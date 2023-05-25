Aguas Andinas S A : FRS Consolidated Financial Statements for Aguas Andinas March 31 2023

Explanatory Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity

For the period ended March 31, 2023 and 2022

Aguas Andinas S.A. and Subsidiaries

Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

For the period ended as of March 31, 2023 (unaudited) and December 31, 2022 (Thousands of pesos - ThCh$)

ASSETS Note 31-03-2023 31-12-2022 ThCh$ ThCh$ CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalent 4 193,150,086 179,335,341 Other financial assets 10 6,467,402 - Other non-financial assets 4,030,300 4,986,319 Commercial debtors and other accounts receivable 5 131,667,797 122,777,327 Accounts receivable from related entities 6 18,933 23,032 Inventories 7 12,743,633 12,790,532 Tax assets 8 2,416,155 2,113,281 Total current assets other than the assets or groups of available assets classified as being 350,494,306 322,025,832 retained for sale or being retained to be distributed among holders Non-current assets held for sale 9 3,414 2,812,292 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 350,497,720 324,838,124 NON-CURRENT ASSETS Other financial assets 10 7,895,863 7,895,863 Other non-financial assets 1,063,860 1,212,641 Receivables 5 2,852,009 2,816,288 Intangible assets other than goodwill 11 233,172,569 233,018,981 Goodwill 12 33,823,049 33,823,049 Properties, plant and equipment 13 1,723,560,688 1,713,896,622 Usage rights assets 14 3,629,770 3,987,629 Deferred tax assets 15 61,654,649 57,860,363 TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS 2,067,652,457 2,054,511,436 TOTAL ASSETS 2,418,150,177 2,379,349,560

The accompanying notes 1 to 37 are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

