Aguas Andinas S A : Consolidated Earnings Release for Aguas Andinas as of December 31 2021

1. Summary of the exercise

Aguas Andinas is focused on the management and mitigation of climate change impacts.

The climate in the world has changed and in Chile we are experiencing one of the most severe droughts in our history, which has been going on for more than 12 years and has deepened in the last 3 years. This climate crisis has strongly affected the central area of the country, being 2021 the fifth driest year since records have been kept, with a precipitation deficit of close to 70%. This has strongly affected the flow of the rivers that supply the city, the Maipo and Mapocho Rivers, which have seen their flows reduced by 60% compared to historical averages. Both rivers maintain the condition of Shortage Decree granted by the regulatory authority.

In this context, the Company has continued to manage water scarcity by prioritizing water transfer agreements with other users, which has allowed it to maintain the security level of the El Yeso reservoir. At the end of 2021, the volume stored is 158.2 hm3, which represents a 13% increase compared to the 140.1 hm3 volume stored at December 31, 2020.

A major action plan to address water scarcity and the effects of climate change has been deployed during the year 2021.

Signing of a historic collaboration agreement with the Irrigation Associations of the First Section of the Maipo River that establishes a series of measures to lay the foundations for a solution that reinforces the supply of water to the population and, at the same time, the use necessary to sustain the agri-food industry, improving the water efficiency of the basin.

High level of progress of the new Lo Mena - Cerro Negro water well system, which will provide a flow of 1,500 l/s to supply 400,000 customers.

Modernization of the Padre Hurtado potable water plant, which supplies more than one million people.

Expansion of the Agua Potable Quilicura plant to increase water availability in the northern sector of the capital.

Modernization of the Vizcachitas plant, generating greater efficiency in water consumption due to the implementation of new filters.

New ponds in San Antonio, San Enrique, Talagante and Parque Bicentenario.

Water efficiency plan, with deployment of all available technologies for water recovery.

In order to face this emergency, the Company has maintained its investment efforts, executing an investment plan that reached $154,239 million at year-end 2021.

Positive Pandemic Management:

At year-end 2021, we continued to experience the direct and indirect impacts resulting from the exceptional situation due to Covid-19.

This situation requires us to continue making a great effort to adapt in order to supply citizens with a resource essential for life, water, for which we continue to deploy an intense preventive strategy. In view of this, at Aguas Andinas we continue to have all the economic, technical and human resources available to ensure the continuity of the operation, ensuring a safe supply at a crucial time, together with protecting the health of our workers, their families and the community.

