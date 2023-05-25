Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Chile
  4. Santiago Stock Exchange
  5. Aguas Andinas S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AGUAS-A   CL0000000035

AGUAS ANDINAS S.A.

(AGUAS-A)
  Report
End-of-day quote Santiago Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-23
263.01 CLP   -2.34%
05:39pAguas Andinas S A : Consolidated Earnings Release for Aguas Andinas as of March 31 2023
PU
05:39pAguas Andinas S A : FRS Consolidated Financial Statements for Aguas Andinas March 31 2023
PU
04/28Aguas Andinas S A : 27 Apr 23
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aguas Andinas S A : FRS Consolidated Financial Statements for Aguas Andinas March 31 2023

05/25/2023 | 05:39pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Aguas Andinas S.A. and Subsidiaries

Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

For the period ended March 31, 2023 and 2022

AGUAS ANDINAS S.A.

AND SUBSIDIARIES

This document consists of:

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income by Nature

Consolidated Statements of Direct Cash Flows

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity

Explanatory Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements

Aguas Andinas S.A. and Subsidiaries

Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

AGUAS ANDINAS S.A.

AND SUBSIDIARIES

March 31, 2023 and 2022

Aguas Andinas S.A. and Subsidiaries

Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

For the period ended as of March 31, 2023 (unaudited) and December 31, 2022 (Thousands of pesos - ThCh$)

ASSETS

Note

31-03-2023

31-12-2022

ThCh$

ThCh$

CURRENT ASSETS

Cash and cash equivalent

4

193,150,086

179,335,341

Other financial assets

10

6,467,402

-

Other non-financial assets

4,030,300

4,986,319

Commercial debtors and other accounts receivable

5

131,667,797

122,777,327

Accounts receivable from related entities

6

18,933

23,032

Inventories

7

12,743,633

12,790,532

Tax assets

8

2,416,155

2,113,281

Total current assets other than the assets or groups of available assets classified as being

350,494,306

322,025,832

retained for sale or being retained to be distributed among holders

Non-current assets held for sale

9

3,414

2,812,292

TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS

350,497,720

324,838,124

NON-CURRENT ASSETS

Other financial assets

10

7,895,863

7,895,863

Other non-financial assets

1,063,860

1,212,641

Receivables

5

2,852,009

2,816,288

Intangible assets other than goodwill

11

233,172,569

233,018,981

Goodwill

12

33,823,049

33,823,049

Properties, plant and equipment

13

1,723,560,688

1,713,896,622

Usage rights assets

14

3,629,770

3,987,629

Deferred tax assets

15

61,654,649

57,860,363

TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS

2,067,652,457

2,054,511,436

TOTAL ASSETS

2,418,150,177

2,379,349,560

The accompanying notes 1 to 37 are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

1

Aguas Andinas S.A. and Subsidiaries

Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

For the period ended as of March 31, 2023 (unaudited) and December 31, 2022 (Thousands of pesos - ThCh$)

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

Note

31-03-2023

31-12-2022

ThCh$

ThCh$

CURRENT LIABILITIES

Other financial liabilities

16

74,090,885

74,347,139

Lease liability

14

1,306,971

1,394,430

Trade debts and other accounts payable

17

128,036,719

138,331,675

Accounts payable from related entities

6

4,352,312

5,002,103

Other provisions

18

17,423,550

17,987,682

Tax liabilities

8

11,077,051

4,796,613

Provisions for employee benefits

19

1,184,795

5,665,126

Other non-financial liabilities

20

18,766,656

18,272,379

Total current liabilities other than liabilities included in groups of liabilities for disposal

256,238,939

265,797,147

classified as held for sale

TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES

256,238,939

265,797,147

NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

Other financial liabilities

16

1,219,520,564

1,222,905,987

Lease liability

14

2,404,622

2,664,313

Other accounts payable

17

1,189,053

1,188,753

Other provisions

18

1,756,486

1,735,643

Deferred tax liabilities

15

15,873,861

15,996,205

Non-current provisions for employee benefits

19

22,902,295

22,128,779

Other non-financial liabilities

20

7,823,906

8,041,634

TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

1,271,470,787

1,274,661,314

TOTAL LIABILITIES

1,527,709,726

1,540,458,461

EQUITY

Issued capital

21

155,567,354

155,567,354

Accumulated earnings (losses)

