SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aguas Andinas S A : IFRS Consolidated Financial Statements for Aguas Andinas September 30 2021

11/25/2021 | 12:20pm EST
Aguas Andinas S.A. and Subsidiaries

Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

AGUAS ANDINAS S.A. AND SUBSIDIARIES

This document includes:

Consolidated Financial Position Statements

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income by Nature

Consolidated Statements of Direct Cash Flows

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Net Equity

Explanatory Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements

Aguas Andinas S.A. and Subsidiaries

Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

AGUAS ANDINAS S.A. AND SUBSIDIARIES

For the fiscal years ended on

September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020

2

Aguas Andinas S.A. and Subsidiaries

Interim Consolidated Financial Position Statements

As of September 30, 2021 (unaudited) and December 31, 2020 (In thousand pesos - Th$)

ASSETS

Note

30-09-2021

31-12-2020

Th$

Th$

CURRENT ASSETS

Cash and cash equivalent

184,299,570

174,945,586

Otros activos financieros

5,804,888

-

Other non-financial assets

5,879,201

3,803,544

Commercial debtors and other accounts receivable

83,377,479

87,482,681

Accounts receivable from related entities

5,905

982,856

Inventories

3,769,839

3,954,953

Tax assets

5,380,705

27,248,856

Total current assets other than the assets or groups of available assets

classified as being retained for sale or being retained to be distributed

288,517,587

298,418,476

among holders

Non-current assets held for sale

3,414

3,836,023

TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS

288,521,001

302,254,499

NON-CURRENT ASSETS

Other financial assets

7,895,863

7,895,863

Other non-financial assets

1,997,095

2,396,459

Receivables

3,793,284

4,178,613

Intangible assets other than goodwill

220,839,072

218,653,890

Goodwill

33,823,049

33,823,049

Properties, plant and equipment

1,626,307,238

1,568,189,347

Usage rights assets

2,894,769

3,740,278

Deferred tax assets

7,274,982

3,304,490

TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS

1,904,825,352

1,845,486,479

TOTAL ASSETS

2,193,346,353

2,147,740,978

The accompanying notes 1 to 37 are an integral part of these interim consolidated financial statements.

Aguas Andinas S.A. and Subsidiaries

Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

Interim Consolidated Financial Position Statements

As of September 30, 2021 (unaudited) and December 31, 2020 (In thousand pesos - Th$)

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

Note

30-09-2021

31-12-2020

Th$

Th$

CURRENT LIABILITIES

Other financial liabilities

84,829,340

71,064,294

Lease liability

1,236,635

1,413,425

Trade debts and other accounts payable

112,579,046

98,758,134

Accounts payable from related entities

18,769,553

17,746,030

Other provisions

18,102,394

28,897,014

Tax liabilities

151,090

821,301

Provisions for employee benefits

3,916,900

4,926,436

Other non-financial liabilities

12,558,974

20,405,955

Total current liabilities other than liabilities included in groups of liabilities

252,143,932

244,032,589

for disposal classified as held for sale

Liabilities included in groups of assets for disposal classified as held for sale

-

-

TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES

252,143,932

244,032,589

NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

Other financial liabilities

1,024,525,488

998,729,962

Lease liability

1,713,699

2,375,477

Other accounts payable

1,419,787

1,452,311

Cuentas por pagar a entidades relacionadas

-

-

Other provisions

1,473,096

1,419,880

Deferred tax liabilities

23,136,478

25,153,705

Non-current provisions for employee benefits

19,586,784

20,339,194

Other non-financial liabilities

9,101,873

10,184,563

TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

1,080,957,205

1,059,655,092

TOTAL LIABILITIES

1,333,101,137

1,303,687,681

EQUITY

Issued capital

155,567,354

155,567,354

Accumulated earnings (losses)

379,527,681

364,961,863

Share premium

164,064,038

164,064,038

Other equity interests

(5,965,550)

(5,965,550)

Other reserves

167,024,315

162,095,537

Equity attributable to owners of the controller

860,217,838

840,723,242

Non-controlling interests

27,378

25,565

TOTAL EQUITY

860,245,216

840,748,807

TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

2,193,346,353

2,144,436,488

The accompanying notes 1 to 37 are an integral part of these interim consolidated financial statements.

Aguas Andinas S.A. and Subsidiaries

Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

Interim Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income by Nature For the fiscal years ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 (unaudited) (In thousand pesos - Th$)

30-09-2021

30-09-2020

01-07-2021

01-07-2020

INCOME STATEMENT BY NATURE

Note

30-09-2021

30-09-2020

Th$

Th$

Th$

Th$

Revenues for regular activities

369,633,708

349,052,377

112,685,638

105,371,352

Used raw materials and expendables

(38,482,685)

(32,757,564)

(14,577,475)

(11,576,215)

Provisions for employee benefits

(39,992,427)

(40,741,521)

(13,372,734)

(14,675,516)

Expenses related to depreciation and amortization

(51,026,514)

(49,717,345)

(17,186,126)

(16,254,350)

Impairment losses

-

(1,370,426)

-

(1,370,426)

Other expenses by nature

(99,527,861)

(92,732,289)

(32,466,967)

(33,265,586)

Other (losses) earnings

5,513,661

(1,874,103)

7,550,398

(435,245)

Earnings (losses) from operating activities

146,117,882

129,859,129

42,632,734

27,794,014

Financial income

2,517,588

3,156,786

905,823

912,579

Financial costs

(20,105,512)

(21,714,056)

(6,551,791)

(7,740,837)

Earnings (losses) exchange differences

420,201

(1,782,268)

207,415

(1,860,175)

Results of indexation adjustments

(29,040,878)

(11,864,453)

(10,460,543)

(414,977)

Participation in earnings (loss) of associates and joint

-

-

11,449,472

11,449,472

ventures

Earnings before taxes

99,909,281

97,655,138

38,183,110

30,140,076

Expenses for earning taxes

(20,160,741)

(24,464,364)

(5,277,217)

(5,208,985)

Earnings from continuous operations

79,748,540

73,190,774

32,905,893

24,931,091

Profit (loss) from discontinued operations

-

4,346,601

-

(101,388)

Earnings

79,748,540

77,537,375

32,905,893

24,829,703

Earnings due to

Earnings attributable to owners of the controller

79,747,238

75,864,104

32,905,568

24,985,033

Earnings (losses) attributable to non-controlling shares

1,302

1,673,271

325

(155,330)

Earnings

79,748,540

77,537,375

32,905,893

24,829,703

Earnings per share

Earnings per basic shares in continuous operations ($)

13.033

12.398

5.378

4.083

Earnings per basic shares ($)

13.033

12.398

5.378

4.083

The accompanying notes 1 to 37 are an integral part of these interim consolidated financial statements.

