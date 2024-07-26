AgStar PLC

Statements of Financial Position

Group Company As at As at As at As at As at As at 30/06/2024 30/06/2023 31/03/2024 30/06/2024 30/06/2023 31/03/2024 (Rs.Mns) Unaudited Unaudited Audited Unaudited Unaudited Audited ASSETS Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 2,979.00 3,259.96 3,016.20 2,697.38 2,968.07 2,731.63 Right of use asset 39.55 42.18 39.96 21.26 22.03 21.45 Intangible assets and goodwill 106.99 108.46 107.35 0.56 2.03 0.92 Investment property 252.20 - 252.20 475.44 211.50 475.44 Investments in subsidiaries - - - 230.73 133.78 230.73 Deferred tax assets 14.25 4.84 14.25 - - - 3,391.99 3,415.44 3,429.96 3,425.37 3,337.41 3,460.17 Current assets Inventories 3,165.97 3,152.36 3,595.12 2,537.78 2,444.55 3,014.58 Trade and other receivables 1,896.52 1,995.61 1,050.69 1,549.06 1,805.81 840.82 Subsidy receivable 389.51 389.51 389.51 351.94 351.94 351.94 Amount due from related companies - - - 327.64 451.49 221.43 Current tax receivable - 1.29 - - - - Cash and cash equivalents 818.63 1,061.65 649.16 703.76 767.69 582.29 6,270.63 6,600.42 5,684.50 5,470.18 5,821.48 5,011.06 Assets classified as held for sale 140.57 181.14 140.34 - - - Total current assets 6,411.20 6,781.56 5,824.84 5,470.18 5,821.48 5,011.06 Total assets 9,803.19 10,197.00 9,254.80 8,895.55 9,158.89 8,471.23 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Equity Stated capital 2,007.86 2,007.86 2,007.86 2,007.86 2,007.86 2,007.86 Revaluation reserve 1,354.05 1,337.96 1,354.05 776.54 760.45 776.54 Retained earnings 3,887.25 4,017.94 3,996.43 3,601.31 3,628.23 3,735.03 Equity attributable to owners of the parent 7,249.16 7,363.76 7,358.34 6,385.71 6,396.54 6,519.43 Non-controlling interests - - - - - - Total equity 7,249.16 7,363.76 7,358.34 6,385.71 6,396.54 6,519.43 Non-current liabilities Employee benefits 49.53 42.60 49.53 49.37 42.49 49.37 Deferred tax liabilities 604.18 701.68 604.27 556.53 636.29 556.53 Loans and borrowings - 37.60 - - 37.60 - Lease liability 6.96 6.92 6.81 2.13 2.12 2.06 660.67 788.80 660.61 608.03 718.50 607.96 Current liabilities Trade and other payables 375.68 845.11 212.40 232.79 810.40 162.66 Loans and borrowings 1,352.49 535.05 681.26 1,352.49 535.05 681.26 Lease liability 0.08 0.51 0.07 0.03 0.03 0.02 Amount due to related companies - - - 173.30 117.64 172.82 Current tax liabilities 164.79 663.44 329.82 143.20 580.73 315.29 Bank overdrafts - - 11.94 - - 11.80 1,893.04 2,044.11 1,235.49 1,901.81 2,043.85 1,343.85 Liabilities classified as held for sale 0.32 0.33 0.36 - - - Total current liabilities 1,893.36 2,044.44 1,235.86 1,901.81 2,043.85 1,343.85 Total liabilities 2,554.03 2,833.24 1,896.46 2,509.84 2,762.35 1,951.80 Total equity and liabilities 9,803.19 10,197.00 9,254.80 8,895.55 9,158.89 8,471.23 9,803.19 10,197.00 9,254.80 8,895.55 9,158.89 8,471.23 Net assets per share (Rs.) 14.87 15.11 15.09 13.10 13.12 13.37

The above figures are provisional and subject to audit.

Figures in brackets indicate deductions.

I certify that these financial statements have been prepared in compliance with the requirements of the Companies Act No.7 of 2007.

Sgd.

Mr. Sakitha Lakshan

Manager - Finance

The Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation and presentation of these financial statements.

Signed for and on behalf of the Board;