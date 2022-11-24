Advanced search
    AGUAS-A   CL0000000035

AGUAS ANDINAS S.A.

(AGUAS-A)
End-of-day quote Santiago Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-23
204.86 CLP   +1.42%
08/26Transcript : Aguas Andinas S.A., H1 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 26, 2022
CI
08/25Aguas Andinas S A : Reasoned Analysis
PU
08/25Aguas Andinas S A : Interim Consolidated Financial Statements AGUAS ANDINAS S.A. AND SUBSIDIARIES
PU
Aguas Andinas S A : IFRS Consolidated Financial Statements for Aguas Andinas September 30 2022

11/24/2022 | 04:04pm EST
Aguas Andinas S.A. and Subsidiaries

Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

AGUAS ANDINAS S.A.

AND SUBSIDIARIES

Santiago, Chile

September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021

Aguas Andinas S.A. and Subsidiaries

Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

Interim Consolidated f

Financial Statements

For the years ended September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021

AGUAS ANDINAS S.A.

AND SUBSIDIARIES

This document consists of:

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income by Nature

Consolidated Statements of Direct Cash Flows

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity

Explanatory Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements

2

Aguas Andinas S.A. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Financial Statements

Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

As of September 30, 2022 (unaudited) and December 31, 2021 (Thousands of pesos - ThCh$)

ASSETS

Note

30-09-2022

31-12-2021

ThCh$

ThCh$

CURRENT ASSETS

Cash and cash equivalent

4

163,331,481

163,513,314

Otros activos financieros

10

6,235,969

-

Other non-financial assets

6,641,971

4,997,004

Commercial debtors and other accounts receivable

5

104,388,554

101,105,786

Accounts receivable from related entities

6

17,354

23,088

Inventories

7

11,932,977

5,185,858

Tax assets

8

1,934,205

9,026,225

Total current assets other than the assets or groups of available assets classified as being

294,482,511

283,851,275

retained for sale or being retained to be distributed among holders

Non-current assets held for sale

9

3,414

3,414

TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS

294,485,925

283,854,689

NON-CURRENT ASSETS

Other financial assets

10

7,895,863

7,895,863

Other non-financial assets

1,367,981

1,855,537

Receivables

5

3,609,959

3,438,247

Intangible assets other than goodwill

11

232,167,325

221,481,159

Goodwill

12

33,823,049

33,823,049

Properties, plant and equipment

13

1,686,246,574

1,660,157,909

Usage rights assets

14

3,864,960

2,751,266

Deferred tax assets

15

50,090,592

13,963,891

TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS

2,019,066,303

1,945,366,921

TOTAL ASSETS

2,313,552,228

2,229,221,610

The accompanying notes 1 to 37 are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

1

Aguas Andinas S.A. and Subsidiaries

Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

As of September 30, 2022 (unaudited) and December 31, 2021 (Thousands of pesos - ThCh$)

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

Note

30-09-2022

31-12-2021

ThCh$

ThCh$

CURRENT LIABILITIES

Other financial liabilities

16

80,711,737

69,023,789

Lease liability

14

1,366,734

1,176,716

Trade debts and other accounts payable

17

123,515,281

126,774,156

Accounts payable from related entities

6

4,647,265

13,818,979

Other provisions

18

18,299,017

16,092,663

Tax liabilities

8

5,311,825

373,083

Provisions for employee benefits

19

4,278,698

6,072,494

Other non-financial liabilities

20

14,448,073

15,310,331

Total current liabilities other than liabilities included in groups of liabilities for disposal

252,578,630

248,642,211

classified as held for sale

TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES

252,578,630

248,642,211

NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

Other financial liabilities

16

1,156,847,481

1,084,075,622

Lease liability

14

2,556,785

1,629,797

Other accounts payable

17

1,090,478

1,055,267

Other provisions

18

1,691,067

1,520,318

Deferred tax liabilities

15

17,108,946

23,442,967

Non-current provisions for employee benefits

19

18,759,379

17,666,420

Other non-financial liabilities

20

8,884,770

8,641,295

TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

1,206,938,906

1,138,031,686

TOTAL LIABILITIES

1,459,517,536

1,386,673,897

EQUITY

Issued capital

21

155,567,354

155,567,354

Accumulated earnings (losses)

21

373,207,200

361,776,346

Share premium

21

164,064,038

164,064,038

Other equity interests

21

(5,965,550)

(5,965,550)

Other reserves

21

167,132,039

167,078,027

Equity attributable to owners of the controller

854,005,081

842,520,215

Non-controlling interests

22

29,611

27,498

TOTAL EQUITY

854,034,692

842,547,713

TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

2,313,552,228

2,229,221,610

The accompanying notes 1 to 37 are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

2

Aguas Andinas S.A. and Subsidiaries

Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

Interim Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income by Nature For the years ended as of September 30, 2022 and 2021 (unaudited) (Thousands of pesos - ThCh$)

30-09-2022

30-09-2021

01-07-2022

01-07-2021

INCOME STATEMENT BY NATURE

Note

30-09-2022

30-09-2021

ThCh$

ThCh$

ThCh$

ThCh$

Revenues for regular activities

25

415,330,473

369,633,708

134,107,867

112,685,638

Used raw materials and expendables

(57,345,716)

(38,482,685)

(22,476,599)

(14,577,475)

Provisions for employee benefits

19

(47,763,341)

(39,992,427)

(17,306,833)

(13,372,734)

Expenses related to depreciation and amortization

11-13-14

(55,466,815)

(51,026,514)

(18,965,505)

(17,186,126)

Impairment losses

24

(11,078,618)

(11,189,103)

(3,722,239)

(3,696,213)

Other expenses by nature

26

(90,756,229)

(88,338,758)

(31,274,017)

(28,770,754)

Other (losses) earnings

27

(1,481,148)

5,513,661

(292,555)

7,550,398

Income from operating activities

162,517,224

157,306,985

43,792,358

46,328,947

Financial income

27

12,834,930

2,517,588

5,904,529

905,823

Financial costs

27

(24,605,601)

(20,105,512)

(8,609,273)

(6,551,791)

Impairment gains and reversals of impairment losses

(Impairment losses) determined according to IFRS 9 on

24

(11,078,618)

(11,189,103)

(11,078,618)

(11,189,103)

financial assets

Earnings (losses) exchange differences

28

(1,714,444)

420,201

106,459

207,415

Results of indexation adjustments

29

(92,260,214)

(29,040,878)

(33,026,164)

(10,460,543)

Earnings before taxes

45,693,277

99,909,281

4,445,670

26,733,638

Income (Expenses) for earning taxes

15

8,739,137

(20,160,741)

6,285,854

(5,277,217)

Earnings (loss) from continuous operations

54,432,414

79,748,540

10,731,524

21,456,421

Earnings

54,432,414

79,748,540

10,731,524

21,456,421

Earnings due to

Earnings attributable to owners of the controller

54,430,903

79,747,238

10,731,192

21,456,096

Earnings (losses) attributable to non-controlling shares

22

1,511

1,302

332

325

Earnings

54,432,414

79,748,540

10,731,524

21,456,421

Earnings per share

Earnings per basic shares in continuous operations ($)

31

8.895

13.033

1.754

3.506

Earnings per basic shares ($)

8.895

13.033

1.754

3.506

The accompanying notes 1 to 37 are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

3

Disclaimer

Aguas Andinas SA published this content on 22 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 November 2022 21:03:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
