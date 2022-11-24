Aguas Andinas S A : IFRS Consolidated Financial Statements for Aguas Andinas September 30 2022
Aguas Andinas S.A. and Subsidiaries
Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
AGUAS ANDINAS S.A.
AND SUBSIDIARIES
Santiago, Chile
September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021
Aguas Andinas S.A. and Subsidiaries
Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
Interim Consolidated f
Financial Statements
For the years ended September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021
AGUAS ANDINAS S.A.
AND SUBSIDIARIES
This document consists of:
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income by Nature
Consolidated Statements of Direct Cash Flows
Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity
Explanatory Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements
2
Aguas Andinas S.A. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Financial Statements
Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
As of September 30, 2022 (unaudited) and December 31, 2021
(Thousands of pesos - ThCh$)
ASSETS
Note
30-09-2022
31-12-2021
ThCh$
ThCh$
CURRENT ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalent
4
163,331,481
163,513,314
Otros activos financieros
10
6,235,969
-
Other non-financial assets
6,641,971
4,997,004
Commercial debtors and other accounts receivable
5
104,388,554
101,105,786
Accounts receivable from related entities
6
17,354
23,088
Inventories
7
11,932,977
5,185,858
Tax assets
8
1,934,205
9,026,225
Total current assets other than the assets or groups of available assets classified as being
294,482,511
283,851,275
retained for sale or being retained to be distributed among holders
Non-current assets held for sale
9
3,414
3,414
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
294,485,925
283,854,689
NON-CURRENT ASSETS
Other financial assets
10
7,895,863
7,895,863
Other non-financial assets
1,367,981
1,855,537
Receivables
5
3,609,959
3,438,247
Intangible assets other than goodwill
11
232,167,325
221,481,159
Goodwill
12
33,823,049
33,823,049
Properties, plant and equipment
13
1,686,246,574
1,660,157,909
Usage rights assets
14
3,864,960
2,751,266
Deferred tax assets
15
50,090,592
13,963,891
TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS
2,019,066,303
1,945,366,921
TOTAL ASSETS
2,313,552,228
2,229,221,610
The accompanying notes 1 to 37 are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
1
Aguas Andinas S.A. and Subsidiaries
Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
As of September 30, 2022 (unaudited) and December 31, 2021
(Thousands of pesos - ThCh$)
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Note
30-09-2022
31-12-2021
ThCh$
ThCh$
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Other financial liabilities
16
80,711,737
69,023,789
Lease liability
14
1,366,734
1,176,716
Trade debts and other accounts payable
17
123,515,281
126,774,156
Accounts payable from related entities
6
4,647,265
13,818,979
Other provisions
18
18,299,017
16,092,663
Tax liabilities
8
5,311,825
373,083
Provisions for employee benefits
19
4,278,698
6,072,494
Other non-financial liabilities
20
14,448,073
15,310,331
Total current liabilities other than liabilities included in groups of liabilities for disposal
252,578,630
248,642,211
classified as held for sale
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES
252,578,630
248,642,211
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
Other financial liabilities
16
1,156,847,481
1,084,075,622
Lease liability
14
2,556,785
1,629,797
Other accounts payable
17
1,090,478
1,055,267
Other provisions
18
1,691,067
1,520,318
Deferred tax liabilities
15
17,108,946
23,442,967
Non-current provisions for employee benefits
19
18,759,379
17,666,420
Other non-financial liabilities
20
8,884,770
8,641,295
TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
1,206,938,906
1,138,031,686
TOTAL LIABILITIES
1,459,517,536
1,386,673,897
EQUITY
Issued capital
21
155,567,354
155,567,354
Accumulated earnings (losses)
21
373,207,200
361,776,346
Share premium
21
164,064,038
164,064,038
Other equity interests
21
(5,965,550)
(5,965,550)
Other reserves
21
167,132,039
167,078,027
