AGSTAR PLC | INTERIM CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE TWELVE MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2024

AgStar PLC

Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income

Three months ended 31st March

Twelve months ended 31st March

2024

2023

Change

2024

2023

Change

(Rs.Mns)

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Audited

Continuing operations

Revenue

1,015.93

1,225.94

-17%

7,666.13

7,458.21

3%

Cost of sales

(963.06)

(870.36)

-11%

(6,784.10)

(3,847.41)

-76%

Gross profit

52.87

355.58

-85%

882.03

3,610.80

-76%

Other income

15.36

21.33

-28%

160.88

55.13

192%

Distribution expenses

(102.35)

(68.01)

-50%

(315.16)

(240.77)

-31%

Administration expenses

(256.57)

(137.94)

-86%

(632.54)

(457.36)

-38%

Net finance income/(costs)

(7.75)

35.56

122%

82.06

(620.10)

113%

Profit/(loss) before tax

(298.43)

206.52

-245%

177.28

2,347.70

-92%

Income tax expense (charge)/reversal

140.52

(60.98)

330%

(12.08)

(688.52)

98%

Profit/(loss) from continuing operations

(157.92)

145.54

-209%

165.19

1,659.18

-90%

Discontinued operations

Profit/(loss) from discontinued operations (net of tax)

(4.96)

(0.45)

-1002%

(5.51)

(0.30)

-1765%

Profit/(loss) for the period

(162.88)

145.09

-212%

159.68

1,658.88

-90%

Other comprehensive income:

Items that will never be reclassified

to profit or loss

Deferred tax impact on revaluation reserve due to rate change

-

-

-

-

(128.43)

100%

Revaluation of property, plant and equipment

22.99

-

100%

22.99

-

100%

Deferred tax impact on revaluation of assets

(6.90)

-

-100%

(6.90)

-

-100%

Actuarial gain/(loss) on defined benefit obligations

(5.85)

(1.64)

257%

(5.85)

(1.64)

-257%

Deferred tax impact on actuarial loss

1.76

0.49

257%

1.76

0.49

257%

Other comprehensive income, net of tax

12.00

(1.15)

-1144%

12.00

(129.58)

-109%

Total comprehensive income

(150.88)

143.94

-205%

171.68

1,529.30

-89%

Profit attributable to :

Owners of the parent

(162.88)

144.72

-213%

159.68

1,668.89

-90%

Non-controlling interests

-

0.37

-100%

-

(10.01)

100%

(162.88)

145.09

-212%

159.68

1,658.88

-90%

Total comprehensive income attributable to :

Owners of the parent

(150.88)

143.57

-205%

171.68

1,539.31

-89%

Non-controlling interests

-

0.37

-100%

-

(10.01)

100%

(150.88)

143.94

-205%

171.68

1,529.30

-89%

Basic earnings/(loss) per share (Rs.)

(0.31)

0.30

-203%

0.35

3.42

-90%

The above figures are provisional and subject to audit.

Figures in brackets indicate deductions.

AgStar PLC

Company Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income

Three months ended 31st March

Twelve months ended 31st March

2024

2023

Change

2024

2023

Change

(Rs.Mns)

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Audited

Revenue

773.31

977.21

-21%

6,034.83

5,810.15

4%

Cost of sales

(767.46)

(668.83)

-15%

(5,480.81)

(3,058.63)

-79%

Gross profit

5.85

308.38

-98%

554.02

2,751.52

-80%

Other income

122.67

36.38

237%

245.54

72.10

241%

Distribution expenses

(57.77)

(37.17)

-55%

(184.63)

(124.92)

-48%

Administration expenses

(175.43)

(102.71)

-71%

(483.88)

(327.99)

-48%

Net finance income/(costs)

(12.50)

30.30

141%

85.39

(619.27)

114%

Profit/(loss) before tax

(117.17)

235.19

-150%

216.45

1,751.45

-88%

Income tax expense (charge)/reversal

109.60

(59.62)

