of Changes in Equity
(Rs.Mns)
Group
Equity attributable to owners of the parent
Stated
Revaluation
Retained
Non-
Total
Total
controlling
capital
reserve
earnings
equity
interests
Balance as at 1st April 2023
2,007.86
1,337.96
3,840.84
7,186.66
20.63
7,207.29
Profit for the period
-
-
177.11
177.11
-
177.11
Other comprehensive income for the period
-
-
-
-
-
-
Disposal of NCI
(20.63)
(20.63)
Total comprehensive income for the period
-
-
177.11
177.11
(20.63)
156.48
Balance as at 30th June 2023
2,007.86
1,337.96
4,017.95
7,363.77
-
7,363.77
Balance as at 1st April 2024
2,007.86
1,354.05
3,996.43
7,358.34
-
7,358.34
Profit for the Period
-
-
(109.18)
(109.18)
-
(109.18)
Other comprehensive income for the period
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total comprehensive income for the period
-
-
(109.18)
(109.18)
-
(109.18)
Balance as at 30th June 2024
2,007.86
1,354.05
3,887.25
7,249.16
-
7,249.16
Company
Stated
Revaluation
Retained
Total
capital
reserve
earnings
equity
Balance as at 1st April 2023
2,007.86
760.45
3,527.49
6,295.79
Profit for the year
-
-
100.74
100.74
Other comprehensive income for the period
-
-
-
-
Total comprehensive income for the period
-
-
100.74
100.74
Balance as at 30th June 2023
2,007.86
760.45
3,628.23
6,396.53
Balance as at 1st April 2023
2,007.86
776.54
3,735.03
6,519.43
Profit for the year
-
-
(133.72)
(133.72)
Other comprehensive income for the period
-
-
-
-
Total comprehensive income for the period
-
-
(133.72)
(133.72)
Balance as at 30th June 2024
2,007.86
776.54
3,601.31
6,385.71
The above figures are provisional and subject to audit.
Figures in brackets indicate deductions.
AgStar PLC
Statement of Cashflows
Group
Company
For the period ended 31st December,
2024
2023
2024
2023
(Rs.Mns)
Unaudited
Audited
Unaudited
Audited
Cash flow from operating activities
Profit before tax from continuing operations
(97.50)
177.28
(133.72)
216.45
Profit/(loss) before tax from discontinued operations
0.27
(5.51)
-
-
Adjustment for:
Depreciation
49.22
194.23
46.27
111.30
Amortization on intangible assets
0.36
1.48
0.36
1.48
Amortization on right-of-use asset
0.41
3.03
0.19
0.77
Interest income
(14.63)
(151.36)
(13.32)
(103.40)
Interest expenses
42.63
70.18
40.08
70.92
Trade debtors write off
0.15
9.65
0.04
8.77
Gain on disposal of property plant and equipment
(11.38)
-
(11.38)
-
Change in fair value of investment property
-
-
-
(11.74)
Provision/(reversal) of imapairment on trade receivables
0.53
3.15
3.17
12.54
Provision for retirement gratuity
-
10.95
-
10.92
Operating profit before working capital changes
(29.94)
313.08
(68.30)
318.01
Changes in:
Decrease/ (increase) in inventories
429.15
(958.10)
476.80
(1,328.84)
Decrease/ (increase) in trade and other receivables
(856.05)
(263.60)
(717.03)
(414.62)
Decrease in amounts due from related companies
-
-
(106.21)
672.00
(Decrease)/ increase in trade and other payables
157.00
29.80
70.12
(1.33)
Increase/(decrease) in amounts due to related companies
-
-
0.48
172.53
Cash (used in)/ generated from operating activities
(299.84)
(878.82)
(344.13)
(582.25)
Interest expense paid
(42.49)
(70.77)
(40.01)
(70.63)
Income tax paid
(177.06)
(398.48)
(172.06)
(305.74)
Employee benefit paid
-
(14.29)
(0.00)
(14.29)
Net cash flow (used in)/ generated from operating activities
(519.39)
(1,362.36)
(556.20)
(972.92)
Cash flows from investing activities
Interest income received
20.21
157.47
18.88
105.71
Investment securities
-
847.79
-
524.89
Acquisition of property, plant and equipment
(0.54)
(162.35)
(0.54)
(99.93)
Addition to work in progress
(12.85)
(11.78)
(12.85)
(11.78)
Disposal of property plant and equipment
12.75
-
12.75
-
Net cash used in investing activities
19.57
831.13
18.24
518.89
Cash flows from financing activities
Proceeds from loans and borrowings
2,056.65
2,056.67
2,056.67
2,056.67
Repayment of loans and borrowings
(1,385.43)
(1,526.41)
(1,385.43)
(1,526.41)
Repayment of lease liabilities
9.96
(1.19)
-
(0.29)
Net cash from / (used in) financing activities
681.18
529.07
671.23
529.97
Net cash increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
181.37
17.91
133.28
32.70
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year
638.10
620.19
570.49
537.79
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
819.47
638.10
703.77
570.49
Analysis of cash and cash equivalent at the end of the period
Cash at bank and in hand
387.81
193.31
272.93
126.44
Short term deposits
430.82
455.86
430.84
455.85
Bank overdrafts
-
(11.94)
-
(11.80)
Cash and cash equivalents classified as held for sale
0.85
0.87
-
-
819.47
638.10
703.77
570.49
The above figures are provisional and subject to audit.
