Aguas Andinas S A : IFRS Consolidated Financial Statements for Aguas Andinas September 30 2022

Explanatory Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income by Nature

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

This document consists of:

For the years ended September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021

The accompanying notes 1 to 37 are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

Intangible assets other than goodwill

Other financial assets

retained for sale or being retained to be distributed among holders

Total current assets other than the assets or groups of available assets classified as being

Commercial debtors and other accounts receivable

As of September 30, 2022 (unaudited) and December 31, 2021 (Thousands of pesos - ThCh$)

Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

Equity attributable to owners of the controller

Other financial liabilities

classified as held for sale

Total current liabilities other than liabilities included in groups of liabilities for disposal

Trade debts and other accounts payable

Other financial liabilities

As of September 30, 2022 (unaudited) and December 31, 2021 (Thousands of pesos - ThCh$)

Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

Aguas Andinas S.A. and Subsidiaries

Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

Interim Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income by Nature For the years ended as of September 30, 2022 and 2021 (unaudited) (Thousands of pesos - ThCh$)

30-09-2022 30-09-2021 01-07-2022 01-07-2021 INCOME STATEMENT BY NATURE Note 30-09-2022 30-09-2021 ThCh$ ThCh$ ThCh$ ThCh$ Revenues for regular activities 25 415,330,473 369,633,708 134,107,867 112,685,638 Used raw materials and expendables (57,345,716) (38,482,685) (22,476,599) (14,577,475) Provisions for employee benefits 19 (47,763,341) (39,992,427) (17,306,833) (13,372,734) Expenses related to depreciation and amortization 11-13-14 (55,466,815) (51,026,514) (18,965,505) (17,186,126) Impairment losses 24 (11,078,618) (11,189,103) (3,722,239) (3,696,213) Other expenses by nature 26 (90,756,229) (88,338,758) (31,274,017) (28,770,754) Other (losses) earnings 27 (1,481,148) 5,513,661 (292,555) 7,550,398 Income from operating activities 162,517,224 157,306,985 43,792,358 46,328,947 Financial income 27 12,834,930 2,517,588 5,904,529 905,823 Financial costs 27 (24,605,601) (20,105,512) (8,609,273) (6,551,791) Impairment gains and reversals of impairment losses (Impairment losses) determined according to IFRS 9 on 24 (11,078,618) (11,189,103) (11,078,618) (11,189,103) financial assets Earnings (losses) exchange differences 28 (1,714,444) 420,201 106,459 207,415 Results of indexation adjustments 29 (92,260,214) (29,040,878) (33,026,164) (10,460,543) Earnings before taxes 45,693,277 99,909,281 4,445,670 26,733,638 Income (Expenses) for earning taxes 15 8,739,137 (20,160,741) 6,285,854 (5,277,217) Earnings (loss) from continuous operations 54,432,414 79,748,540 10,731,524 21,456,421 Earnings 54,432,414 79,748,540 10,731,524 21,456,421 Earnings due to Earnings attributable to owners of the controller 54,430,903 79,747,238 10,731,192 21,456,096 Earnings (losses) attributable to non-controlling shares 22 1,511 1,302 332 325 Earnings 54,432,414 79,748,540 10,731,524 21,456,421 Earnings per share Earnings per basic shares in continuous operations ($) 31 8.895 13.033 1.754 3.506 Earnings per basic shares ($) 8.895 13.033 1.754 3.506