284%

(4.82)

(565.92)

99%

Profit/(loss) for the period

(7.57)

175.57

-104%

211.63

1,185.53

-82%

Other comprehensive income:

Items that will never be reclassified

to profit or loss

Deferred tax impact on revaluation reserve due to rate change

-

-

-

-

(128.43)

100%

Revaluation of property, plant and equipment

22.99

-

100%

22.99

-

100%

Deferred tax impact on revaluation of assets

(6.90)

-

-100%

(6.90)

-

-100%

Actuarial gain/(loss) on defined benefit obligations

(5.84)

(1.63)

-257%

(5.84)

(1.63)

-257%

Deferred tax impact on actuarial loss

1.75

0.49

257%

1.75

0.49

257%

Other comprehensive income, net of tax

12.00

(1.14)

-1152%

12.00

(129.57)

-109%

Total comprehensive income

4.43

174.43

-97%

223.63

1,055.96

-79%

Profit attributable to :

Owners of the parent

(7.57)

175.57

-104%

211.63

1,185.53

-82%

Non-controlling interests

-

-

-

-

(7.57)

175.57

-104%

211.63

1,185.53

-82%

Total comprehensive income attributable to :

Owners of the parent

4.43

174.43

-97%

223.63

1,055.96

-

Non-controlling interests

-

-

0%

-

-

-

4.43

174.43

-97%

223.63

1,055.96

-79%

Basic earnings/(loss) per share (Rs.)

(0.02)

0.36

-104%

0.46

2.43

-81%

The above figures are provisional and subject to audit.

Figures in brackets indicate deductions.

AgStar PLC

Statements of Financial Position

Group

Company

As at

As at

As at

As at

31/03/2024

31/03/2023

31/03/2024

31/03/2023

(Rs.Mns)

Unaudited

Audited

Unaudited

Audited

ASSETS

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

3,016.20

3,285.91

2,731.63

2,963.13

Right of use asset

39.96

66.34

21.45

22.23

Intangible assets and goodwill

107.35

109.21

0.92

2.40

Investment property

252.20

-

475.44

211.50

Investments in subsidiaries

-

-

230.73

184.78

Investment securities

-

847.79

-

524.89

Deferred tax assets

14.25

8.29

-

-

3,429.96

4,317.55

3,460.17

3,908.93

Current assets

Inventories

3,595.12

2,632.20

3,014.58

1,685.74

Trade and other receivables

1,050.69

796.59

840.82

449.83

Subsidy receivable

389.51

389.51

351.94

351.94

Amount due from related companies

-

-

221.43

893.43

Cash and cash equivalents

649.16

633.67

582.29

537.79

5,684.48

4,451.97

5,011.07

3,918.72

Assets classified as held for sale

140.34

180.65

-

-

Total current assets

5,824.82

4,632.62

5,011.07

3,918.72

Total assets

9,254.78

8,950.17

8,471.23

7,827.65

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

Equity

Stated capital

2,007.86

2,007.86

2,007.86

2,007.86

Revaluation reserve

1,354.05

1,337.96

776.54

760.45

Retained earnings

3,996.43

3,840.84

3,735.03

3,527.49

Equity attributable to owners of the parent

7,358.34

7,186.66

6,519.43

6,295.79

Non-controlling interests

-

20.63

-

-

Total equity

7,358.34

7,207.29

6,519.43

6,295.79

Non-current liabilities

Employee benefits

49.53

47.01

49.37

46.90

Deferred tax liabilities

604.27

713.34

556.53

644.61

Loans and borrowings

-

37.60

-

37.60

Lease liability

6.80

15.71

2.05

2.05

660.60

813.66

607.95

731.15

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

212.39

176.37

162.67

148.00

Loans and borrowings

681.26

113.40

681.26

113.40

Lease liability

0.08

8.95

0.03

0.03

Amount due to related companies

-

-

172.82

0.29

Current tax liabilities

329.81

615.85

315.28

538.98

Bank overdrafts

11.94

14.31

11.80

-

1,235.48

928.88

1,343.86

800.70

Liabilities classified as held for sale

0.36

0.33

-

-

Total current liabilities

1,235.84

929.21

1,343.86

800.70

Total liabilities

1,896.44

1,742.88

1,951.80

1,531.85

Total equity and liabilities

9,254.78

8,950.17

8,471.23

7,827.65

9,254.78

8,950.17

8,471.23

7,827.65

Net assets per share (Rs.)

