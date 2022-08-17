Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Aguia Resources Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AGR   AU000000AGR4

AGUIA RESOURCES LIMITED

(AGR)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  08:06 2022-08-14 pm EDT
0.0610 AUD    0.00%
02:34pAustralian firm prepares to build Brazil's first southern phosphate mine
RE
08/03Aguia Resources Advances Regulatory Approvals for Três Estradas Project in Brazil
MT
08/02Aguia Resources Limited Advises Três Estradas Environmental Permitting Update
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Australian firm prepares to build Brazil's first southern phosphate mine

08/17/2022 | 02:34pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SAO PAULO, Aug 17 (Reuters) - The Brazilian arm of Australia's Aguia Resources Limited hopes to complete building the first phosphate mine in Southern Brazil by late 2023, Aguia Fertilizantes Chief Executive Fernando Tallarico told Reuters on Wednesday.

The company expects to get the installation license required to start work around October, he said. Construction will take about one year, and an operating license is needed to begin production, he added.

"This area is known for more than 200 years for production of copper and gold," Tallarico said of the town of Lavras do Sul, close to the border of Uruguay. "We were the first to verify the possibility to produce phosphate in the region."

Momentum is building for this and similar fertilizer mining projects in Brazil after the federal government announced a plan to reduce the country's dependence on imports.

But a complex legal system poses challenges.

For example, in 2021 an injunction suspended Aguia's preliminary license for the phosphate mine. A final decision is pending.

While the company said that ruling does not affect its installation license application, it represents a risk.

Brazil's government aims to slash overall fertilizer imports to 45% of total domestic consumption from the current 85% by 2050.

That is attracting companies like Aguia, and reviving interest in old projects, including in the Amazon, where permits may be harder to get.

Aguia's goal is to explore the Lavras do Sul deposit, where an estimated 105 million tonnes of phosphate lie, for an initial 18 years. It is also developing a nearby copper project.

The phosphate mine will produce 300,000 tonnes annually at maturity. Conservatively, Aguia expects the project to start repaying investors in 2.6 years, Tallarico said.

Brazil's phosphate consumption is 7-8 million tonnes per year, but the country imports 72% of demand from countries like Morocco and Jordan. (Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Richard Chang)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AGUIA RESOURCES LIMITED 0.00% 0.061 Delayed Quote.0.00%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 0.57% 5.2667 Delayed Quote.-18.35%
All news about AGUIA RESOURCES LIMITED
02:34pAustralian firm prepares to build Brazil's first southern phosphate mine
RE
08/03Aguia Resources Advances Regulatory Approvals for Três Estradas Project in Brazil
MT
08/02Aguia Resources Limited Advises Três Estradas Environmental Permitting Update
CI
07/18Aguia Resources Limited Announces Resignation of David Carland Non-Executive Director f..
CI
07/12Aguia Resources Uncovers Copper at Andrade Project in Brazil
MT
07/11AGUIA RESOURCES : Andrade Drilling Update
PU
07/11Aguia Intercepts More High-Grade Copper Mineralisation At the Andrade Project
CI
06/01Aguia Resources Achieves High Corn Yields from Três Estradas Project Fertilizer
MT
05/31Aguia Resources Limited Reports Excellent Results from Agronomic Tests Using Pampafos® ..
CI
05/25Auguia - high-grade copper mineralisation intersected at andrade
AQ
More news
Financials ()
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -10,8 M - -
Net cash 2021 4,30 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -2,02x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 24,5 M 17,2 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 10
Free-Float 79,2%
Chart AGUIA RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Aguia Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AGUIA RESOURCES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Fernando Tallarico Managing Director & Director
Alan Nascimento General Manager-Finance & Administration
Christine Mary McGrath Executive Chairman
Martin McConnell Non-Executive Director
Nicholas Donlon Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AGUIA RESOURCES LIMITED0.00%17
SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.109.60%30 192
PHOSAGRO35.93%16 762
ICL GROUP LTD9.60%12 987
UPL LIMITED5.78%7 460
YUNNAN YUNTIANHUA CO., LTD.34.76%7 335