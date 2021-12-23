Log in
Aguia Resources : Application for quotation of securities - AGR

12/23/2021
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

Entity name

AGUIA RESOURCES LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Friday December 24, 2021

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

AGR

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

10,014,649

24/12/2021

Application for quotation of +securities

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity

AGUIA RESOURCES LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

94128256888

1.3

ASX issuer code

AGR

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

24/12/2021

Application for quotation of +securities

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Previous Appendix 3B details:

Announcement Date and

Announcement Title

Selected Appendix 3B to submit quotation

Time

request

22-Nov-2021 08:53

New - Proposed issue of securities -

An offer of +securities under a +securities

AGR

purchase plan

2.3a.2 Are there any further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B?

No

Application for quotation of +securities

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3A - number and type of +securities to be quoted where issue has previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Corporate Action Component Detail

ASX +security code and description

AGR : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Issue date

use

24/12/2021

Distribution Schedule

Provide a distribution schedule for the new +securities according to the categories set out in the left hand column -

including the number of recipients and the total percentage of the new +securities held by the recipients in each

personalFor

category.

Total percentage of +securities held

Number of +securities held

Number of holders

For example, to enter a value of 50%

please input as 50.00

1 - 1,000

0

0.00 %

1,001 - 5,000

1

0.01 %

5,001 - 10,000

14

1.40 %

10,001 - 100,000

19

11.38 %

100,001 and over

24

87.21 %

Application for quotation of +securities

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

10,014,649

Issue currency

Issue price or consideration per +security

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.05000000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Issued under SPP offer that closed on Friday 17 December 2021.

Application for quotation of +securities

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Aguia Resources Limited published this content on 23 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 December 2021 22:56:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