15.09

14.74

13.37

12.91

The above figures are provisional and subject to audit.

Figures in brackets indicate deductions.

I certify that these financial statements have been prepared in compliance with the requirements of the Companies Act No.7 of 2007.

Sgd.

Mr. Sakitha Lakshan

Manager - Finance

The Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation and presentation of these financial statements.

Signed for and on behalf of the Board;

Sgd.

Sgd.

Mr. R.S.I. Gunawardena

Mrs. S.S. Kotakadeniya

Director

Director

May 28, 2024

AgStar PLC

Statement of Cashflows

Group

Company

For the period ended 31st December,

2024

2023

2024

2023

(Rs.Mns)

Unaudited

Audited

Unaudited

Audited

Cash flow from operating activities

Profit before tax from continuing operations

177.28

2,347.69

216.45

1,751.45

Profit/(loss) before tax from discontinued operations

(5.51)

(0.30)

-

-

Adjustment for:

Depreciation

194.23

106.05

111.30

89.95

Amortization on intangible assets

1.48

1.53

1.48

1.48

Amortization on right-of-use asset

3.03

9.57

0.77

0.77

Interest income

(151.36)

(155.41)

(103.40)

(124.21)

Interest expenses

70.16

161.35

70.92

141.61

Trade debtors write off

9.82

8.52

8.77

4.06

Gain on disposal of property plant and equipment

(0.23)

-

(0.23)

-

Change in fair value of investment property

-

-

(11.74)

(14.98)

Subsidy write off

-

1.56

-

1.56

Provision/(reversal) of imapairment on trade receivables

4.63

(12.38)

12.54

(6.72)

Loss on Disposal of Subsidiary

5.93

-

36.00

-

Impairment loss/(reversal) on inventory

-

1.71

-

-

Provision for retirement gratuity

10.95

7.92

10.92

7.90

Operating profit before working capital changes

320.41

2,477.81

353.78

1,852.88

Changes in:

Decrease/ (increase) in inventories

(958.10)

(335.63)

(1,328.84)

276.96

Decrease/ (increase) in trade and other receivables

(265.26)

(418.94)

(414.62)

(203.98)

(Increase)/decrease in subsidy receivable

-

2,647.29

-

2,490.90

Decrease in amounts due from related companies

-

-

672.00

(290.82)

(Decrease)/ increase in trade and other payables

29.80

(2,867.02)

(1.33)

(2,732.24)

Increase/(decrease) in amounts due to related companies

-

-

172.53

(54.36)

Cash (used in)/ generated from operating activities

(873.16)

1,503.52

(546.45)

1,339.34

Interest expense paid

(70.77)

(158.74)

(70.63)

(141.32)

Income tax paid

(398.48)

(81.93)

(305.74)

-

Employee benefit paid

(14.29)

(5.12)

(14.29)

(5.12)

Net cash flow (used in)/ generated from operating activities

(1,356.70)

1,257.73

(937.11)

1,192.90

Cash flows from investing activities

Interest income received

157.47

143.60

105.69

116.02

Investment securities

847.79

(847.79)

524.89

(524.89)

Acquisition of property, plant and equipment

(162.35)

(21.51)

(99.93)

(17.96)

Addition to work in progress

(11.78)

(70.96)

(11.78)

(70.96)

Disposal of property plant and equipment

2.94

-

2.94

-

Disposal of Subsidiary company

11.47

-

(81.95)

-

Net cash used in investing activities

845.54

(796.66)

