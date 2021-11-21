Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Aguia Resources Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AGR   AU000000AGR4

AGUIA RESOURCES LIMITED

(AGR)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aguia Resources : Application for quotation of securities - AGR

11/21/2021 | 04:44pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

AGUIA RESOURCES LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Monday November 22, 2021

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

AGR

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

50,940,000

22/11/2021

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

AGUIA RESOURCES LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

94128256888

1.3

ASX issuer code

AGR

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

22/11/2021

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

For personal use only

Previous Appendix 3B details:

Announcement Date and

Announcement Title

Selected Appendix 3B to submit quotation

Time

request

17-Nov-2021 09:52

New - Proposed issue of securities -

A placement or other type of issue

AGR

2.3a.2 Are there any further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B?

No

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3A - number and type of +securities to be quoted where issue has previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Placement Details

only

ASX +security code and description

AGR : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Issue date

22/11/2021

use

Distribution Schedule

Provide a distribution schedule for the new +securities according to the categories set out in the left hand column -

including the number of recipients and the total percentage of the new +securities held by the recipients in each

category.

personalFor

Total percentage of +securities held

Number of +securities held

Number of holders

For example, to enter a value of 50%

please input as 50.00

1 - 1,000

0

0.00 %

1,001 - 5,000

0

0.00 %

5,001 - 10,000

0

0.00 %

10,001 - 100,000

0

0.00 %

100,001 and over

30

100.00 %

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

50,940,000

For personal use only

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.05000000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Aguia Resources Limited published this content on 21 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2021 21:43:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AGUIA RESOURCES LIMITED
04:44pAGUIA RESOURCES : Application for quotation of securities - AGR
PU
11/17Aguia Resources Limited announced that it expects to receive AUD 2.547 million in fundi..
CI
11/09Aguia Resources Begins Certification Process for Três Estradas Project in Brazil
MT
11/03Aguia Resources Limited Announces Ongoing Progress of its Tr?s Estradas Phosphate Proje..
CI
11/03Aguia Resources Collaborates on Australian Testing of Fertilizer Product
MT
11/02Aguia Resources Limited Enters into Strategic Alliance with Farm Trade Australia
CI
10/28Aguia Resources Identifies New Copper, Gold Targets in Brazil's Rio Grande Belt
MT
10/27Aguia Resources Limited Identifies Three New Copper & Gold Targets
CI
10/26Aguia Resources Limited Provides Update on Exploration Potential of the Rio Grande Copp..
CI
10/26Aguia Resources Signs MOU for Fertilizer from Brazilian Phosphate Project
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -10,8 M -7,85 M -7,85 M
Net cash 2021 4,30 M 3,11 M 3,11 M
P/E ratio 2021 -2,02x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 21,2 M 15,4 M 15,3 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 10
Free-Float 74,1%
Chart AGUIA RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Aguia Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AGUIA RESOURCES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Fernando Tallarico Managing Director & Director
Christine Mary McGrath Non-Executive Chairman
Martin McConnell Non-Executive Director
David Carland Non-Executive Director
Nicholas Donlon Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AGUIA RESOURCES LIMITED-24.66%13
SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.28.38%17 901
ICL GROUP LTD78.67%12 126
PUBLIC JOINT-STOCK COMPANY PHOSAGRO83.02%10 110
THE SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO COMPANY-16.70%9 256
UPL LIMITED58.99%7 627