Aguila American Gold Grants Stock Options

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 6, 2020) - Aguila American Gold Limited (TSXV: AGL) ("Aguila" or the "Company") announces the granting of stock options to its directors, officers, employees and advisors for the purchase of up to 1,090,000 common shares, at an exercise price of $0.32 per share, for a period of three years.

About Aguila American Gold Ltd (TSXV: AGL)

Aguila American Gold is an emerging gold company enhancing shareholder value through exploration and discovery.