439.84

(497.79)

Cash flows from financing activities

Proceeds from loans and borrowings

2,056.65

3,880.71

2,056.67

3,787.61

Repayment of loans and borrowings

(1,526.41)

(4,061.11)

(1,526.41)

(3,963.89)

Repayment of lease liabilities

(1.19)

(11.36)

(0.29)

(0.25)

Net cash from / (used in) financing activities

529.05

(191.76)

529.97

(176.53)

Net cash increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

17.91

269.31

32.70

518.58

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year

620.19

350.88

537.79

19.20

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

638.10

620.19

570.49

537.79

Analysis of cash and cash equivalent at the end of the period

Cash at bank and in hand

193.31

539.68

126.44

476.69

Short term deposits

455.85

93.99

455.85

61.10

Bank overdrafts

(11.94)

(14.31)

(11.80)

-

Cash and cash equivalents classified as held for sale

0.87

0.83

-

-

638.10

620.19

570.49

537.79

The above figures are provisional and subject to audit.

Figures in brackets indicate deductions.

AgStar PLC

Statement of Changes in Equity

(Rs.Mns)

Group

Equity attributable to owners of the parent

Stated

Revaluation

Retained

Non-

Total

Total

controlling

capital

reserve

earnings

equity

interests

Balance as at 1st April 2022

2,007.86

1,466.39

2,173.09

5,647.34

30.65

5,677.99

Profit for the period

-

-

1,668.90

1,668.90

(10.01)

1,658.89

Other comprehensive income for the period

-

(128.43)

(1.15)

(129.58)

-

(129.58)

Total comprehensive income for the period

-

(128.43)

1,667.75

1,539.32

(10.01)

1,529.31

Balance as at 31st March 2023

2,007.86

1,337.96

3,840.84

7,186.66

20.64

7,207.30

Balance as at 1st April 2023

2,007.86

1,337.96

3,840.84

7,186.66

20.64

7,207.30

Profit for the Period

-

-

159.69

159.69

(2.66)

157.03

Other comprehensive income for the period

-

16.09

(4.10)

11.99

-

11.99

Disposal of NCI

(17.98)

(17.98)

Total comprehensive income for the period

-

16.09

155.59

171.68

(20.64)

151.04

Balance as at 31st March 2024

2,007.86

1,354.05

3,996.43

7,358.34

-

7,358.33

Company

Stated

Revaluation

Retained

Total

capital

reserve

earnings

equity

Balance as at 1st April 2022

2,007.86

888.88

2,343.09

5,239.83

Profit for the year

-

-

1,185.53

1,185.53

Other comprehensive income for the period

-

(128.43)

(1.14)

(129.57)

Total comprehensive income for the period

-

(128.43)

1,184.39

1,055.96

Balance as at 31st March 2023

2,007.86

760.45

3,527.48

6,295.79

Balance as at 1st April 2023

2,007.86

760.45

3,527.48

6,295.79

Profit for the year

-

-

211.63

211.63

Other comprehensive income for the period

-

16.09

(4.09)

12.01

Total comprehensive income for the period

-

16.09

207.55

223.64

Balance as at 31st March 2024

2,007.86

776.54

3,735.03

6,519.43

The above figures are provisional and subject to audit.

Figures in brackets indicate deductions.

AgStar PLC

Notes to the Financial Statements

  1. Basis of Preparation
    The interim condensed financial statements have been prepared in compliance with Sri Lanka Accounting Standards LKAS 34 - Interim Financial Reporting. These interim condensed financial statements should be read in conjunction with the annual financial statements for the year ended 31st March 2024.
    The presentation and classification of the financial statements of the previous year have been amended, where relevant, for better presentation and to be comparable with those of the current year.
    The interim condensed financial statements are presented in Sri Lankan Rupees and all values are in Millions, unless otherwise stated.
  2. Segment information
    Management has determined the operating segments based on the reports reviewed by the Executive Board that are used to make strategic decisions.
    Trading - Items which are directly imported and sold without further processing are categorised under this. Non-trading- This segment includes the items which are further processed before sold.

