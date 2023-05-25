Aguas Andinas S A : Consolidated Earnings Release for Aguas Andinas as of March 31 2023

1. Summary of the first quarter

Aguas Andinas continues to strengthen its resilience, management and investment plans to face the effects of climate change, such as profound water scarcity

The Company continues to face the challenge of climate change. The deep drought and water shortage situation in the country, which has been going on for more than 14 years, continues.

In this context, water scarcity has continued to be managed by prioritizing water transfer agreements with the different stakeholders in the Maipo River basin, which has allowed covering one third of the demand of Santiago and maintaining an adequate level of security reserves in the El Yeso reservoir, which as of March 2023 reached a historic level of 192 hm3, in line with the Company's objective.

In addition, we have continued to invest in new sanitation infrastructure to expand and diversify the availability of supply sources, which at the end of the first quarter of 2023 amounted to $27,836 million. In this sense, it should be noted that this is the first summer that we have had the works of the new Lo Mena - Cerro Negro wells system, which provide a flow of 1,500 l/s to supply 400,000 customers in the southern area of Santiago, as well as the expansion and modernization of the Padre Hurtado Potable Water Treatment Plant, which adds 1,000 liters per second of water production, ensuring the supply of potable water during peak demand periods in the municipalities of La Reina, Ñuñoa, Providencia, Las Condes, Vitacura and Lo Barnechea.

It is also important to point out that during the past summer several episodes of turbidity were experienced in the Maipo and Mapocho flows, generated by convective rains and high temperatures, altering the normal operation of the potable water production plants. However, the supply in the city operated without major impacts, thanks to the activation of the operational continuity plan and the use of the operational backup infrastructure deployed as part of its resilience plan. These include the Pirque mega-ponds for the Maipo area and the San Antonio and San Enrique mega-ponds for the sector supplied by the Mapocho.

Aguas Andinas' consolidated results at the end of the first quarter of 2023 are in line with the Company's forecasts, confirming the consolidation of the trend that began in 2022.

Aguas Andinas maintains a sustained growth in EBITDA, reaching $100,417 million as of March 31, 2023, which represents an increase of 18.9% compared to the same period of the previous year. Likewise, it continues with a solid cash flow generation in the period, which has allowed keeping indebtedness aligned with the Company's objectives.

