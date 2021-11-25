Aguas Andinas S A : IFRS Consolidated Financial Statements for Aguas Andinas September 30 2021
Aguas Andinas S.A. and Subsidiaries
AGUAS ANDINAS S.A. AND SUBSIDIARIES
This document includes:
Consolidated Financial Position Statements
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income by Nature
Consolidated Statements of Direct Cash Flows
Consolidated Statements of Changes in Net Equity
Explanatory Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements
For the fiscal years ended on
September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020
2
Interim Consolidated Financial Position Statements
As of September 30, 2021 (unaudited) and December 31, 2020
(In thousand pesos - Th$)
ASSETS
Note
30-09-2021
31-12-2020
Th$
Th$
CURRENT ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalent
184,299,570
174,945,586
Otros activos financieros
5,804,888
-
Other non-financial assets
5,879,201
3,803,544
Commercial debtors and other accounts receivable
83,377,479
87,482,681
Accounts receivable from related entities
5,905
982,856
Inventories
3,769,839
3,954,953
Tax assets
5,380,705
27,248,856
Total current assets other than the assets or groups of available assets
classified as being retained for sale or being retained to be distributed
288,517,587
298,418,476
among holders
Non-current assets held for sale
3,414
3,836,023
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
288,521,001
302,254,499
NON-CURRENT ASSETS
Other financial assets
7,895,863
7,895,863
Other non-financial assets
1,997,095
2,396,459
Receivables
3,793,284
4,178,613
Intangible assets other than goodwill
220,839,072
218,653,890
Goodwill
33,823,049
33,823,049
Properties, plant and equipment
1,626,307,238
1,568,189,347
Usage rights assets
2,894,769
3,740,278
Deferred tax assets
7,274,982
3,304,490
TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS
1,904,825,352
1,845,486,479
TOTAL ASSETS
2,193,346,353
2,147,740,978
The accompanying notes 1 to 37 are an integral part of these interim consolidated financial statements.
1
As of September 30, 2021 (unaudited) and December 31, 2020
(In thousand pesos - Th$)
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Note
30-09-2021
31-12-2020
Th$
Th$
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Other financial liabilities
84,829,340
71,064,294
Lease liability
1,236,635
1,413,425
Trade debts and other accounts payable
112,579,046
98,758,134
Accounts payable from related entities
18,769,553
17,746,030
Other provisions
18,102,394
28,897,014
Tax liabilities
151,090
821,301
Provisions for employee benefits
3,916,900
4,926,436
Other non-financial liabilities
12,558,974
20,405,955
Total current liabilities other than liabilities included in groups of liabilities
252,143,932
244,032,589
for disposal classified as held for sale
Liabilities included in groups of assets for disposal classified as held for sale
-
-
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES
252,143,932
244,032,589
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
Other financial liabilities
1,024,525,488
998,729,962
Lease liability
1,713,699
2,375,477
Other accounts payable
1,419,787
1,452,311
Cuentas por pagar a entidades relacionadas
-
-
Other provisions
1,473,096
1,419,880
Deferred tax liabilities
23,136,478
25,153,705
Non-current provisions for employee benefits
19,586,784
20,339,194
Other non-financial liabilities
9,101,873
10,184,563
TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
1,080,957,205
1,059,655,092
TOTAL LIABILITIES
1,333,101,137
1,303,687,681
EQUITY
Issued capital
155,567,354
155,567,354
Accumulated earnings (losses)
379,527,681
364,961,863
Share premium
164,064,038
164,064,038
Other equity interests
(5,965,550)
(5,965,550)
Other reserves
167,024,315
162,095,537
Equity attributable to owners of the controller
860,217,838
840,723,242
Non-controlling interests
27,378
25,565
TOTAL EQUITY
860,245,216
840,748,807
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
2,193,346,353
2,144,436,488
The accompanying notes 1 to 37 are an integral part of these interim consolidated financial statements.
2
Interim Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income by Nature For the fiscal years ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 (unaudited)
(In thousand pesos - Th$)
30-09-2021
30-09-2020
01-07-2021
01-07-2020
INCOME STATEMENT BY NATURE
Note
30-09-2021
30-09-2020
Th$
Th$
Th$
Th$
Revenues for regular activities
369,633,708
349,052,377
112,685,638
105,371,352
Used raw materials and expendables
(38,482,685)
(32,757,564)
(14,577,475)
(11,576,215)
Provisions for employee benefits
(39,992,427)
(40,741,521)
(13,372,734)
(14,675,516)
Expenses related to depreciation and amortization
(51,026,514)
(49,717,345)
(17,186,126)
(16,254,350)
Impairment losses
-
(1,370,426)
-
(1,370,426)
Other expenses by nature
(99,527,861)
(92,732,289)
(32,466,967)
(33,265,586)
Other (losses) earnings
5,513,661
(1,874,103)
7,550,398
(435,245)
Earnings (losses) from operating activities
146,117,882
129,859,129
42,632,734
27,794,014
Financial income
2,517,588
3,156,786
905,823
912,579
Financial costs
(20,105,512)
(21,714,056)
(6,551,791)
(7,740,837)
Earnings (losses) exchange differences
420,201
(1,782,268)
207,415
(1,860,175)
Results of indexation adjustments
(29,040,878)
(11,864,453)
(10,460,543)
(414,977)
Participation in earnings (loss) of associates and joint
-
-
11,449,472
11,449,472
ventures
Earnings before taxes
99,909,281
97,655,138
38,183,110
30,140,076
Expenses for earning taxes
(20,160,741)
(24,464,364)
(5,277,217)
(5,208,985)
Earnings from continuous operations
79,748,540
73,190,774
32,905,893
24,931,091
Profit (loss) from discontinued operations
-
4,346,601
-
(101,388)
Earnings
79,748,540
77,537,375
32,905,893
24,829,703
Earnings due to
Earnings attributable to owners of the controller
79,747,238
75,864,104
32,905,568
24,985,033
Earnings (losses) attributable to non-controlling shares
1,302
1,673,271
325
(155,330)
Earnings
79,748,540
77,537,375
32,905,893
24,829,703
Earnings per share
Earnings per basic shares in continuous operations ($)
13.033
12.398
5.378
4.083
Earnings per basic shares ($)
13.033
12.398
5.378
4.083
The accompanying notes 1 to 37 are an integral part of these interim consolidated financial statements.
3
