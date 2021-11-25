Aguas Andinas S A : IFRS Consolidated Financial Statements for Aguas Andinas September 30 2021

Explanatory Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Net Equity

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income by Nature

For the fiscal years ended on

Intangible assets other than goodwill

Other financial assets

classified as being retained for sale or being retained to be distributed

Total current assets other than the assets or groups of available assets

Commercial debtors and other accounts receivable

As of September 30, 2021 (unaudited) and December 31, 2020 (In thousand pesos - Th$)

Equity attributable to owners of the controller

Other financial liabilities

Liabilities included in groups of assets for disposal classified as held for sale

for disposal classified as held for sale

Total current liabilities other than liabilities included in groups of liabilities

Trade debts and other accounts payable

Other financial liabilities

As of September 30, 2021 (unaudited) and December 31, 2020 (In thousand pesos - Th$)

Aguas Andinas S.A. and Subsidiaries

Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

Interim Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income by Nature For the fiscal years ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 (unaudited) (In thousand pesos - Th$)

30-09-2021 30-09-2020 01-07-2021 01-07-2020 INCOME STATEMENT BY NATURE Note 30-09-2021 30-09-2020 Th$ Th$ Th$ Th$ Revenues for regular activities 369,633,708 349,052,377 112,685,638 105,371,352 Used raw materials and expendables (38,482,685) (32,757,564) (14,577,475) (11,576,215) Provisions for employee benefits (39,992,427) (40,741,521) (13,372,734) (14,675,516) Expenses related to depreciation and amortization (51,026,514) (49,717,345) (17,186,126) (16,254,350) Impairment losses - (1,370,426) - (1,370,426) Other expenses by nature (99,527,861) (92,732,289) (32,466,967) (33,265,586) Other (losses) earnings 5,513,661 (1,874,103) 7,550,398 (435,245) Earnings (losses) from operating activities 146,117,882 129,859,129 42,632,734 27,794,014 Financial income 2,517,588 3,156,786 905,823 912,579 Financial costs (20,105,512) (21,714,056) (6,551,791) (7,740,837) Earnings (losses) exchange differences 420,201 (1,782,268) 207,415 (1,860,175) Results of indexation adjustments (29,040,878) (11,864,453) (10,460,543) (414,977) Participation in earnings (loss) of associates and joint - - 11,449,472 11,449,472 ventures Earnings before taxes 99,909,281 97,655,138 38,183,110 30,140,076 Expenses for earning taxes (20,160,741) (24,464,364) (5,277,217) (5,208,985) Earnings from continuous operations 79,748,540 73,190,774 32,905,893 24,931,091 Profit (loss) from discontinued operations - 4,346,601 - (101,388) Earnings 79,748,540 77,537,375 32,905,893 24,829,703 Earnings due to Earnings attributable to owners of the controller 79,747,238 75,864,104 32,905,568 24,985,033 Earnings (losses) attributable to non-controlling shares 1,302 1,673,271 325 (155,330) Earnings 79,748,540 77,537,375 32,905,893 24,829,703 Earnings per share Earnings per basic shares in continuous operations ($) 13.033 12.398 5.378 4.083 Earnings per basic shares ($) 13.033 12.398 5.378 4.083

