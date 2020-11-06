Log in
AGUILA AMERICAN GOLD LIMITED

(AGL)
Aguila American Gold Grants Stock Options

11/06/2020

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 6, 2020) - Aguila American Gold Limited (TSXV: AGL) ("Aguila" or the "Company") announces the granting of stock options to its directors, officers, employees and advisors for the purchase of up to 1,090,000 common shares, at an exercise price of $0.32 per share, for a period of three years.

About Aguila American Gold Ltd (TSXV: AGL)

Aguila American Gold is an emerging gold company enhancing shareholder value through exploration and discovery.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD,

"Mark Saxon"

Mark Saxon
President & CEO

For further information, please contact:

www.aguila.gold
1305 - 1090 West Georgia St., Vancouver, BC, V6E 3V7
info@aguila.gold

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information set out in this news release constitutes forward-looking information. Forward looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate; "plan", "continue; "estimate; "expect", "may, "will", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based upon the opinions and expectations of management of the Company as at the effective date of such statements and, in certain cases, information provided or disseminated by third parties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, and that information obtained from third party sources is reliable, they can give no assurance that those expectations will prove to have been correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from results contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, the actual events may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. When relying on forward-looking statements to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/67695


© Newsfilecorp 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -0,13 M -0,10 M -0,10 M
Net Debt 2020 0,10 M 0,07 M 0,07 M
P/E ratio 2020 -3,39x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 6,16 M 4,73 M 4,71 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 84,9%
Chart AGUILA AMERICAN GOLD LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Aguila American Gold Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Stephen Saxon President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nick DeMare Chief Financial Officer & Director
Dusan Berka Independent Director
David Blair Way Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AGUILA AMERICAN GOLD LIMITED0.00%5
NEWMONT CORPORATION56.16%54 718
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION59.54%48 656
POLYUS149.70%30 135
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.66.43%20 815
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED34.83%20 126