Figures in brackets indicate deductions.
AgStar PLC
Notes to the Financial Statements
-
Basis of Preparation
The interim condensed financial statements have been prepared in compliance with Sri Lanka Accounting Standards LKAS 34 - Interim Financial Reporting. These interim condensed financial statements should be read in conjunction with the annual financial statements for the period ended 30th June 2024.
The presentation and classification of the financial statements of the previous year have been amended, where relevant, for better presentation and to be comparable with those of the current year.
The interim condensed financial statements are presented in Sri Lankan Rupees and all values are in Millions, unless otherwise stated.
- Segment information
Management has determined the operating segments based on the reports reviewed by the Executive Board that are used to make strategic decisions.
Trading - Items which are directly imported and sold without further processing are categorised under this. Non-trading- This segment includes the items which are further processed before sold.
Rs. Mns
Three months ended 30th June 2024
Three months ended 30th June 2023
Trading
Non-trading
Total
Trading
Non-trading
Total
Revenue
2,125.13
679.19
2,804.32
1,433.99
855.15
2,289.14
Cost of sales
(2,042.65)
(652.72)
(2,695.37)
(1,250.54)
(795.84)
(2,046.38)
Gross profit
82.48
26.47
108.95
183.45
59.31
242.76
Unallocated expenses
Distribution expenses
(105.77)
(45.47)
Administrative expenses
(98.36)
(121.04)
Other income
26.37
96.42
Operating profit
(68.81)
172.67
Net finance income/(cost)
(28.69)
58.14
Profit before tax
(97.50)
230.81
Income tax expense (charge)/reversal
(11.95)
(53.49)
Profit for the period from continuing operations
(109.45)
177.32
Since the information on expenses, profit before tax, total assets and liabilities for each reportable segment are not provided to the Executive Board on regular basis, the segmented assets and liabilities are not provided in this report.
3 Stated Capital
Number of
Value of
shares
ordinary shares
Rs.
As at 30th June 2024
- voting
461,289,465
1,955,067,333
- non-voting
26,210,535
52,789,500
487,500,000
2,007,856,833
As at 30th June 2023
- voting
461,289,465
1,955,067,333
- non-voting
26,210,535
52,789,500
487,500,000
2,007,856,833
- Events after the reporting date
There were no material events occurred after the reporting date that require adjustments to, or disclosure in the financial statements.
- Commitments
There are no material capital or financial commitments outstanding as at the date of the statement of financial position, which require adjustment to or disclosure in the financial statements.
- Contingent liabilities
There are no any material contingent liabilities outstanding as at the reporting date that require adjustments in the financial statements.
Corporate guarantee issued by AgStar PLC
The guarantees given to banks on behalf of AgStar Seeds (Pvt) Limited, AgStar Cropcare (Pvt) Limited, AgStar Grains (Pvt) Limited and Mahaweli Agro Trading (Pvt) Limited amounting to Rs.660 Mn, Rs.300 Mn, Rs.860 Mn and Rs.500 Mn respectively.
