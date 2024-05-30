AgStar PLC

Statements of Financial Position

Group Company As at As at As at As at 31/03/2024 31/03/2023 31/03/2024 31/03/2023 (Rs.Mns) Unaudited Audited Unaudited Audited ASSETS Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 3,016.20 3,285.91 2,731.63 2,963.13 Right of use asset 39.96 66.34 21.45 22.23 Intangible assets and goodwill 107.35 109.21 0.92 2.40 Investment property 252.20 - 475.44 211.50 Investments in subsidiaries - - 230.73 184.78 Investment securities - 847.79 - 524.89 Deferred tax assets 14.25 8.29 - - 3,429.96 4,317.55 3,460.17 3,908.93 Current assets Inventories 3,595.12 2,632.20 3,014.58 1,685.74 Trade and other receivables 1,050.69 796.59 840.82 449.83 Subsidy receivable 389.51 389.51 351.94 351.94 Amount due from related companies - - 221.43 893.43 Cash and cash equivalents 649.16 633.67 582.29 537.79 5,684.48 4,451.97 5,011.07 3,918.72 Assets classified as held for sale 140.34 180.65 - - Total current assets 5,824.82 4,632.62 5,011.07 3,918.72 Total assets 9,254.78 8,950.17 8,471.23 7,827.65 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Equity Stated capital 2,007.86 2,007.86 2,007.86 2,007.86 Revaluation reserve 1,354.05 1,337.96 776.54 760.45 Retained earnings 3,996.43 3,840.84 3,735.03 3,527.49 Equity attributable to owners of the parent 7,358.34 7,186.66 6,519.43 6,295.79 Non-controlling interests - 20.63 - - Total equity 7,358.34 7,207.29 6,519.43 6,295.79 Non-current liabilities Employee benefits 49.53 47.01 49.37 46.90 Deferred tax liabilities 604.27 713.34 556.53 644.61 Loans and borrowings - 37.60 - 37.60 Lease liability 6.80 15.71 2.05 2.05 660.60 813.66 607.95 731.15 Current liabilities Trade and other payables 212.39 176.37 162.67 148.00 Loans and borrowings 681.26 113.40 681.26 113.40 Lease liability 0.08 8.95 0.03 0.03 Amount due to related companies - - 172.82 0.29 Current tax liabilities 329.81 615.85 315.28 538.98 Bank overdrafts 11.94 14.31 11.80 - 1,235.48 928.88 1,343.86 800.70 Liabilities classified as held for sale 0.36 0.33 - - Total current liabilities 1,235.84 929.21 1,343.86 800.70 Total liabilities 1,896.44 1,742.88 1,951.80 1,531.85 Total equity and liabilities 9,254.78 8,950.17 8,471.23 7,827.65 9,254.78 8,950.17 8,471.23 7,827.65 Net assets per share (Rs.) 15.09 14.74 13.37 12.91

The above figures are provisional and subject to audit.

Figures in brackets indicate deductions.

I certify that these financial statements have been prepared in compliance with the requirements of the Companies Act No.7 of 2007.

Sgd.

Mr. Sakitha Lakshan

Manager - Finance

The Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation and presentation of these financial statements.

Signed for and on behalf of the Board;