Aguas Andinas S A : Consolidated Earnings Release for Aguas Andinas as of September 30 2022

1. Summary of the exercise

Aguas Andinas maintains a sustained growth of EBITDA reaching ThCh$208,387 million as of September 30, 2022, which represents an increase of 8.7% over the same period of the previous year. Likewise, it continues with a solid cash flow generation, increasing by ThCh$16,468 million regarding the end of June 2022, which has allowed keeping indebtedness aligned with the Company's objectives. This positive financial situation has been ratified with a local AA+ risk rating and an international rating of A-, being the highest rating for a private corporate company in Chile.

In terms of non-operating income, high inflation continues to impact financial costs due to the revaluation of financial debt in Unidad de Fomento (UF), so net income amounted to ThCh$54,431 million, 31.7% lower than in the same period of the previous year.

Aguas Andinas has continued to be impacted by the global macroeconomic effects that have mainly translated into higher operating costs.

Upward pressure on operating costs linked to inflation: an important part of Aguas Andinas' cost structure is linked to the evolution of inflation (labor costs, construction materials, service contracts in UF and salary adjustments), with an impact at the end of September 2022 compared to the same period of previous year of approximately ThCh$(16,627) million.

Operating costs of ThCh$4,055 million, associated with increases in electric power prices (mainly for regulated customers) and chemical inputs, as well as the effects of fluctuations in the U.S. dollar exchange rate.

Increased inflation has various impacts on the Company's income statement

Inflation in Chile as of September 30, 2022 amounted to 10.8% and 13.7% accumulated over 12 months.

Increase in financial costs related to the price-level restatement of debt in UF: the significant increase in the CPI of 10.8% negatively impacted our financial costs by ThCh$94,369 million associated with the readjustment of the financial debt in UF (ThCh$63,567 million higher than in the previous year). It should be noted that the price-levelrestatement of the UF is an accounting impact with no significant effect on the Company's cash flow.

Income Taxes: Inflation has had a positive impact on income tax expenses, associated with the effect of the permanent differences derived from the monetary correction of the Tax Equity.

Rate indexations based on the polynomial: On the other hand, during the period Aguas Andinas has registered tariff indexations that allow mitigating the increase in costs due to CPI.

Aguas Andinas is focused on the management and mitigation of climate change impacts.

The Company continues to face the challenge of climate change. Despite this winter's rains, the deep drought and water scarcity situation in the country continues, which has been going on for more than 13 years and has deepened in the last 3 years.