Equity attributable to owners of the controller
854,005,081
842,520,215
Non-controlling interests
22
29,611
27,498
TOTAL EQUITY
854,034,692
842,547,713
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
2,313,552,228
2,229,221,610
The accompanying notes 1 to 37 are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
2
Aguas Andinas S.A. and Subsidiaries
Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
Interim Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income by Nature For the years ended as of September 30, 2022 and 2021 (unaudited)
(Thousands of pesos - ThCh$)
30-09-2022
30-09-2021
01-07-2022
01-07-2021
INCOME STATEMENT BY NATURE
Note
30-09-2022
30-09-2021
ThCh$
ThCh$
ThCh$
ThCh$
Revenues for regular activities
25
415,330,473
369,633,708
134,107,867
112,685,638
Used raw materials and expendables
(57,345,716)
(38,482,685)
(22,476,599)
(14,577,475)
Provisions for employee benefits
19
(47,763,341)
(39,992,427)
(17,306,833)
(13,372,734)
Expenses related to depreciation and amortization
11-13-14
(55,466,815)
(51,026,514)
(18,965,505)
(17,186,126)
Impairment losses
24
(11,078,618)
(11,189,103)
(3,722,239)
(3,696,213)
Other expenses by nature
26
(90,756,229)
(88,338,758)
(31,274,017)
(28,770,754)
Other (losses) earnings
27
(1,481,148)
5,513,661
(292,555)
7,550,398
Income from operating activities
162,517,224
157,306,985
43,792,358
46,328,947
Financial income
27
12,834,930
2,517,588
5,904,529
905,823
Financial costs
27
(24,605,601)
(20,105,512)
(8,609,273)
(6,551,791)
Impairment gains and reversals of impairment losses
(Impairment losses) determined according to IFRS 9 on
24
(11,078,618)
(11,189,103)
(11,078,618)
(11,189,103)
financial assets
Earnings (losses) exchange differences
28
(1,714,444)
420,201
106,459
207,415
Results of indexation adjustments
29
(92,260,214)
(29,040,878)
(33,026,164)
(10,460,543)
Earnings before taxes
45,693,277
99,909,281
4,445,670
26,733,638
Income (Expenses) for earning taxes
15
8,739,137
(20,160,741)
6,285,854
(5,277,217)
Earnings (loss) from continuous operations
54,432,414
79,748,540
10,731,524
21,456,421
Earnings
54,432,414
79,748,540
10,731,524
21,456,421
Earnings due to
Earnings attributable to owners of the controller
54,430,903
79,747,238
10,731,192
21,456,096
Earnings (losses) attributable to non-controlling shares
22
1,511
1,302
332
325
Earnings
54,432,414
79,748,540
10,731,524
21,456,421
Earnings per share
Earnings per basic shares in continuous operations ($)
31
8.895
13.033
1.754
3.506
Earnings per basic shares ($)
8.895
13.033
1.754
3.506
The accompanying notes 1 to 37 are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
3
Disclaimer
Aguas Andinas SA published this content on 22 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 November 2022 21:03:10 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about AGUAS ANDINAS S.A.
08/26 Transcript : Aguas Andinas S.A., H1 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 26, 2022
CI
08/25 Aguas Andinas S A : Reasoned Analysis
PU
08/25 Aguas Andinas S A : Interim Consolidated Financial Statements AGUAS ANDINAS S.A. AND SUBSI..
PU
08/25 Aguas Andinas S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended..
CI
08/25 Aguas Andinas S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended..
CI
05/27 Transcript : Aguas Andinas S.A., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 27, 2022
CI
05/27 Aguas Andinas S A : Consolidated Earnings Release for Aguas Andinas as of March 31 2022
PU
05/26 Aguas Andinas S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
02/18 Transcript : Aguas Andinas S.A., 2021 Earnings Call, Feb 18, 2022
CI
02/16 Aguas Andinas S A : Consolidated Earnings Release for Aguas Andinas as of December 31 2021
PU
Sales 2022
560 B
617 M
617 M
Net income 2022
97 642 M
108 M
108 M
Net Debt 2022
1 027 B
1 131 M
1 131 M
P/E ratio 2022
12,8x
Yield 2022
7,10%
Capitalization
1 237 B
1 362 M
1 362 M
EV / Sales 2022
4,04x
EV / Sales 2023
3,87x
Nbr of Employees
2 033
Free-Float
43,7%
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends AGUAS ANDINAS S.A.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
5
Last Close Price
204,86 CLP
Average target price
253,80 CLP
Spread / Average Target
23,9%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.