Rs. Mns

Twelve months ended 31st March 2024

Twelve months ended 31st March 2023

Trading

Non-trading

Total

Trading

Non-trading

Total

Revenue

4,776.34

2,889.79

7,666.13

2,741.63

4,716.58

7,458.21

Cost of sales

(4,173.49)

(2,610.61)

(6,784.10)

(1,914.06)

(1,933.35)

(3,847.41)

Gross profit

602.85

279.18

882.03

827.57

2,783.23

3,610.80

Unallocated expenses

Distribution expenses

(315.16)

(240.77)

Administrative expenses

(632.54)

(457.36)

Other income

160.88

55.13

Operating profit

95.21

2,967.79

Net finance income/(cost)

82.06

(620.10)

Profit before tax

177.28

2,347.70

Income tax expense (charge)/reversal

(12.08)

(688.52)

Profit for the period from continuing operations

165.19

1,659.17

Since the information on expenses, profit before tax, total assets and liabilities for each reportable segment are not provided to the Executive Board on regular basis, the segmented assets and liabilities are not provided in this report.

3 Stated Capital

Number of

Value of

shares

ordinary shares

Rs.

As at 31st March 2024

- voting

461,289,465

1,955,067,333

- non-voting

26,210,535

52,789,500

487,500,000

2,007,856,833

As at 31st March 2023

- voting

461,289,465

1,955,067,333

- non-voting

26,210,535

52,789,500

487,500,000

2,007,856,833

  1. Events after the reporting date
    There were no material events occurred after the reporting date that require adjustments to, or disclosure in the financial statements.
  2. Commitments
    There are no material capital or financial commitments outstanding as at the date of the statement of financial position, which require adjustment to or disclosure in the financial statements.

6 Contingent liabilities

There are no any material contingent liabilities outstanding as at the reporting date that require adjustments in the financial statements.

Corporate guarantee issued by AgStar PLC

The guarantees given to banks on behalf of AgStar Seeds (Pvt) Limited, AgStar Cropcare (Pvt) Limited, AgStar Grains (Pvt) Limited and Mahaweli Agro Trading (Pvt) Limited amounting to Rs.262 Mn, Rs.300 Mn, Rs.860 Mn and Rs.500 Mn respectively.

Group

The guarantees given to local suppliers and governement institutions Rs. 42.79Mn.

8 Disposal of Euro Asia Teas (Pvt) Ltd

On 01st May 2023, Agstar PLC has disposed the entire of its shareholding amounting to 53.78% of Euro Asia Teas (Pvt) Ltd to LOLC Holdings PLC.

Controlling

Interest Sold

Agstar PLC

53.78%

Disposal Gain/(Loss) Computation

Total Consideration received

Net Assets Attributable to Parent

Derecognition of Non Controlling Interest

Fair Value of Net Assets Disposed

Cash and

Cash

Total

Equivalent

Disposal

Consideration of

Received

Related Costs

Disposal

Rs. 000

Rs.000

Rs.000

15,000,000

-

15,000,000

Rs.000

15,000,000

17,983,759

(38,911,216)

(5,927,457)

The provisional fair values of the identifiable assets and liabilities of the disposed as at the date of disposal were;

Assets

Rs.000

Property, plant and equipement

27,138,118

Intangible assets

380,396

Inventories

10,798,597

Trade and other receivables

3,861,568

Cash and cash equivalents

3,531,723

45,710,401

Liabilities

Trade and other payables

3,439,083

Deferred tax liabilities

3,360,102

6,799,185

Net Assets disposed

38,911,216

Fair value of identifiable net assets disposed

38,911,216

Net cash received from disposal

Rs.000

Purchase consideration received

15,000,000

(-) Disposal related costs

-

Positive cash balances

(3,531,723)