21

414,197,365

362,648,832

Share premium

21

164,064,038

164,064,038

Other equity interests

21

(5,965,550)

(5,965,550)

Other reserves

21

162,546,852

162,546,852

Equity attributable to owners of the controller

890,410,059

838,861,526

Non-controlling interests

22

30,392

29,573

TOTAL EQUITY

890,440,451

838,891,099

TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

2,418,150,177 2,379,349,560

The accompanying notes 1 to 37 are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

2

Aguas Andinas S.A. and Subsidiaries

Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

Interim Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income by Nature For the period ended as of March 31, 2023 and 2022 (unaudited) (Thousands of pesos - ThCh$)

INCOME STATEMENT BY NATURE

Note

31-03-2023

31-03-2022

ThCh$

ThCh$

Revenues for regular activities

25

179,682,427

150,338,677

Used raw materials and expendables

(25,307,191)

(15,552,658)

Provisions for employee benefits

19

(16,659,811)

(13,527,564)

Expenses related to depreciation and amortization

11-13-14

(18,825,052)

(17,524,956)

Other expenses by nature

26

(34,179,568)

(31,752,391)

Other (losses) earnings

27

(611,396)

(233,823)

Income from operating activities

84,099,409

71,747,285

Financial income

27

7,070,582

3,007,511

Financial costs

27

(11,753,656)

(8,186,722)

Impairment gains and reversals of impairment losses (Impairment losses) determined

24

(3,119,261)

(5,080,235)

according to IFRS 9 on financial assets

Earnings (losses) exchange differences

28

71,449

(334,843)

Results of indexation adjustments

29

(13,329,316)

(21,139,463)

Earnings before taxes

63,039,207

40,013,533

Income (Expenses) for earning taxes

15

(14,126,270)

(6,263,403)

Earnings (loss) from continuous operations

48,912,937

33,750,130

Earnings

48,912,937

33,750,130

Earnings due to

Earnings attributable to owners of the controller

48,912,118

33,749,432

Earnings (losses) attributable to non-controlling shares

22

819

698

Earnings

48,912,937

33,750,130

Earnings per share

Earnings per basic shares in continuous operations ($)

31

7.994

5.516

Earnings per basic shares ($)

7.994

5.516

The accompanying notes 1 to 37 are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

3

Disclaimer

Aguas Andinas SA published this content on 25 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2023 21:38:16 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about AGUAS ANDINAS S.A.
05:39pAguas Andinas S A : Consolidated Earnings Release for Aguas Andinas as of March 31 2023
PU
05:39pAguas Andinas S A : FRS Consolidated Financial Statements for Aguas Andinas March 31 2023
PU
04/28Aguas Andinas S A : 27 Apr 23
PU
03/24Transcript : Aguas Andinas S.A., 2022 Earnings Call, Mar 24, 2023
CI
03/23Aguas Andinas S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
03/23Aguas Andinas S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
03/23Aguas Andinas S A : Consolidated Earnings Release for Aguas Andinas as of December 31 2022
PU
03/23Aguas Andinas S A : IFRS Consolidated Financial Statements for Aguas Andinas December 31 2..
PU
2022Transcript : Aguas Andinas S.A., Nine Months 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 25, 2022
CI
2022Aguas Andinas S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 606 B 749 M 749 M
Net income 2023 122 B 150 M 150 M
Net Debt 2023 1 106 B 1 367 M 1 367 M
P/E ratio 2023 13,2x
Yield 2023 4,68%
Capitalization 1 575 B 1 945 M 1 945 M
EV / Sales 2023 4,42x
EV / Sales 2024 4,24x
Nbr of Employees 2 083
Free-Float 43,7%
Chart AGUAS ANDINAS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Aguas Andinas S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AGUAS ANDINAS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 263,01 CLP
Average target price 267,60 CLP
Spread / Average Target 1,75%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel Tugues Andres General Manager
Didac Borras Martinez Chief Financial Officer
Felipe Larrain Aspillaga Chairman
Xavier Iraegui Navarro Director-Operations
Rodrigo Manubens Moltedo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AGUAS ANDINAS S.A.34.26%1 944
ESSENTIAL UTILITIES, INC.-14.69%10 779
UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC2.38%8 563
SEVERN TRENT PLC3.55%8 543
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO - SABESP-11.69%6 907
AMERICAN STATES WATER COMPANY-4.57%3 266
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer