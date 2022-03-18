Log in
AGV : Date Of Hearing For Judicial Management Application

03/18/2022 | 03:41am EDT
AGV GROUP LIMITED

(Under Interim Judicial Management)

(Company Registration No. 201536566H)

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore on 2 October 2015)

DATE OF HEARING FOR JUDICIAL MANAGEMENT APPLICATION

Capitalised terms not defined herein shall have the meanings ascribed to them in the Company's announcements dated 20 January 2022, 21 January 2022 and 24 January 2022 (the "Earlier Announcements") in relation to the appointment of Mr Leow Quek Shiong and Mr Gary Loh Weng Fatt as joint and several Interim Judicial Managers of the Company pursuant to the interim judicial management order made by the High Court of Singapore on 24 January 2022.

Further to the Earlier Announcements, the Interim Judicial Managers would like to update that the High Court of Singapore has fixed the hearing of the JM Application on 4 May 2022 at 2:30pm.

The Interim Judicial Managers will release further announcements as and when there are material developments on the above.

Submitted by the Interim Judicial Managers

For and on behalf of the Company

Mr. Leow Quek Shiong

Mr. Gary Loh Weng Fatt

BDO Advisory Pte Ltd

18 March 2022

This announcement has been prepared by the Interim Judicial Managers for and on behalf of the Company and its contents have been reviewed by the Company's Sponsor, Hong Leong Finance Limited. It has not been examined or approved by the SGX-ST and the SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, including the correctness of any of the statements or opinions made, or reports contained in this announcement.

The contact person for the Sponsor is Mr Kaeson Chui, Vice President, at 16 Raffles Quay, #01-05 Hong Leong Building, Singapore 048581, Telephone (65) 6415 9886.

Disclaimer

AGV Group Ltd. published this content on 18 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2022 07:40:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