Net cash received from disposal

11,468,277

AgStar PLC

Notes to the Financial Statements

9 Twenty Major Share holders -Voting shares

As at 31/03/2024

No

Name of shareholders

Number of

Holding %

shares

1

Brown & Company PLC A/C No. 1

269,038,370

58.32%

2

Sri Lanka Insurance Corporation Ltd-Life Fund

31,472,000

6.82%

2.1

Sri Lanka Insurance Corporation Ltd-General Fund

21,300,000

4.62%

3

Mr. A.P. Weerasekera

9,604,036

2.08%

4

Mrs. S.J. Karunaratne

6,741,000

1.46%

5

Industrial Asphalts (Ceylon) PLC

4,549,183

0.99%

6

DFCC Bank PLC A/C No .02

4,000,000

0.87%

6.1

DFCC Bank PLC A/C 1

1,808,385

0.39%

7

F L M C Plantations (Private) Limited

3,150,000

0.68%

8

Sampath Bank PLC/J N Lanka Holdings Company (Private) Limited

3,000,000

0.65%

8.1

Hatton National Bank PLC/JN Lanka Holdings Company (Pvt) Ltd

1,883,673

0.41%

9

N P Capital Ltd

2,012,808

0.44%

10

Mr. M.I.M. Shafie

2,000,000

0.43%

11

Dialog Finance PLC/S.A.de Silva and D.R.de Silva

1,792,420

0.39%

12

Mr. W.A.P. Perera

1,758,866

0.38%

13

MSS Investments (Private) Limited

1,683,193

0.36%

14

DFCC Bank PLC/Maskeliya Tea Exports (Pvt) Ltd

1,637,011

0.35%

15

Hatton National Bank PLC/Ruwan Prassana Sugathadasa

1,506,809

0.33%

16

Mr. S. Sivashanth

1,500,000

0.33%

17

Mr. D.N.P. Rathnayake

1,274,880

0.28%

Total

371,712,634

80.58%

10 Five Major Share holders -Non-voting shares

As at 31/03/2024

No

Name of shareholders

Number of

Holding %

shares

1

Brown & Company PLC

17,471,014

66.66%

2

Mr. A.P. Weerasekera

8,736,825

33.33%

3

Mr. A.B. Weerasekera

1,000

-

4

Mr. M.V.M. Gunasekara

398

-

5

Mr. S.P. Sedara

314

-

Total

26,209,551

99.99%

11 Directors' share holdings

As at 31/03/2024

As at 31/03/2023

Number of

Number of

shares

shares

Mr. I.C. Nanayakkara (Non Executive Chairman)

-

-

Mr. R.S.I. Gunawardhana (Executive Deputy Chairman)

-

-

Mr. A.P. Weerasekera (Managing Director)

-Voting Shares

9,604,036

9,604,036

-Non-Voting Shares

8,736,825

8,736,825

Ms. V. G. S. S. Kotakadeniya

-

-

Mr. D.S. K.Amarasekara

-

-

Ms. S. Wickramasinghe

-

-

Mr. R.K.A. Ranaweera

-

-

Dr. (Mrs) A.D.N. de Zoysa

-

-

Mr. W. K. D. T. Abeyrathne

-

-

Mr. P. Weerasingha

-

-

Mr. M. S. Gunawardana

-

-

12 Public holding

The percentage of public holding in voting and non-voting shares as at 31st March 2024 were,

Public

No of Public

holding %

Shareholders

Float adjusted market capitlisation

-Voting Shares

28.07%

4,189

Rs.997.03 Mn

-Non-Voting Shares

0.01%

6

Rs. 0.016 Mn

The float adjusted market capitalization of the Company falls under option-2 as per section 7.14.1 (b) of the Listing Rules of Colombo Stock Exchange and the Company has complied with the minimum public holding requirement applicable under the said option.

13 Market prices

Voting

Non-voting

Rs.

Rs.

Highest during the period

13.60

7.70

Lowest during the period

6.10

6.20

As at 31st March 2024

7.70

6.20

Attention: This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