Group
The guarantees given to local suppliers and governement institutions Rs. 42.79Mn.
AgStar PLC
Notes to the Financial Statements
9 Twenty Major Share holders -Voting shares
As at 30/06/2024
No
Name of shareholders
Number of
Holding %
shares
1
Brown & Company PLC A/C No. 1
269,038,370
58.32%
2
Sri Lanka Insurance Corporation Ltd-Life Fund
31,472,000
6.82%
2.1
Sri Lanka Insurance Corporation Ltd-General Fund
21,300,000
4.62%
3
Mr. A.P. Weerasekera
9,604,036
2.08%
4
Industrial Asphalts (Ceylon) PLC
6,890,477
1.49%
5
Mrs. S.J. Karunaratne
4,620,131
1.00%
6
DFCC Bank PLC A/C No .02
4,000,000
0.87%
6.1
DFCC Bank PLC A/C 1
1,808,385
0.39%
7
F L M C Plantations (Private) Limited
3,150,000
0.68%
8
Mr. M.I.M. Shafie
2,000,000
0.43%
9
Dialog Finance PLC/S.A.de Silva and D.R.de Silva
1,800,000
0.39%
10
Mr. W.A.P. Perera
1,758,866
0.38%
11
Mr. S. Sivashanth
1,500,000
0.33%
12
DFCC Bank PLC/Maskeliya Tea Exports (Pvt) Ltd
1,400,000
0.30%
13
MSS Investments (Private) Limited
1,383,203
0.30%
14
Mr.G.Ramanan
1,343,576
0.29%
15
Mr. D.N.P. Rathnayake
1,274,880
0.28%
16
N P Capital Ltd
1,250,000
0.27%
17
Seylan Bank PLC/Senthilverl Holdings (Pvt) Ltd
1,236,501
0.27%
18
Ventura Crystal Investments Ltd
1,183,962
0.26%
19
Mr. R.E. Rambukwelle
1,148,500
0.25%
20
Hatton National Bank PLC/Ravindra Erle Rambukwelle
1,120,000
0.24%
Total
370,282,887
80.26%
10 Five Major Share holders -Non-voting shares
As at 30/06/2024
No
Name of shareholders
Number of
Holding %
shares
1
Brown & Company PLC
17,471,014
66.66%
2
Mr. A.P. Weerasekera
8,736,825
33.33%
3
Mr. A.B. Weerasekera
1,000
-
4
Mr. S.P. Sedara
355
-
5
Mr. W.A.R.W. De Silva
302
-
Total
26,209,496
99.99%
11 Directors' share holdings
As at 30/06/2024
As at 30/06/2023
Number of
Number of
shares
shares
Mr. I.C. Nanayakkara (Non Executive Chairman)
-
-
Mr. R.S.I. Gunawardhana (Executive Deputy Chairman)
-
-
Mr. A.P. Weerasekera (Managing Director)
-Voting Shares
9,604,036
9,604,036
-Non-Voting Shares
8,736,825
8,736,825
Ms. V. G. S. S. Kotakadeniya
-
-
Mr. D.S. K.Amarasekara
-
-
Ms. S. Wickramasinghe
-
-
Mr. R.K.A. Ranaweera
-
-
Dr. (Mrs) A.D.N. de Zoysa
-
-
Mr. W. K. D. T. Abeyrathne
-
-
Mr. P. Weerasingha
-
-
Mr. M. S. Gunawardana
-
-
12 Public holding
The percentage of public holding in voting and non-voting shares as at 31st March 2024 were,
Public
No of Public
holding %
Shareholders
Float adjusted market capitlisation
-Voting Shares
28.07%
4,187
Rs.1,022.92 Mn
-Non-Voting Shares
0.01%
6
N/A*
The float adjusted market capitalization of the Company falls under option-2 as per section 7.14.1 (b) of the Listing Rules of Colombo Stock Exchange and the Company has complied with the minimum public holding requirement applicable under the said option.
13 Market prices
Voting
Non-voting
Rs.
Rs.
Highest during the period
9.80
N/A*
Lowest during the period
7.60
N/A*
As at 30th June 2024
7.90
N/A*
* Please noted that the market prices for the non voting shares are not available.
