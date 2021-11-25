Aguas Andinas S A : Consolidated Earnings Release for Aguas Andinas as of September 30 2021

1. Summary of the period

Aguas Andinas is focused on the management and mitigation of climate change impacts

Due to the extreme drought situation that the region has been experiencing for more than a decade, the Company has continued to manage the water scarcity through the purchase of water and deeper groundwater catchment, maintaining security levels of the El Yeso reservoir, this has resulted in the storage of 169.5 hm3 at the end of September 2021, which represents a 59% increase compared to the 106.5 hm3 stored at the end of September 2020.

It should be noted that investments have been made and several projects are underway to strengthen security of supply in the face of this extreme drought scenario. In this regard, in August of this year, a historic collaboration agreement was signed with the Irrigation Associations of the First Section of the Maipo River, which establishes a series of measures to lay the foundations for a solution that will reinforce the water supply to the population and, at the same time, the use necessary to sustain the agri-food industry, improving the water efficiency of the basin.

Undoubtedly, the climate crisis, whose main manifestation has been the profound water scarcity affecting the central zone of the country, poses us important challenges in a context in which there is a significant imbalance in the balance of supply and demand. In view of this, it is essential to add new sources, to have greater redundancy in infrastructure and to increase the resilience of the system to provide an increasingly robust supply in the face of climate change. And we must continue working along these lines.

In order to face this emergency, the Company has continued executing the investment plan, investing $101,276 million at the end of September 2021.

Management of the Pandemic:

At the end of September 2021 we have continued to experience the direct and indirect impacts derived from the exceptional situation due to Covid-19.

This context requires us to continue to make a great effort to adapt in order to continue supplying the public with water, an essential resource for life, for which we continue to deploy an intense preventive strategy. In view of this, at Aguas Andinas we continue to have all the economic, technical and human resources available to ensure the continuity of the operation, ensuring a safe supply at a crucial time, protecting together the health of our workers, their families and the community.

Complementing the above, an overall impact of $23,014 million is estimated for the direct and indirect effects derived from the exceptional situation caused by COVID compared to a normal year without pandemic, associated with lower non-residential consumption (-18Hm3;-4.3%), higher expenses for uncollectible (% uncollectible on revenues 3.0% vs. 0.8% in the pre-pandemic period) and direct preventive expenses (gels, masks, meters, transportation).

